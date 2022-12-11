I have been muzzled for the last two months. I have been instructed not to speak freely and not to speak my mind to friends, verbally or in writing, on the internet, in media, or in personal correspondence. I have been told to preserve all my papers, my emails, my letters, and records of phone calls, as well as all internet transactions. I have been instructed to await legal service — the action of being officially informed of this legal suit. The lawsuit is already formally filed with the US District Court in the Western Region of the State of Virginia.1

Although I have done nothing wrong, and my husband Peter R. Breggin, M.D. has done nothing wrong, we have had a lawsuit filed against us, along with Dr. Jane Ruby, falsely accusing us of defamation and demanding $25,350,000.

That is 25 million dollars.

Remaining silent as this suit works its way through the legal process is generally the conservative and expected advice from legal counsel. Getting a resolution can take years. I have complied to this point with our attorneys’ advice because I respect their opinions and experience. But there are larger issues here than what is best for us.

I have also been afraid. I have been deeply fearful and have tried my best to comply while I struggled with my fear, my confusion, and my anger over being muzzled, my heartbreak about the manipulations and fear I have seen around me. I have wrestled with my burning desire, to tell the truth about what is happening to me, because it affects us all, especially those of us who are speaking out about issues of freedom, of good health, free speech, the dangers of the COVID catastrophe, and of the traditional rights and responsibilities of free Americans and citizens from all countries seeking freedom.

I have finally concluded that I would rather be afraid as I exercise my God-given rights and responsibilities as a free American than to be muzzled, afraid to speak the truth.

The experience of being muzzled has given me a renewed appreciation of America, traditional American values, and the freedoms we all have traditionally enjoyed. I have always had every respect for American jurisprudence and the Rule of Law.

Be Quiet, Do Not Disagree, Do Not Speak Out

The result of silencing us by bringing this lawsuit against us mirrors the attempts of government authorities to silence critics of COVID policies and mandates. Be quiet, do not disagree, do not speak out. Comply. Noncompliance will result in the worst consequences imaginable…..

Who brought this suit? Was it the US Justice Department or the Centers for Disease Control, or was it, Klaus Schwab or Tony Fauci?

No…. A 25 million dollar defamation lawsuit has been brought against my husband and me by Robert W. Malone, MD.

The suit has been brought against my husband and me, who have between us more than 110 years of public reform work.2 Three other entities are named in the suit.

What were we doing? What in the world have the Breggins done to deserve a lawsuit demanding $25,350,000?

The Danger of the Diagnosis of Mass Formation Psychosis

We sounded the alarm about the danger of creating a new diagnosis labeling “masses” of humans as psychotic — the informal diagnosis created by Dr. Robert Malone called “Mass Formation Psychosis.3,4,5,6,7 That phrase is Dr. Malone’s creation and is based on the work of his friend Mattias Desmet, author of the book The Psychology of Totalitarianism. While Desmet’s term of Mass Formation attempts to describe what he believes is a sociological phenomenon, Dr. Malone’s term of Mass Formation Psychosis (the psychosis term added by Dr. Malone) is a diagnosis building upon already formalized diagnoses of psychosis.8 The fact that a medical doctor is creating a diagnostic term lends gravitas and further potential for abuse against COVID resisters and other reformers, and any other groups the authorities want to further control.

The term diagnosis is defined as (a) the art or act of identifying a disease from its signs and symptoms and (b) the decision reached by diagnosis. Physicians making a diagnostic pronouncement have a special authority based upon their training and certification.

Because psychiatry as a profession has been used in many countries and during many decades as the “enforcer” of compliance and because we have the documentation and knowledge of this psychiatric abuse in greater detail than perhaps any other person and certainly any other reformer, we felt duty-bound to sound the alarm about this dangerous diagnostic trend of psychiatrically labeling groups of people as psychotic.

To this day, psychiatry is continuing to be used as a weapon to silence those who are trying to exercise their own free autonomy and protect the autonomy and sovereignty of others. We continue to wonder why Dr. Malone is promoting this concept of mass formation psychosis with such fervor.9 It appears that our criticism of this concept is why he is going to such extremes to put an end to our speaking out.

Ironically, our act of raising the alarm on a new psychiatric weapon to silence dissent has resulted in another kind of weapon being used to silence us.

