Ginger and Peter Breggin have a rare, spontaneous one-on-one discussion with each other on the air without a guest. I think this may bring out the best in us. We start by talking about a range of stuff that’s on our minds, with Peter’s focus on the latest assaults from predatory globalism and Ginger’s focus on what people need to know to stand up to the globalists and save the world while it still can be saved.

Listen here to the Discussion:

Ginger discusses the fundamentals that should always be our focus. These include Biolabs and pathogens, both “natural” and manipulated, mRNA and DNA that are always toxic, nanotechnology, central banking, fear propaganda, and more. She has added weather manipulation to the list. For a related discussion, see Breggins’ earlier column, “Primary Crimes Against Humanity — Genocide and Mass Murder.”

You’ll see our genuine interactions and varying emphases in which we try to develop our views and to reach further agreements with each other, about this world and how to live in it. We end spontaneously with “Bring Your Gifts to the Fight!” That sounds like an excellent motto for most of us — one that will revitalize and give meaning to our lives and one that might even save the world.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news August 4, 2023

Peter R. Breggin MD is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and psychotherapist. As a medical, psychiatric, and scientific expert, he has testified in more than 100 trials and hearings in the U.S. and Canada, often on clinical psychopharmacology, mass murder, and the drug industry. He has 70 peer-reviewed scientific publications and more the 20 medical and popular books. Known for decades as “The Conscience of Psychiatry,” he and his wife and coauthor, Ginger Breggin, are now addressing COVID-19 as a cover story for the massive totalitarian shift being imposed on Western democracies. Their new best-selling book is COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey provides the deepest analysis of the global forces attacking America and Western Civilization, and how we can overcome them.

