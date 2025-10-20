We were at times inspired and concerned during President Trump’s presentation to the General Assembly of the United Nations on September 23, 2025. We immediately invited our great friend, journalist and analyst Alex Newman, to come on The Breggin Hour and discuss the implications of Trump’s speech with us.

Alex Newman is the CEO of Liberty Sentinel, and he is a seasoned journalist, having traveled extensively around the world for years, attending meetings, conferences, and assemblies of globalist cabals. He documents and alerts the world to the nefarious plans and evil intentions of these global predators. He was alerting us all to the dangers well before so many of us awakened during the COVID pandemic, and he continues to provide clear-eyed analysis of the globalists’ totalitarian intentions.

Mr. Newman’s latest book, called Indoctrinating Our Children to Death, exposes the soft underbelly of America that has been exploited by the Marxists and liberals. Our children, with their innocence, trust, and undeveloped critical intelligence, have been exploited and indoctrinated to hate “faith, family, and freedom.” His book rips the mask of supposed good intentions off the curriculum that ends with children embracing destructive progressive concepts and beliefs.

Alex Newman is a brilliant analyst with a deep well of knowledge, and it is always a pleasure to speak with him.

Listeners and readers may also be interested to see our Breggin column, which summarizes and provides an analysis of President Trump’s UN presentation, which can be found here.

