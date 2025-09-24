Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

The assassination of American Charlie Kirk has led much of our society to examine what a civilization is and to ask what creates a civilized society. Charlie Kirk was a strong and determined advocate for Judeo-Christian values, committed marriage, and the well-being of children and families.

One of the most destructive moral influences upon American civilization was, and continues to be, Alfred Kinsey. In the span of his lifetime, Kinsey managed (with the aid of Deep State forces through the Intelligence services) to extensively upend the ethical forces that held in check baser human instincts.

Civilization is in many ways the management of human appetites to maximize freedom for all members of the community. The mores of American culture in the 1940s, rooted in Judeo-Christian values, emphasized the respect and even sacredness of marriage, as well as the encouragement and affirmation of marital fidelity. Kinsey tore through these traditional values with a chainsaw—promoting promiscuity and declaring that if a sexual act could be physically performed, it was acceptable and natural. He included both adult sex with children, as well as sex with animals, in this definition.

Kinsey’s books: Sexual Behavior in the Human Male(1948), followed by Sexual Behavior in the Human Female (1953), included chapters purporting to prove the sexuality of infants and prepubescent children with charts documenting what he called children’s orgasms. His sources for large portions of his data were predatory pedophiles, from whom Kinsey collected data for his hypotheses rather than reporting them to the authorities.

These pedophiles, in turn, have been protected by the Kinsey Institute, a nonprofit affiliated with Indiana University. The data he collected from the sources he protected has continued to be locked away, supposedly to protect the privacy of the reporters who were abusing children.

What an irony! That Kinsey, who advocates the removal of all boundaries upon sexuality, has one ironclad boundary of privacy protecting his research against the independent examination of the foundational sources of his data, including child abusers.

Kinsey’s work inspired Hugh Hefner and spawned the entire Playboy empire, leading to the explosion of pornography, pedophilia, and the hook-up culture so prevalent in America today, and shaking the civilizational foundation of marriage and family to its core. The unraveling of the American family has, in turn, fractured the foundations of our very civilization.

Even worse, Kinsey encouraged sexual acts and engagement between adults and children, including infants. As we reported in our earlier column on Alfred Kinsey:

The [Kinsey] institute contains, in its archives, the stories of hundreds, if not thousands, of acts of sexual abuse against children. Many of these accounts involve the physical rape of very small children. These reports include precise details of the children crying, resisting, and making other efforts to fend off their assailants. These details are included because Dr. Alfred Kinsey, the Father of the Sexual Revolution, believed in collecting detailed “scientific” accounts of every kind of sexual act between human beings, including violent sexual acts committed upon children by adults. On their official website, the Kinsey Institute denies that Kinsey and his colleagues hired, collaborated with, or persuaded people to carry out experiments on children. But Dr. Reisman’s research and evidence, along with the evidence of others, prove otherwise. Furthermore, a 1995 Washington Post article reported: Yesterday, the director of the Kinsey Institute revealed that Kinsey’s conclusions on the sexuality of young children were based not on scientific study but on the secret history of a single pedophile who kept a diary of his experiences with 317 pre-adolescent boys.

The Kinsey Institute director in 1995 was John Bancroft, who “clarified” Kinsey’s research approach at a press conference in Washington, DC, called by a Representative of Congress investigating Kinsey’s methods of research, their legality, conclusions, and effects upon school curricula and American culture.

Bancroft went on to declare that no one will ever know what happened to the children whose orgasms are reported in the Kinsey Tables in the Sexual Behavior of the Human Male. The Post article continued quoting Bancroft:

“There was no contact with any of the boys by anyone at the institute, only with the man’s notes,” he said. The institute “has never carried out sexual experiments on children.” As for the pedophile — who was not paid — he is catalogued at the Kinsey Institute under a pseudonym, which could be decoded but will not be if Bancroft has anything to do with it. “The man is long dead. He died around 1955,” the director said.

The 50th Anniversary edition of the Sexual Behavior in the Human Female includes eighteen closely typed pages in justification and defense of Kinsey’s work, written by the Director of the Institute at that time, John Bancroft. Kinsey believed in a concept he termed ‘total sexual outlet.’ Bancroft declared:

The fact that he [Kinsey] combined orgasms from six principal sources, masturbation, nocturnal emissions, heterosexual petting, heterosexual intercourse, homosexual relations, and intercourse with animals, to derive his ‘total sexual outlet,’ in no way means that he regarded each of these sources of orgasm as of equal value in social or interpersonal or emotional terms, for either men or women. His lack of comment on the moral value of any form of sexual behavior was central to his non-judgmental approach, without which his long-running project, which he envisioned as continuing for many years longer than it did, would not have been viable. We regret that he made no such moral comparisons, because without them he describes sexual behavior in something of a moral vacuum which others have been quick to fill with their own interpretations of Kinsey’s moral standpoint…

Bancroft goes on to discuss critics of Kinsey’s work. What he fails to observe is that in this vacuum, which he describes, many new liberties and assumptions were indeed taken, and many moral protections, however imperfect, which had been in place for generations for women and for all children (and for that matter, animals) were gravely weakened.

Most egregiously, Kinsey declared in 1953 in Sexual Behavior in the Human Female:

There are, of course, instances of adults who have done physical damage to children with whom they have attempted sexual contact… But these cases are in the minority, and the public should learn to distinguish such serious contacts from other adult contacts that are not likely to do the child any appreciable harm if the child’s parents do not become disturbed.

Our radio guest, Rhonda Miller, is CEO of Purple for Parents, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting children from the harmful agendas in government schools, from indoctrination to sexual grooming. She is leading members of her organization along with other international groups with shared goals to lobby in Washington, DC in order to finally have the Kinsey Institute and the institute's foundational sex research locked away within the institute fully investigated.

Listeners who wish to support and follow her work can go to purple4parents.org.

primary author: Ginger Breggin

First aired on AmericaOutLoud.news Sept. 22, 2025