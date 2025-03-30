This was originally published as the Foreword to J. J. Carrell’s stunning new book Treason: The Biden Administration’s Strategic and Malicious Destruction of America’s Sovereignty. But it is also a tribute to the man himself, J.J. Carrell. And in trying to capture his character, I was also inspired by him to write my best analysis of the varieties of heroism. With J.J.’s permission, here is my foreword to his book. ~ Peter R. Breggin MD

J.J. Carrell, a retired Border Patrol Agent, epitomizes heroism, and TREASON is a heroic book. It examines some of the worst and most threatening aspects of human civilization as manifested by the open U.S. border under the Biden Administration and related outrageous acts aimed at the destruction of the nation.

There are several kinds of heroism and J.J. embodies them. There is the courage of border patrol agent, police officer, and soldier on the front lines. We consider them heroes when they knowingly risk their own lives to save the lives of other people as part of their official duties. They may also be motivated to save their comrades, or to defend their homeland or to protect human freedom. J. J. is a former U.S. Border Agent who risked his life for all those motivations, but who retired from the service when the Biden Administration would not let the guardians of our borders do their work.

There is another kind of heroism that is much less common, the valor of standing up against your own government, or your own agency, or even your own comrades when they become corrupt. This is a much more difficult form of heroism because it threatens one’s very identity. As a physician in the health freedom movement, I find very few of my medical colleagues, really a miniscule number, will do anything that risks their hard-earned credentials, their esteem in the medical community, or their income. J.J., in his life and in this book, displays that kind of courage.

There is yet another kind of heroism that has more intellectual roots—the heroism of the truth seeker who will not be stopped from searching for and expressing the truth. This, too, is a rare form of courage because when a truth seeker keeps on looking deeper and deeper into any area of life, he or she soon runs into trouble with one or another group bent on covering up corruption and on destroying truth seekers. In his first book, INVADED, and now in his second book, TREASON, J.J. has kept on examining the world around him on the broadest political scale, leading him to face globalism or what my wife, Ginger, and I call the global predators who are seeking increased domination over the world.

There is an additional form of heroism that relates to or underpins all the others—spiritual courage through a belief in God or higher values and ideals. This kind of courage is especially strengthened when we believe that God expects us to bring our gifts to improving the quality of life on Earth. J.J. embodies how a man conducts himself when he has received instructions from God.

There is still another kind of courage or heroism displayed by individuals acting on their own, without any official role such as first responder or military, yet they risk their lives to save others. Most parents, for example, will risk their lives to save their children. Some people will even take grave risks to save strangers, for example, by pulling them from a burning car or a freezing lake. These more private expressions of heroism are rare because they are not done as part of one’s professional identity or official role as a first responder or soldier. I don’t know if J.J. has ever risked his life to save another’s life outside of his official duties, but if I were a drowning stranger, I’d feel blessed to have someone like him come upon me.

Right now, we desperately need heroes. Not to be worshipped or to be found flawless. Not to be seen as saviors. We need them to inspire us! Because in the end, we who believe in human freedom surely need a massive dose of inspiration to bolster our courage and determination.

As J.J. describes, the world is locked in a great battle between good and evil. On the one side are the villains who come in many disguises. Some call themselves Democrats or Republicans, some call themselves Progressives or Communists, some even call themselves Globalists, although usually they hide or muddle their identity. But they are basically collectivists who are driven to victimize, exploit, enslave, or murder millions of human beings to build their empires.

Understanding Empires

Predatory kingdoms and empires had their early beginnings about ten thousand years ago. At that time, humans began to give up living independently as small groups of nomadic hunters and gatherers and started living in a more sedentary fashion by cultivating the land and keeping livestock. Soon they found themselves building walls, such as the famous ancient city of Jerico, to defend themselves from marauders or nearby towns and cities. By a few thousand years ago, much of the world was dominated by violent, evil individuals who ran kingdoms and empires. The tendency for the worst, most violent humans of all to seek to rule everyone in sight eventually led to predatory globalism and the desire of these worst humans of all to rule the world. That is the world today, a world on the verge of succumbing to conflicting global empires, two of the largest seeking to reduce humanity to slavery.

The thrust toward global domination has been never-ending since the dawn of civilization and it continues to this day in a global, highly technological, bureaucratic manner, involving what we call the Western and the Eastern Global Empires. The Western Global Empire is a loose coalition of progressives (Communists), corrupt capitalists, billionaires, the World Economic Forum, the EU, the international banking system, most global corporations, and agencies like the UN and WHO. Except for President Donald Trump, all recent U.S. Presidents of both parties have openly supported globalism. This reflects the moral and political decline of Western Civilization.

The Eastern Global Empire is centered in the Chinese Communist Party and its worldwide influence through the UN and WHO and by its massive infiltration of Western institutions. These two empires, the Eastern and the Western, collaborate and compete as it suits them, often through the UN and WHO. And their main opposition consists of freedom-loving people around the world, many of them motivated by Judeo-Christian values. Today this opposition is centered in the United States in the constitution-oriented, patriotic, freedom-oriented movement called America First; but it is growing in other sovereign nations as well.

Ultimately, this wonderful book is about the struggle between good and evil, manifested in the conflict between individual freedom and collectivism, between genuine free enterprise and corrupt monopolistic global capitalism, between Judeo-Christian principles and hateful versions of atheism, between freedom-loving republics and a totalitarian global governance, and between all of us and the wealthiest and most powerful forces in the world. This is The Battle of All Times in which J.J. Carrell is a powerful warrior. His new book, TREASON, gives powerful descriptions and explanations of what is going on in the United States and prepares us to further engage in our fight for human freedom. The book is well-written in the first-person, which makes it very engaging and lends it a sense of personal conviction and reality.

Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin

Authors of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey