A candid and far-reaching conversation between Peter Breggin, MD and Ginger Breggin with colleague Dr. Manny Garcia
We were delighted last week to have a videoed conversation with one of our favorite people—Philadelphia-born psychoanalyst, psychiatrist and author, Manny Garcia, who emigrated to New Zealand in 2006. It is fascinating to hear the far-ranging discussion that ensued. Thank you, Dr. Manny Garcia, for this rare opportunity to discuss these issues on video as a couple.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Find us on Instagram: @grbreggin
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
💖 💖 💖 hearts to you all for being an understandable source of news that doesn't leave your audience in shock or confusion. P.S. I give president Trump the right to be who he is considering his talent for making American great again. I look at him as having the right to be who he is.
This was a fabulous interview! Loved the back & forth between Peter & Ginger. These 2 people have accomplished enough for several lifetimes, as your interviewer pointed out at the end. I learned a lot; so very glad I watched!