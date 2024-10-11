America at a Crossroads: A Conversation on Globalism, Constitutional Erosion, and the Fight for Sovereignty
Video: Dr. Breggin is interviewed on The Tamara Scott Show October 7, 2024
Dr. Peter Breggin is delighted to be Tamara Scott’s guest on her show every first and third Monday of the month. In this episode they discuss the expanding devastation in North Carolina from hurricane Helene, as well as how to get a firmer grasp on identifying and understanding the global predators intent on disrupting and destroying lives of the common citizens in their quests for power.
articles discussed include:
Great interview. It's not only the USA, the whole world depends on this November election!!!
