Less than one month to go until elections. The Red States of Tennessee, North Carolina and the red sections of South Carolina and Georgia and Florida have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. Over 220 dead now officially noted, and the total death count is expected to swell to thousands when the recovery and identifications are complete. FEMA has been largely absent but has been actively preventing volunteer rescue efforts. The US army’s amazing helicopter teams have been grounded. Mountainous terrain and washed-out roads and bridges have cut off thousands of residents from civilization, and flooding and mud slides have washed away structures, vehicles and infrastructure. Except for Elon Musk’s distribution of Starlink, cell phone service, internet, electricity and all outside communications are down.

There are a train of hurricanes spinning up and targeting landfall again around the Tampa Bay up to the Big Bend area of Florida. These will certainly massively impact Florida and could badly affect the already demolished areas of inland neighboring states including Western North Carolina.

Hurricane Milton has now strengthened into a Category 5 storm on October 7 and Florida residents are being urged to begin the state's largest evacuation in nearly a decade, NBC News reports.

See our first two reports for details of the horrific damage to date here and here. For a deeper look at the Global Predators behind all the destruction in America, see Dr. Peter Breggin’s new report: America First v. First Destroy America.

Millions of citizens have been uprooted, some with homes completely washed away. Infrastructure—bridges, roads, buildings, whole towns, gone. Industries are massively disrupted, sometimes threatening lives. The largest vital IV fluid manufacturer in North Carolina, a McDowell County plant, operated by Baxter Healthcare Corp is closed and cut off from outside repair crews due to a bridge outage. The facility produces over 60% of the US supply of IV fluid daily—1.5 million bags of fluid per day. They also produce Dextrose and dialysis solutions. Hospitals are already reporting shortages, and the lives of dialysis patients are now at risk. Repairs to this vital facility will take weeks at the very least and possibly much longer.

The daughter of one local elderly resident has done a short video on TikTok with maps and an explanation of the scale of this disaster. The affected North Carolina counties equal the size of the country of Belgium. It’s really worth watching to understand both the scale and the geography of the disaster.

Hurricane Helene’s damage in North Carolina is only the first assault. Other states were also terribly affecting in the storm. Florida was badly damaged in what is called the “Big Bend” section of the state along the Gulf coast of Florida from the general Tampa Bay area, northward.

A fifteen-foot storm surge hit as hurricane Helene landed and swept away whole neighborhoods, washing protective dunes inland along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Cars were literally snowed under by the sand. The hurricane impacted regions from the Panhandle down to the Tampa Bay area with a 7.2 foot storm surge reported. Mountains of debris and trash remain following the storm.

FEMA is failing in its mission in Florida, too. One small business trash company reported from the St. Pete, Pinellas County, Fl region that FEMA has closed the landfills and Waste Management transfer sites where the dump trailers would normally be emptied. This owner reported all his dump trailers were hired, filled by homeowners cleaning up their damaged property after Helene swept through and he was removing the trailers to be emptied and taken to the next customers. But FEMA closed the municipal landfills, and the open FEMA approved alternative sites were limited to noncommercial household dumping only. Commercial dump trailers were denied access. The owner learned FEMA had ordered trash left on property owners front yards to be collected over the next year.

The mountains of trash already accumulating are going to be turned into flying projectiles and floating battering rams as the debris is shifted further around and pushed inland further as the next storms surge ashore.

Hurricane Milton is the next big storm spinning up in the Gulf with projected landfall at St. Petersburg. Ranging between Category 2 with a possibility of up to a Category 5, Milton is a threat to life and property with 9-18 feet of storm surge, according to independent forecaster, In2ThinAir, who can be followed on X. He has done brilliant reporting on Hurricane Helene. Now he notes that Milton’s growth and direction are very rare for hurricanes. If the Milton landfall prediction holds the hurricane will be striking directly where US Central Command is located in Florida affecting both the base and the personnel and their families; another challenge to our national security during this vulnerable time.

The director of Florida’s emergency management division has urged folks to prepare for “the largest evacuation that we have seen most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma.”

There is no doubt that many of the southeastern States are at greatest risk from dangerous and extreme weather. “Climate change” is often names as the reason for this risk but is the extreme weather being stirred up by “climate change?” Or are there darker reasons for the increasingly brutal storms over the last few years. Is “climate change” increasingly being used as a cover story for manipulated weather attacks on some regions of the U.S.?

Is it a coincidence that multiple hurricanes are now aimed at America’s strongest Red states including Florida, Tennessee and Southern Georgia? Is it a coincidence that virtually no aid is being given to these catastrophically damaged states by federal agencies? Is it a coincidence that there is talk of bulldozing areas that the government designates as lithium mining areas. Is it a coincidence that the United Nations has designated this area for reversion to a natural state? (see our report.)

Some states have additional climate issues—Texas, for instance, suffers from increasing extreme 100 degree heat as well as unexpected cold snaps, which Texans are not prepared for as they are often without central heating. Dozens died during cold snaps in Texas due to power outages as the electrical grid in Texas was vastly overtaxed when residents tried to turn on heat in their homes.

Are the hurricanes being steered, seeded, heavied-up? Can weather be controlled to become more damaging? A beginning primer that addresses this question is the History Channel documentary, “Weather Warfare” (2009). We are seeing convincing analysis that Hurricane Helene and other storms are being steered and directed and a recent interview between Dane Wigington and Colonel McGregor discusses conversations with Congresspeople from North and south Carolina agreeing weather manipulation is being done. We did an interview with Dane Wigington about 18 months ago discussing weather control that fills in a lot of background on the subject. We’ll be following up in greater depth in the next weeks.

Finally, a reader reminds us that many leaders of America First and patriots are locked up under false pretenses and languishing in jail as political prisoners since January 6, 2021. In addition, other political prisoners continue to be locked up, most recently Peter Navarro (now released) and Steve Bannon.

American citizens must increasingly protect themselves against the malice and treason of our captured federal administration and the depopulation plans of the Global Predators.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news October 7, 2024