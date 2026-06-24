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We opened this episode of The Breggin Hour acknowledging the weight of our times. For the past week, we’ve explored how to live meaningfully amid chaos, threats, and cultural unraveling. That conversation remains vital. But reality does not pause for comfort.

This week, we returned to the difficult terrain with our friend J.J. Carroll — a man of uncommon courage, a former law enforcement officer with decades on the border and in fugitive operations, a truth-teller who was recently fired for daring to speak plainly on the very issues he lived.

J.J.’s experiences are not abstract. They have been forged in daily encounters with violence in the six months he worked with ICE in 2025-2026 and the violence he faced for 24 years as a Border Patrol Officer, arresting drug cartel members on the Southern border. He describes a nation where the demographic transformation is not subtle policy but visible, measurable destruction. J.J. is a firsthand witness to the continued open borders, net increases in illegal immigration, and jobs going overwhelmingly to non-Americans while native-born citizens, especially White males, are sidelined. Government data he cites paints a stark picture: hundreds of arrests daily, yet a system so backlogged that true mass deportations feel like a distant promise rather than a current reality.

We do not shy away from these realities on this show. America was built by a specific people with a specific culture — a White, Christian, European-rooted nation that achieved greatness through shared values, faith, rule of law, and high-trust communities. Pretending otherwise dishonors history and endangers the future. As J.J. powerfully states, demographics shape destiny. When you import millions from cultures with vastly different norms, lower average IQs, and incompatible worldviews — often without any expectation of assimilation — you do not enrich; you transform, and not for the better. Europe is learning this lesson in blood and social collapse. We ignore it at our peril.

Even now, the mayhem is surging onto our shores. The rising tide of migrant violence and social breakdown is unmistakable across Europe and England, where no-go zones, knife crime, and gang rapes have become grim daily realities. Here in the United States, the pattern repeats in major cities like New York and beyond. The many stories of murders, rapes, and other violence by illegal immigrant populations are not isolated tragedies; they are the predictable consequence of policies that prioritize unassimilated foreign populations over the safety and future of our own children. We have a huge country to manage with almost 350 million souls living here from all parts of the world. There are issues with continued illegal border crossings, international drug trafficking into the US, and massive issues of fraud and theft on a level never before identified that threatens to demolish us and invites totalitarianism to come and take charge.

The Judeo-Christian foundational culture that created America and those individuals who were all part of it are being shredded by our political and intellectual elite and other cultures coming from far different places in the world who want no part of what we have here in terms of civilization. A significant number of these people have no understanding of respect for human life, the rule of law, the US Constitution, basic rules of life, or rules of the road that we take for granted.

How does that ignorance translate into the daily lives of citizens? No respect for human life translates into murder, including the deliberate attacks on people who are strangers by perpetrators using trucks, knives, guns, and other weapons. No understanding of, agreement with, and respect for the rule of law translates into fraud and theft on a massive basis, employing lying, subterfuge, and cunning to swindle, cheat, and steal from individuals and from American citizens through federal theft. In California, several massive, multi-million-dollar fraud rings involving illegal immigrants and transnational criminal organizations have recently been dismantled by federal authorities for stealing taxpayer-funded welfare, COVID-19 relief, and tax revenue. Similar large-scale fraud operations tied to Somali communities have also plagued Minnesota, further draining public resources intended for American citizens.

This cultural incompatibility extends even to everyday infrastructure. Illegal immigrant commercial drivers, often poorly trained, unlicensed, or operating stolen or improperly maintained vehicles, are contributing to chaos on our highways. Serious accidents, deadly pile-ups, and overwhelmed emergency services have increased in areas with high concentrations of such drivers, adding yet another layer of preventable danger to American families who simply want to travel safely on roads built and maintained by prior generations.

As Elizabeth Nickson has powerfully documented in her recent Substack column “White Boy’s Summer,” the impact across Europe has been devastating. Decades of mass migration have been accompanied by a deliberate political project that has taught many newcomers to view the native populations — the very citizens who built and sustain these societies as producers, taxpayers, and keepers of the culture — with resentment and outright hatred. (See: White Boy’s Summer)

The Spiritual Dimension

This is not merely political or economic. It is spiritual. We agreed that there is a degree of evil walking the world that we have not seen before. Both concepts of evil and love have been banished from intellectual discussion, laughed at as old-fashioned. Cultural relativism — the idea that all cultures and moral systems are equally valid with no objective standard by which to judge them — is the opposite of these terms. Allan Bloom’s 1987 bestseller, The Closing of the American Mind, sounded the warning but was quickly buried in intellectual and media circles with a wave of multiculturalism, DEI, calls of racism to silence critics, and a focus on bending reality with transgenderism and other tales that have left devastation in their path.

J.J. speaks as a believer who sees Satan as the source of evil roaming the earth, a force that delights in the slaughter of the innocent — 63 million abortions, the mutilation of children under transgender ideology, and the darkest allegations tied to elite networks like those surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. The failure to fully release the Epstein files, despite promises and power, is a profound betrayal. When those in authority protect the powerful at the expense of justice for children, the system stands condemned.

