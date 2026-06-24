Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
2d

The only thing saving me from despair is my faith in Christ Jesus. He is the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in Him shall live even if they die.

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2d

Thanks and many Blessings Dr. and Ginger

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