Shutterstock Image: “Roll call at Buchenwald concentration camp, ca.1938-1941. Two prisoners in the foreground are supporting a comrade, as fainting was frequently an excuse for the guards to ‘liquidate’ useless inmates.”

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Editorial comment: At 16 million worldwide souls, the core population of Jews are not yet as populous as they were before the Nazi Holocaust. About 7 million Jews reside in Israel, and most others in the US. Jews make up just 0.2% of the world’s human population. There are ten cities in the world with 19 million or more people in residence. How could so much hatred be directed at so few people? Antisemitism — always the harbinger of mass murder​.

– Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin

This is the first time Ginger and I have done our radio show without a guest — leaving the full hour to ourselves; we hope you enjoy it! It’s a bit choppy, there are awkward movements, and to add to that it surprised me (but not Ginger) when we focused entirely on antisemitism. That in itself added to our passionate engagement. We begin talking about two dismaying and disillusioning experiences we had with two different people whom we have respected and admired and one of whom we thought we were developing a real friendship.

We discuss the shocking details of their public comments about Israel and the current war with Hamas, why we fear these kinds of remarks could ultimately cause a Second Holocaust, this time involving not 6 million European Jews, but 7 million Israeli Jews — that is a little under half of all the core (avowed) Jews in the world.

Other points we explored: Why is antisemitism always a mortal threat to the Jews? Why do the globalist predators hope the Jews and the Muslims will destroy each other? People say that the Israeli leadership is corrupt and even too warlike, but even if true, it’s also true of nearly all the world’s leadership, including the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, China, etc. — and would we murder their citizens as well?

Hardly anyone calls for the murder of a nation because of their leadership, except when it comes to the Jews. On a more positive note, we even venture some thoughts on how to talk to an antisemite who is not yet a Nazi. And end with some very positive principles to live by.

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news