Dear friends and readers: We have not published for about six weeks. Thank you for your patience. We are doing very well but my attention has been solely on my husband’s recovery. As many of you know, Peter had a serious stroke August of this year. We have since been on a journey of healing and an abiding, deep appreciation of God’s Grace. We have travelled to Florida for a special 3-month rehabilitation program designed for neurological injuries at AVIV Clinic. The healing I am witnessing in my husband, and in others in this exceptional program is beyond remarkable. Now I will be publishing our radio interviews we have done over the past 6 weeks along with our current shows so note dates on our columns! Thank you for your care and continued support! Ginger Breggin

Our once robust and brash young country has been lassoed and roped into a Gordian knot over the last hundred years or so. We are only beginning to see a shift since Trump authorized Tom Holman to implement return-to-sender policies on the millions of illegal aliens who have crossed into the US.

Likewise, our American boys have been burdened with so many false concepts about culturally acceptable rules of conduct, while being viewed with negative expectations, that many boys and young men have built a shell for themselves and crawled inside. In earlier episodes, we have examined issues faced by American girls, here, here, and here. And there are many.

Today, we spoke with J. J. Carrell, a former Border Patrol Officer, patriotic American, and Christian. He voiced what we believe many Americans feel: Can traditional America ever be recovered? Can the Constitutional Republic created by our Founders be rescued?

And most importantly, who will do the rescuing?

The election of President Trump has provided us all with an opportunity to turn the American ship around and begin the process of reclaiming America. But one man cannot rescue the entire nation. And like a great ocean liner, the ship of America won’t be able to turn on a dime. Saving America will take decades.

Saving America is a calling and an odyssey that many generations will need to embrace if it is to come to pass.

Our generations—we grandparents, and J.J.’s generation currently raising young men and women, can fight to strip away the false expectations, the unscientific cultural concepts (there really are only two sexes), the barbaric medical and technological procedures, from genital mutilation of our young to electroshock and psychosurgery, various implants, and technical advances designed to alter humans into transhumans—who despite the claims are neither “superior” “superintelligent” or “transcendent” to natural human beings.

Our children and our children’s children will still be fighting to fully reclaim liberty and freedom to be their normal, strongest selves. They need the lies stripped away and truths about human nature affirmed. The masculine nature of boys becoming men needs to be affirmed and honored. Strong, courageous, tenacious men, able to protect and care for a family, are needed. Likewise, the miraculous natural gift of conception, birth, and nurturing the next generation, which is the endowment of girls, needs to be acknowledged and respected. Strong, prevailing, nurturing women, able to raise their next generation within a core family with their husbands by their sides, will be needed.

America needs to cut the Gordian Knot of globalist totalitarian assault on strong individuals and families: Strand by strand, slicing regulations, false concepts, debilitating expectations, demoralizing concepts, and destructive laws. We may not get this done, but this is what we must attempt to save America.

4th Century image of Jesus—Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons

Oh, and Jesus? Is he the soft, smooth-faced, effeminate figure so often depicted? Or did his Earthly appearance reflect his life, which included traveling on foot thousands of miles through what would later be called the Middle East, exposed to the elements, the relentless sun, leaching the skin, toughening the feet and hands, creasing the face from squinting into the glare, and coarsening the flesh from windburn. According to Christianity, Jesus fought for the souls of all humans, submitting only to God in order to save us all from Eternal darkness. J.J. Carrell imagines Jesus as the fighter for us all. In the end, we don’t know how Jesus appeared in his Earthly form. Many of the artistic images of Jesus “reflect the ethnic characteristics similar to the culture in which the image was created.” That is only fitting, since according to the Bible, Jesus loves us all.

J.J. Carrell is a recently retired Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge of the US Border Patrol who served for 24 years. As a father, a patriotic American, and a former law enforcement officer, he exemplifies the clear-eyed thinking and rational conservative analysis of an America that looks at the world without rose-colored glasses. You can find him, his books, and his documentaries at his website J.J. Carrell. Dr. Breggin highly recommends J.J. Carrell’s books and wrote a foreword to J.J. Carrell’s book, Treason.

What happens when the leaders sworn to protect America’s borders choose to dismantle them instead? In TREASON, J.J. Carrell delivers a gripping exposé of the Biden Administration’s deliberate and systematic…

