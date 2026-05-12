Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2d

As long as the Congressmen and Congresswomen in DC do not have the courage to say enough is enough and stop this biological manipulation of life it self it will continue. There are so many strong voices that understand the fallacy of playing with the blueprint of life and their voices are muffled by the deranged medical money men.

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Donna Giovanni's avatar
Donna Giovanni
2d

HANTA MEANING A LIE, SCAM, NONSENSE, A FRAUD OR SOMETHING FAKE. IT IS COMMONLY USED TO DISMISS A STORY THAT IS BOGUS, CRAP, B.S., RUBBISH

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