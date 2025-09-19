A whirlwind update of the globalist plans and coming activities
What's going on now in the world of the global predators?
Journalist and president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Alex Newman, joins Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin for The Breggin Hour.
Mr. Newman shares his news and concerns about a variety of international topics, including gene editing, the activities of George Soros’ organization, and the forthcoming climate movement summit in Brazil coming up in a couple of months. He provides a critical and unique perspective since he has actually been travelling to and attending the meetings of global predators, reporting on-site from the gatherings of the elites. And he has been doing this on the scene reporting for years. His knowledge base of the activities and goals of the United Nations and the NGO networks established to do the globalist bidding is unmatched.
Catch up here on what is going on now in the world of the global predators working to bring about their desired one-world government!
Dr. Breggin wraps up the hour on a positive note, sharing his “Five Principles of Life” that were first formulated by him for his 2010 book: Wow, I’m an American, written during the ascendency of Candidate Obama, who eventually served eight years in the White House as President of the United States.
Five Principles of Life
Dare to trust in a loving God
Express gratitude for all your gifts and opportunities
Take responsibility at all times
Stand firmly for freedom
Become a source of love
Aired first on AmericaOutLoud.news September 15 2025
That is not there plan. Pushing human composting is just another step after eugenics.
It cannot hurt to look at the current power structure and how it's going to be converted into Technocracy:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-current-structure-of-the-imminent