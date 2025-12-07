Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

(Comrade) Inugo
Dec 7

Best wishes and may health, happiness and joy be yours and your family’s.

1 reply by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Older and Wiser
Dec 7

Ginger, thanks for all that you and Dr. Breggin have done and gone through. I read his book decades ago and it was life-changing.

I may have commented on this on another post but I must do it again.

If I were Dr B I would stop eating too close to sundown and especially not after. And I would refuse to have any glucose injection within at least 1 to 2 hours of sundown. Dr. Satchin Panda (Salk Inst) proved around 2016 that having excess circulating glucose (ECG) in one's blood AT sundown causes inflammation continuously, non-stop, all thru the night starting with the one-cell THIN endothelial lining of all blood vessels including the brain. I read a medical article long ago that said that medicine know that "the blood brain barrier does not protect the brain from inflammation coming via the blood."

I stopped eating late (I stop at 4PM for routine and convenience) and all of my issues (at age 65) were gone in 4 months. I told this to two strangers and in four weeks one was no longer a TYpe II diabetic after 20 years "of taking insulin often". The other (age 84 and who could not walk at all on his own) lost 50 lbs in 7 months and after almost a year is also no longer a T2 diabetic.

I can go on an on. It is quite clear that Panda's research is 100%. And that by stopping having ECG AT SUNDOWN one can heal because there is no inflammaton.

Take care. God Bless and God Speed to health from his design.

1 reply by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
21 more comments...