Peter and I have long warned about the moral free fall — the erosion of the Ten Commandments in public and private life, the suppression of love and conscience, the celebration of evil in entertainment and elite circles. Occult influences, ritualistic abuses, and a rejection of God create a void that darkness eagerly fills. We see it in the boldness of anti-human spectacles at major events and in the quiet despair of families watching their children be targeted.

We Refuse Despair

We do not exempt leaders from scrutiny. While Donald Trump remains the strongest border president in modern memory, serious disappointments linger — continued promotion of mRNA technology, the absence of full accountability for past crimes, and an emperor-like tone in some foreign policy pronouncements. Real change requires more than one man. It demands people willing to reclaim their inheritance.

Yet we refuse despair. Peter reminded us of the Black Robed Regiment — the ministers who fueled the American Revolution with Judeo-Christian conviction. The Black Robed Regiment was the courageous pastors and clergy of the Revolutionary era. They preached biblical principles of liberty, justice, and resistance to tyranny from their pulpits and from town to town in Colonial days, leading up to the American Revolution, while dressed in their distinctive black robes. These men were instrumental in shaping the fundamental, encompassing worldviews of individual freedom, liberty, and release from tyranny. These courageous and hardy pastors, ministers, and clerics rallied the American people, framing the fight for independence as a sacred duty and providing the moral and spiritual backbone of our nation’s birth.

We need a similar revival today: a return to the fundamentals of faith, family, and constitutional order. J.J. finds hope in his teenage son’s generation and the friends he drives around — young people who are more politically engaged and spiritually aware than many in prior generations. They are turning away from the emptiness of the sexual revolution, materialism, and identity chaos, and they want none of it. Across the country, our youngest generations — Gen Z and Alpha — are showing signs of a quiet but powerful shift, returning to God, traditional churches, and core American values of family, self-reliance, and ordered liberty. Reports and surveys document rising interest in Christianity, declining support for extreme gender ideology, and a renewed appreciation for the Founding principles that made this nation exceptional. Young girls, too, are increasingly rejecting the glitter culture of hyper-sexualization and fluid identity in favor of something more grounded and enduring.

Small Is Beautiful: Love in Action

In the face of such overwhelming disorder, the answer begins at home. Make your home a sanctuary. Love your spouse fiercely. Raise your children in truth. Plant apple trees — literally, as Peter and I recently did in our backyard. Build a real community where you are. Civility, trust, and decency radiate outward from strong families.

As Peter emphasized at the close, the world’s evil fades by comparison to the love we put into it. God will measure us by that love. In a time when elites peddle division and death, we counter with creation, fidelity, and courage.

This conversation with J.J. Carroll is raw, unflinching, and necessary. We invite you to listen to the full episode. Let it stir you — not to hopelessness, but to renewed commitment. Speak truth. Reject the lies about our nation’s Founding and character. Protect the innocent. Cling to God. And never apologize for loving your people, your culture, and your children’s future.

We continue our series on living faithfully in dark days — see our recent “Small Is Beautiful” piece on Substack. Your presence here, your subscriptions, and your own acts of courage sustain our work. We love you, dear audience. Stay strong. The fight is generational, but good men and women — and a sovereign God — are not easily defeated.

The Breggin Hour airs on AmericaOutLoud.news on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

America has become a country where honesty is punished and corruption is rewarded. That is not a slogan. It is the plain lesson from men and women who have spent their lives inside the systems we trust to protect us.

A border agent with decades of service described a nation he barely recognizes. He said the violence on the ground has grown so severe that every day carries the chance of serious injury or death. He said arrests happen, paperwork drags on, and deportation numbers are so small that the math makes the word enforcement almost meaningless. If the public has been told mass deportation is underway, the public has been lied to.

That same pattern appears everywhere. Jobs go to outsiders while Americans are told to be patient. Schools failed children during remote learning, and no one was held accountable. The mRNA campaign has left a trail of neurological damage and still remains protected by institutional loyalty. The Epstein scandal sits in plain view, wrapped in secrecy and redaction, while powerful people act as if silence is a virtue.

This is how a republic decays. Not all at once, but through a thousand compromises. Through cowardice dressed up as professionalism. Through leaders who care more about image than justice. Through institutions that demand obedience from ordinary citizens while shielding the powerful from consequence.

There is a deeper rot, too. A civilization cannot absorb endless contempt for its own roots and expect to remain stable. A nation built on law, family, faith, and ordered liberty cannot survive if it is taught to hate those things. The answer is not panic. It is moral clarity.

We need truth tellers. We need parents who build strong homes. We need faith restored to public life. We need courage to name evil before it finishes normalizing itself. If America is to be saved, it will not be by slogans or saviors. It will be by people willing to stand up, speak plainly, and rebuild from the ground up.'

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