Dr. Juliette Engel is a living witness and victim of some of the most vile hidden Intelligence programs ever devised. She has survived and even thrived since her brutal childhood, going on to offer brave eyewitness testimony to the depravity that can result when persons in power decide that they can violate any morals and acceptable behavior in the pursuit of control. The justification, as warped as it can be, is to say that we must sacrifice some people/children in order to preserve the greater good.

From being delivered by her parents into the arms of CIA handlers at the age of six, to meeting Jeffrey Epstein on the San Juan Islands in the 1980s, when he was talking of buying islands in the Caribbean, Dr. Engel has encountered evil and survived.

On this week’s “Breggin Hour,” Peter and I had the privilege of sitting with Dr. Juliette Engel. At 77, she carries herself with a quiet radiance that Peter described as angelic. After hearing her story, I understood why. What was done to her as a child would have broken most people. What she has done with her life since then is a testament to the best of the human spirit.

Juliette was born into a family of OSS, CIA, and NSA operatives. At the age of six, in 1955, her own father sold her into the MKUltra Monarch program. There she endured mind control, satanic ritual abuse, and the deliberate fracturing of a child’s mind through repeated trauma. The program’s goal was to create a dissociated, highly controllable person—someone who could later be used as a prostitute or intelligence asset. She was trained in what she calls “sex magick,” prepared for a future of exploitation.

She escaped at seventeen. With no memory of her childhood, she put herself through university and medical school and became a physician in Seattle. For decades the past remained locked away. Only later, in her sixties, after twenty years of extraordinary humanitarian work in Russia, did she begin the long, painful process of opening those sealed rooms in her mind.

What she discovered there is almost unbearable. Yet she has chosen to tell it—first in her memoir *Sparky: Surviving Sex Magick as I Lived It*, written from the magical thinking of the ten-year-old child she once was, and later in *Angels Over Moscow*, the story of her twenty years building an underground railroad for trafficking victims across the former Soviet Union.

While working to improve medical care for children in Russian orphanages, Juliette uncovered a trafficking network that moved young girls to Scandinavia and the United States. She followed the trail. What she found changed the course of her life. With the MiraMed Institute and the Angel Coalition she founded, she helped create a network of villagers, police, educators, journalists, and officials who rescued more than 70,000 children and young women. She did this at great personal risk, often traveling alone through dangerous territory. She did it because she knew, in a way few of us can, what it means to be a child with no one coming to save you.

In our conversation, she spoke of creating “Sparky”—an internal role model, a tough, courageous little girl warrior she invented at age ten because she had no trustworthy adults. Sparky was everything Juliette longed to be: strong, pretty, smart, able to stand up for herself and others. That imagined self became her compass. Decades later, when Jeffrey Epstein and his brother approached her at a private gathering on the San Juan Islands—offering her a house, naming the exact amount in her bank account, inviting her into their world—something deep inside said no. She credits Sparky. The protective programming that had once kept her silent also, in that moment, kept her safe.

She spoke, too, of the suicide programs that are deliberately installed in survivors—the overwhelming voices that rise up when a person begins to remember or to speak. She has faced them more than once. She has learned to recognize the attack when it comes and to pull it through what she describes as the eye of a needle until it becomes manageable. She offers this knowledge freely to other survivors, because she does not want another person to be lost to a programmed death.

Peter reminded us that whether intentionally programmed or programmed by traumas of childhood and tragedies of life, one must resist an urge toward suicide. He said:

“First of all, somebody probably put that idea in your head on some level. And also it is something you can definitely leave behind. People can leave being suicidal behind, but you can’t leave dead behind. So you’ve got to work to overcome the pain. And we’re getting a wonderful lesson today in how a fine person can overcome that pain. Dr. Engel actually has done amazing work in setting up networks to save children in different parts of the world. What an amazing outcome for somebody who’s been about as abused as a person can survive.”

How to Help the Suicidally Depressed Person—Dr. Peter Breggin’s 5th Simple Truths About Psychiatry’

Once again we see a pattern that Peter and I have seen throughout our decades of work: the same systems that harm children also work hard to keep the truth from being believed. For years, people who reported MKUltra experiences were told they were delusional. People who tried to expose the dark operations of the CIA were called “conspiracy theorists.” But now that the CIA has finally released thousands of pages admitting the program’s existence, survivors can no longer be so easily disparaged. The scale of what was done and, many believe, continues today, is coming into the light.

Despite the horrors Juliette endured and witnessed, she persevered. A child who was meant to be broken became a doctor. A woman who had every reason to remain silent spent twenty years rescuing other people’s children. A woman recovering her own stolen memories continues to stand with those still finding theirs. Dr. Juliette Engel found the courage and created the safety net for herself that made it possible to survive and build a life of compassion, science, healing, and reform.

Her courage opens a window which we must look through. From facing the suffering of children through the hidden programs of the past or the open trafficking of the present, we must refuse to turn away. We need to build our empathy, not our defenses. And we need to remember that the human spirit, even after the most deliberate attempts to destroy it, can still choose love, courage, and service.

We are grateful to Dr. Juliette Engel for trusting us with her story. Listen to the full interview on “The Breggin Hour.” Her books Sparky and Angels Over Moscow are available for those who wish to go deeper. You can learn more about her work at www.JulietteEngel.com.

May her example strengthen every person who has ever felt broken by forces larger than themselves. Survival is possible. Healing is possible. And sometimes, out of the worst soil, the most luminous lives grow.

Sparky: Surviving Sex Magick is the literary memoir of a little girl warrior, who survived. Sparky’s story shines the spotlight on crimes against American children that were sanctioned on a…

Read more →

Angels Over Moscow is an inspirational, first-person account of the life of American physician, Dr. Juliette Engel, who founded the non-profit MiraMed Institute to devote her energy and resources to helping…

Read more →

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Listen on iHeart Radio or free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

America likes to tell itself that evil is always far away, in some dark corner of history or in the cruelty of other nations. That is a comforting lie. The deeper truth is uglier. When a government protects power instead of children, when institutions bury abuse instead of exposing it, the rot spreads through medicine, intelligence work, politics, and culture.

The story of MKUltra is not just a scandal of strange experiments and secret files. It is a map of how cruelty becomes policy. Nazi doctors and intelligence operatives were not fully destroyed after World War II. Many were recruited, absorbed, and protected. Their methods did not disappear. They were refined, repackaged, and handed to a new generation. If that sounds impossible, it is only because most people still think systems have a conscience. They do not. People do, if they choose to.

What makes this history unbearable is not only the scale of the abuse, but the way it targeted children. A child trained to forget, trained to split off pain, trained to survive by dissociating, carries that wound into every later decade. Then the world calls the result a diagnosis and asks why the victim is broken. That is not science. That is cruelty wearing a white coat.

Yet survival is possible. So is dignity. Some people build an inner figure strong enough to carry them through terror. Some refuse to accept the lies, even when those lies are backed by institutions, money, and fear. That refusal matters. It is how memory returns. It is how silence breaks.

We are long past the time for polite disbelief. The public should demand full disclosure, real accountability, and protection for the people who come forward. Not because it is fashionable. Because a nation that cannot face what was done to its children cannot call itself free.