Corona Insanity

One of the first uses of a diagnosis of insanity or psychosis being made about a person resisting the COVID narrative occurred in February of 2020. Dr. Thomas Binder, a respected cardiologist, practicing for 24 years in Switzerland, spoke out against the unscientific lockdowns, mandates, the PCR testing, and more. After posting a blog on his website on the Coronavirus topic, he was reported to the police as a threat to himself and the government.

Citizen Free Press reports, “Two days later, the day before Easter, Dr. Binder was brutally confronted by a total of 60 armed police officers including 20 officers with the…anti-terrorism unit, ARGUS. After examining Dr. Binder’s blog posts, social media posts, and emails, police realized Dr. Binder was not a threat and had no history of mental illness. As a result, police did not issue an arrest warrant. Instead, officers sent an emergency doctor to evaluate Dr. Binder’s mental health status, and he was diagnosed with “Corona Insanity” and then placed in a psychiatric unit.”

Psychiatric Drugs as a Tool to Silence Critics

Dr. Binder was forced to take a psychiatric drug — a neuroleptic (also known as an antipsychotic) that is the strongest class of psychiatric drug available as a condition of his eventual release.10,11 This was, of course, a huge violation of Dr. Binder’s human rights, civil rights, and medical autonomy, and personal safety. Antipsychotics are extremely dangerous and expose the “patient” to serious and potentially permanent disfiguring and disabling side effects.12

Likewise, psychiatry has a long a sordid history of being smack in the middle of controlling individuals and groups of people that the powers that be do not like. One of the most shocking examples of psychiatry leading the way in oppression was the role of psychiatry in Nazi Germany, which led up to the murder of more than 6 million Jews and others who were considered troublemakers or outcasts.13

Legal Actions as a Tool to Silence Critics

Now a different weapon has been drawn. A legal action threatens to bankrupt and impoverish the targeted reformers if they do not shut up. The other entities will need to speak for themselves, but in my opinion, this suit is aimed at shutting up our criticisms of Dr. Robert Malone’s theory of mass formation psychosis.

We do not know how many other people have been intimidated into silence, but we know it is happening to others. If but a few begin to go public, the power of his unfounded legal threats will evaporate. He will have to stand toe to toe in public debate.

Why Dr. Robert Malone is so intent on suppressing a debate on mass formation psychosis and other matters of public policy and Constitutional freedoms remains uncertain. Dr. Malone did publicly announce he would like to be appointed into a high government position. This announcement was made months ago to Steve Bannon during a live War Room show.14 Dr. Malone is now also bringing out his long-promised book. And Dr. Malone is just launching his next organization: The Malone Institute.15

Dr. Malone has experienced his share of criticism in the past, both from the legacy media16,17,18 and from the reformer community.19,20,21 As a result of the Washington Post coverage, Dr. Malone sued that newspaper.22 He also went after Alex Berenson in his Substack after Berenson challenged him on FOX news.23,24

Our last column before the defamation lawsuit was filed was about Dr. Malone’s attacks upon leaders in the freedom movement, such as Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch, and an organization of which they are a part called The Wellness Company.25

Most recently, Dr. Malone is attacking Stew Peter’s life-saving new film: Died Suddenly, and by association, the brave physicians and other professionals who provided the vital data in the film. In this attack, Dr. Malone joins the Big Tech social media censors.26,27 On his Telegram, Dr. Malone says: “Died Suddenly” Is Typical Trash from Stew Peters….”

Our world needs more discussion, conversation, argument, dissent, investigation, and increased awareness, not less. No single human being is going to dig us out of the dangerous and increasingly deadly situation we all find ourselves in. We need many leaders, many scientists, many points of view. We all wish, perhaps, that there was a single unified movement that would lead us to safety. There is no superhero, no super world council to save us. That kind of concept only works in the movies.

What we need is an alert and aware citizenry adding their voices to the cries for investigations. We all must be heard. Speaking out, speaking up, disagreeing, questioning, all of that is part of citizenship and the making of public policy and, for that matter, the evolution and development of science. Public policy and science benefit from the sunshine of transparency, examination, and exposure. Using serious legal actions such as cease and desist demands and lawsuits alleging defamation need to be reserved for genuine egregious actions, not as a tool to silence critics or any other individuals within our outside the movement for regaining health freedom and fundamental human liberties in America and in the world.

Primary author Ginger Ross Breggin. She and her husband, Peter R. Breggin MD, are the authors of the bestselling new book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD. Over 120,000 sold.

