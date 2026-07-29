Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5d

Impossible to comprehend the depravity of man.

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Parzival's avatar
Parzival
5d

Dr Peter & Giner Breggin. Thank you for bringing people like Juliette Engel, MD onto your podcast. It shows the spirit of human beings that choose to hold onto the Light/Christ that they are!

I'm sorry you weren't aware of Saturday, February 28, 2026 when the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, was struck by multiple U.S. missiles.

The strike destroyed at least half of the two-story building, causing the roof to collapse on students and staff. According to multiple sources, at least 156 people were killed, including 120 schoolchildren (both boys and girls, though most reports emphasize the girls' section was completely leveled), 26 teachers, and several parents who had come to pick up their children. Some reports put the death toll as high as 170-175.

Perhaps at the time Dr. & Mrs. Breggin, you were so focused on Dr. Breggin's health issues that were dire at the time.

Thank you for providing this resource. God bless you & God bless us all!

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