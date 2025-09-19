Journalist and president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Alex Newman, joins Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin for The Breggin Hour.

Mr. Newman shares his news and concerns about a variety of international topics, including gene editing, the activities of George Soros’ organization, and the forthcoming climate movement summit in Brazil coming up in a couple of months. He provides a critical and unique perspective since he has actually been travelling to and attending the meetings of global predators, reporting on-site from the gatherings of the elites. And he has been doing this on the scene reporting for years. His knowledge base of the activities and goals of the United Nations and the NGO networks established to do the globalist bidding is unmatched.

Catch up here on what is going on now in the world of the global predators working to bring about their desired one-world government!

Dr. Breggin wraps up the hour on a positive note, sharing his “Five Principles of Life” that were first formulated by him for his 2010 book: Wow, I’m an American, written during the ascendency of Candidate Obama, who eventually served eight years in the White House as President of the United States.

Five Principles of Life

Dare to trust in a loving God Express gratitude for all your gifts and opportunities Take responsibility at all times Stand firmly for freedom Become a source of love

