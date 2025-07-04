Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Ayn
3d

I truly wish more Constitutional Sheriffs had been out there standing up against this biggest infringement of liberty in our lifetimes (the Covid debacle). I revisit a bit of that fiasco and the glimmers of hope for freedom that we clung to in summer, 2020: https://aynsrants.substack.com/p/the-1776-project . Let's remember what America can be.

Mark peter
3d

The people are going to have to take this country back just like the people that started this nation. We will never be able to just sit back and rely on someone else. While I am thankful for this sheriff, he is only one of many. And like any elected official, they tend to resemble prostitutes and are for sale to the highest bidder, of which there are many offering money to destroy America. Sadly, there is no money in upholding the values, laws and ethics of this nation. We’re outgunned by dirty money in the enemies hands. The people will have to stop being complacent and living for comfort and pick up some convictions that they will stand for!

"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety" -Benjamin Franklin

Unfortunately the vast majority of Americans fit this description too well. McDonald’s drive through and Netflix is the only thing on the schedule and any disruption is met with disdain. Rinse and repeat daily…

The people are going to have to get the conviction like the forefathers and have a concern for future generations and not just their short sighted comforts.

It’s past time we rise up and get to work!

JUST A REMINDER:

THIS HOLIDAY WAS MADE POSSIBLE BY

CITIZENS WITH GUNS.

Happy Independence Day!

