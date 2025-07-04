Hero former sheriff Richard Mack, Founder and President of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, joins us in a very enlightening discussion about “How can America regain its Constitutional foundations in freedom?” We also celebrate his book “Are You a David?” Sheriff Mack’s association provides membership to all dedicated citizens and law officers who want to support many of the most critical Constitutional issues arising in our lifetimes.

One of our favorite guests, Sheriff Mack, did something men or women rarely do—he took on his colleagues to push them to stand up for themselves at their best and to live and work by their highest ideals on behalf of freedom for American citizens. Sheriff Mack points out that sheriffs are the only law enforcement officers elected by the people and are directly responsible to them to defend their Constitutional rights and well-being. He and his organization are empowering sheriffs around the country to defend the rights of citizens in their own counties, even against police, judges, and the federal government when they break the law or trample on Constitutional rights.

He is the Founder and President of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, giving seminars around the country. He appears across a wide range of media, including CNN, Fox, Newsweek, and The New York Times. He is a no-nonsense truth teller and freedom fighter who is great to interview.

One of his more stunning accomplishments was to become the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government on behalf of the rights of the people in his country. In Mack/Prinz v. U.S., the Supreme Court supported his right to refuse to impose background checks for gun owner licenses on the grounds that they were unconstitutional.

We have a tremendous discussion about each of the above issues, all focused on supporting freedom in America and the world. In the third and final segment, Sheriff Mack, Ginger Breggin, and I support President Trump’s actions in bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, I raise a question about the numerous presidents in a row who have started wars, when declaring a State of War is assigned to Congress, not the President or anyone else.

Will President Trump’s enormously successful attack on Iran dangerously further the war-making potential for future presidents, especially when the Deep State, the Military-Industrial Complex, banking, and so many others thrive on war, while weak Congresses rarely take a stand on anything? In rebuilding America, we are making available so much more power to future U.S. Presidents. In that not-too-distant future, unscrupulous leaders could once again become ambitious to create the American Global Empire.

As a barrier to future tyranny, we need to re-establish that Congress, and only Congress, can declare wars– which essentially means that only Congress can start a war!

First aired on AmericaOutLoud.news July 4, 2025