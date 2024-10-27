Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Today, Ginger and I share our thoughts and feelings with you without a guest on our radio show. We hope you will feel like the guest because, almost surely, you are one of the people we are addressing — one of the people who has been given the awareness to know what is happening in the world and finds it almost unbearable and overwhelming. This awareness and the frustration of wanting to do something about it can feel like a burden and even a curse. It can make you angry or numb. It can drive you into anxiety if not managed.

We want to help you understand that it can be a blessing — a gift from God — to be so aware and to feel so much responsibility and that you can welcome it as a gift from God to be alive at this time when all of us are so badly needed. We believe this life is intended as a training ground for all of us to bring out the best in ourselves and in each other.

We hope this hour together will be among the most meaningful conversations we have shared with you. It describes both the worst we might be facing in the future of humanity and the better outcomes that might surprise us. It describes how to become even more rational, loving, and spiritually whole with our friends and loved ones throughout the coming days, which ultimately is the blessing within life’s inevitable tragedies.

If there is, as the Quakers say, “that of God” within each other, then victory begins with taking care of one another and then proceeding to our larger battles with reason and love.

