The news hit my inbox, and I had that “here we go again” sinking feeling. Before Covid hit in 2020, there were a number of “simulation exercises” —often called tabletop exercises—supposedly to prepare countries and health agencies in the event of a large disease outbreak. Senior author Peter R. Breggin, MD, and I had tracked down and identified a number of what we called Pandemic Predictions and Planning Events” that we researched and exposed in our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

Now it looked like the same deadly program was about to repeat. Jon Fleetwood, Substack author and independent investigative journalist, announced this week: “WHO Runs Pandemic Simulation ‘Exercise Polaris II.” He declared, “26 countries, 600 emergency experts, and more than 25 global health agencies and response networks participate in WHO’s expanding multinational outbreak simulation.”

Almost as though planned, reports of a deadly disease outbreak on board the cruise ship, Hondius, began circulating. Confirmation came days later that the disease strain was indeed the Andes virus strain of the Hantavirus (which has evidence of human-to-human spread). Meanwhile, several dozen people have left the ship and are now being tracked so contact tracing can occur.

Despite the fear factor being ramped up in the media, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove stated Wednesday that the Hantavirus outbreak is not the next COVID pandemic. I believe this provides deniability cover for WHO, while contributing to the public confusion about the threat of Hantavirus, which will drive public opinion toward accepting global oversight (read “control”) of health matters. Dr. Peter McCullough’s colleague, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, has confirmed that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine could work for a Hantavirus infection in the rare event that someone besides those on board the vermin infested ship becomes ill.

Our show this week featured Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin interviewing journalist Alex Newman about the World Health Organization’s pandemic simulations and globalist threats to national sovereignty. We discussed findings from a December 2, 2024, House committee report on COVID-19 origins and nursing home policies, while Newman explained how various totalitarian forces cooperate through international organizations to expand power using pandemic preparedness as justification. The WHO has already insinuated itself into management of this disease outbreak on the cruise ship by offboarding passengers to hospitals around the world, including South Africa, European countries and the United States.

I wondered why a hospital ship and any other support was not brought to the afflicted vessel to care for patients until they could be cleared and sent home.

The conversation emphasized the importance of recognizing these pandemic threats as intentional rather than accidental and concluded with a discussion of Newman’s upcoming book and the role of faith in preserving liberty.

When Peter Breggin and I researched our book, we discovered events like these (disease announcement, cruise ship contagion, pcr “testing,” suppression of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and so forth) were harbingers of the COVID operation, which was launched in early 2020 and led to the first-ever nearly universal lockdown of nations, resulting in demolished economies, demoralized, gaslit citizens, and ultimately millions of deaths and disabling adverse effects around the world from the so-called mRNA “Covid vaccines.” We recognized the attack on individual freedoms and liberty in the first couple of months of 2020 and went to work to uncover the real story.

COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

Peter and I researched, wrote, and published the first comprehensive book on the COVID era, documenting evidence for the laboratory release of COVID, identifying Dr. Fauci’s early lies to the U.S. Senate, and his extensive collaborations with other globalists and billionaires. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., now Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), stated that when our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators came out,

“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under the cover of false public health policies.”

In our Covid book, we reviewed and debunked the totalitarian rules and regulations enforced all over the world in the name of public health, including the mass murder in New York State when Governor Cuomo sent sick patients into uninfected nursing homes, resulting in mass disease spread.

Asking the obvious next question—who is behind this disaster? — We found and exposed Bill Gates and his master plan that implemented Operation Warp Speed in 2015-2017. Gates, along with a rogue’s gallery of other predatory globalists, was identified and exposed in part three of our book. Drawing on his extensive experience as a medical-legal expert in over 100 trials in the US and Canada, Dr. Breggin assembled a chapter titled “Bill of Particulars against Dr. Anthony Fauci.” As the possibility of Fauci’s formal accusation grows closer, we hope that Federal investigators will be made aware of Dr. Breggin’s suggested outline and summary of possible charges against the evil perpetrator.

We completed the COVID-19 and the Global Predators book by mapping out how we, citizens, can recover our liberty. Documentation included in this book includes an extensive Chronology as well as over 1100 endnotes and an extensive index.

So, is it over yet?

There is always that sweet, soft, naive streak in me (Ginger) that expects that once the exposure of the evil and the crime is complete, it will be fixed. Justice will be served. The mRNA “vaccines” will be abolished, victims will be cared for, and such a dreadful time will not happen again. But then the years fly by, and I set aside the soft part of me, take a deep breath, and get ready for the next onslaught. Instead, we are seeing signs now that the next pandemic operation is being considered.

The psychological manipulations continue, and pressure will be put on the public to demand a global health authority, because a global health authority equals global control. We have seen this program already with COVID—Dr. Breggin and I mapped out the plan in our COVID-19 and the Global Predators book. We all need to refresh our memories about what happened—how world control was seized—and work to prevent any future recurrence of the capture of sovereign nations and people and the many violations of the Constitution.

Our guest, Alex Newman, CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media, is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, nationally syndicated radio host, and consultant who “seeks to glorify God in everything he does.” The list of international and national magazines and newspapers to which he has contributed articles reads like a who’s who of news.

Alex Newman’s latest book is Indoctrinating Our Children to Death.

Primary author: Ginger Breggin

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Listen on iHeart Radio, , or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

After nearly forty years of marriage and working side by side in medicine and writing, we have learned to read patterns. The newest exercises staged by the World Health Organization are not harmless drills. They are blueprints for central control dressed as public safety. Polaris II, Event 201, and similar simulations follow the same script. A scary pathogen is imagined, national sovereignty is quietly sidelined, and citizens are invited to trade liberty for safety.

Call it what you will. The danger is not a virus by itself. The danger is a system that prepares the antidote while manufacturing the poison. When international bodies push treaties that strip decision-making from families and nations, there is more at stake than policy. There is our freedom, our personal wellbeing, and our economies. It is our duty to protect children from a future where distant appointees unilaterally decide who works and who suffers.

Fear of death is the ultimate lever. Tyrants and would-be empires use it constantly. That is why steady vigilance must replace panic. Our history offers a guide. The Founders pledged their lives and fortunes to liberty. Past generations of pastors and citizens risked everything to keep the shining experiment of America alive. That courage did not come from comfort. It came from faith and a refusal to barter freedom for temporary safety.

Today, the threat wears many faces. Technocrats, militarized states, and militant ideologies often find common cause in institutions that promise global solutions. They converge not because they share virtue but because each sees the same prize, total power. To defend our republic, we must expose the iceberg beneath the public pageantry. We must insist on local control, transparent science, and above all, on the right to live and die under laws of our choosing. Eternal vigilance is not a slogan. It is a responsibility now.