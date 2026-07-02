Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Eileen Schrader's avatar
Eileen Schrader
4d

This is such a hopeful article, wonderful. That is the character of the Breggin! As for "socialism"--to me, it's Communism hiding behind a politer word. We must fight that spiritually bereft system with its economic slavery that benefits elitists and the control grid. For the freedom of the USA, hardworking dreamers needed! Happy 4th of July to the beautiful Breggin!

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Clifford M. Reid Jr.'s avatar
Clifford M. Reid Jr.
4d

If I may comment, I think you'll need to replace the word "Capitalism" with the phrase "free Enterprise." All governments are capitalist, the difference is who OWNS the capital. In socialist, Communists, Nazi, or Fascist regimes the government either owns or controls the capital. In America the capital is SUPPOSED to be owned bought, and disposed of by the private citizens. Unfortunately, Regulations, the tool of the collectivists, has turned our country into a collectivist regime in very short order.

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