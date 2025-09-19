Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2d

That is not there plan. Pushing human composting is just another step after eugenics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2d

It cannot hurt to look at the current power structure and how it's going to be converted into Technocracy:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-current-structure-of-the-imminent

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture