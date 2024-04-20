Antisemitism becomes personal to the Breggins
At 16 million worldwide souls, the core population of Jews are not yet as populous as they were before the Nazi Holocaust
Shutterstock Image: “Roll call at Buchenwald concentration camp, ca.1938-1941. Two prisoners in the foreground are supporting a comrade, as fainting was frequently an excuse for the guards to ‘liquidate’ useless inmates.”
Editorial comment: At 16 million worldwide souls, the core population of Jews are not yet as populous as they were before the Nazi Holocaust. About 7 million Jews reside in Israel, and most others in the US. Jews make up just 0.2% of the world’s human population. There are ten cities in the world with 19 million or more people in residence. How could so much hatred be directed at so few people? Antisemitism — always the harbinger of mass murder.
– Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
This is the first time Ginger and I have done our radio show without a guest — leaving the full hour to ourselves; we hope you enjoy it! It’s a bit choppy, there are awkward movements, and to add to that it surprised me (but not Ginger) when we focused entirely on antisemitism. That in itself added to our passionate engagement. We begin talking about two dismaying and disillusioning experiences we had with two different people whom we have respected and admired and one of whom we thought we were developing a real friendship.
We discuss the shocking details of their public comments about Israel and the current war with Hamas, why we fear these kinds of remarks could ultimately cause a Second Holocaust, this time involving not 6 million European Jews, but 7 million Israeli Jews — that is a little under half of all the core (avowed) Jews in the world.
Other points we explored: Why is antisemitism always a mortal threat to the Jews? Why do the globalist predators hope the Jews and the Muslims will destroy each other? People say that the Israeli leadership is corrupt and even too warlike, but even if true, it’s also true of nearly all the world’s leadership, including the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, China, etc. — and would we murder their citizens as well?
Hardly anyone calls for the murder of a nation because of their leadership, except when it comes to the Jews. On a more positive note, we even venture some thoughts on how to talk to an antisemite who is not yet a Nazi. And end with some very positive principles to live by.
I appreciate all this. Though for the life of me I really don’t understand how the murder of 6M brethren gave permission for Irgun Stern and Haganah to displace 1M Palestinian Christian Muslim and non-Zionist Jews during the Nakba, of which 30-50,000 died, and then declare themselves a country, when the Balfour Declaration specially forbade this. Wouldn’t Jews have been much safer migrating to America until some deeper mutual and voluntary agreement could have been arranged with the Arab Nations? It’s not clear to me that Islamic extremism even existed as a defined phenomenon before the 1917 migration started into Palestine. Is there any room at all to ask the question to what extent the political movement known of as Zionism has contributed to bad feelings toward the Jewish people?
I have great respect for your resistance to the Great Reset, but none for your insane defense zionism, genocide or your irwellian equation if the struggle to defend palestine with antisemitism