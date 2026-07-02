Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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David Mielke's avatar
David Mielke
3d

Bring him back to explain in detail why socialism will always fail. The Democrat Party has sold its soul to socialism and it will be the destruction of civilization. Americans must be woken up , not Woke !

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Collette's avatar
Collette
3d

🙏Dr Breggin . Continue your life’s work with extra Knowledge from life experience ,,, Enjoy 💚🤗

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