On February 2, 2023, Robert W. Malone, MD, finally called for a ban on mRNA and DNA COVID injections — years after many of us had come to the same conclusion.1 But to our shock, we have now discovered that Malone, more than three years ago, had already scientifically proven and published that these COVID vaccinations with genetic mRNA and DNA were too dangerous for human consumption, even experimentally. He never made professional or public disclosures of this information. Meanwhile, the article remained in obscurity until we recently discovered it.

In January 2020, Malone published on ResearchGate an elaborate scientific paper with MIT researcher Darrell O. Ricke as the first author in which the two concluded that all COVID-19 vaccines, including mRNA, were too deadly to be given even experimentally to humans.2 The duo of Ricke and Malone followed this up by submitting the paper to Lancet, and the journal put the article up on its prepublication platform in March 2020.3 The article is still in place today online and has never, to our knowledge, been published in a fully peer-reviewed format.

As Malone became famous, especially among health freedom researchers and activists, he never mentioned the January and March 2020 online publications of the article. As he became a public figure with considerable influence, he never drew professional or public attention to this scientific conclusion that the mRNA vaccines were literally unfit for human consumption, even experimentally. He never disclosed that he and his coauthor had proven this to their own satisfaction in their own laboratory research and in a review of the scientific literature.

Given how long it takes to conduct laboratory experiments, review the scientific literature, and write and edit an illustrated finished paper, the paper published in January 2020 reflected knowledge obtained at least several months or more earlier in 2019. Malone may have held back on informing the public about the deadly effects of the genetic vaccines for three and a half years or more.

Malone Generates Audiences in the Millions Without Disclosing His Most Important Scientific Knowledge

The rollout of the vaccines on December 14, 2020, occurred almost a full year after the publication of the Ricke and Malone article in January 2020. Malone had nearly twelve months to warn the world about the potentially tragic consequences and did much too little, while the implications of his research publication and warnings went unnoticed. Malone went on to draw attention to himself as “the inventor of the mRNA vaccines” or “inventor of the mRNA technology” without acknowledging that he had proven to his own scientific satisfaction that the vaccines were too dangerous to give to human beings.

Remarkably, on May 20, 2021, Malone wrote an article on the “Bioethics of Experimental COVID Vaccine Deployment under EUA: It’s time we stop and look at what’s going down.” Malone basically complained about the government withholding “informed consent” and needed to evaluate and publicize its own data. But Malone crushed informed consent by continuing to withhold his most crucial information of all — that his own published research had conclusively demonstrated that experimental COVID vaccines were already proven to be too dangerous to experiment with on humans.

Then on June 11, 2021, Malone gave his first well-known known media show directed at the freedom health movements and the general public. It was titled “How to Save the World in Three Easy Steps.”4 The promo for the show uses Malone’s self-described role, stating, “Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.” In a tragic irony, Malone could have begun the process of genuinely trying to save the world simply by telling the audience about his heavily documented scientific conclusions published almost a year and a half earlier and making them easily available.

On December 31, 2021, when Malone then spoke to millions on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, he did not reveal his all-important knowledge. Once again, he did not “save the world” by describing his research findings that the genetic vaccines were too dangerous to be given, even experimentally, to human beings. Instead, he became famous by drawing attention to his remarkable contention that the people or “masses” themselves are the cause of widespread COVID-19 suffering under political oppression because they have developed a “mass formation psychosis” similar to self-hypnosis.

What If Malone Had Warned All of Us and the Public Three Years Ago?

As already noted, it was not until a short time ago, on February 2, 2023, that Robert W. Malone, MD, called for a ban on mRNA and DNA COVID vaccines. Given how many others had already come to that decision, it had little impact. It arrived two or three years too late. Many had already risked their professional identities and livelihoods on the frontlines of calling for an end to the vaccines, much as we had already done in our COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, published in the fall of 2021.

We certainly would have heard about it if Malone had broadcast his real knowledge to the public in early 2020. So would many others in the health freedom movement who were coming together back then, including ourselves, Peter McCullough MD, Lee Vliet MD, Zev Zelenko MD, Harvey Risch MD, Paul Alexander, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. It seems to us that Dr. Malone, indeed, was a man who could have saved the world and chose not to.

Details of the Ricke and Malone Paper Calling for a Stop on COVID Vaccine Human Research

The Ricke and Malone publication focuses on Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE), one of the most intensively studied deadly adverse reactions found in animals, and more recently in human research, concerning “vaccines” for SARS-CoV-2.5

The SARS-CoV-2 vaccines allow breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 to occur. When this happens, the vaccine-induced antibodies in the animal (or human) interact with the antibodies newly caused by the pandemic virus itself, creating an interaction more deadly than the separate effects of either the vaccine or the SARS-CoV infection. In other words, genetically vaccinating someone for SARS-CoV-2 makes them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and at greater risk of harm and even death if they are infected by the actual virus.

Ricke and Malone summarize their interpretation of their data as the concluding statement at the end of the summary at the top of the article: “Interpretation: Safety testing of COVID-19 S protein-based B cell vaccines in animal models strongly encouraged prior to clinical trials to reduce risk of ADE upon virus exposure.”

Notice they are making a “strong” warning not to proceed with human research until animal research shows a way to “reduce the risk of ADE.”

The “B cell vaccines” mentioned in the Ricke and Malone warning are those that stimulate the B cells, which are the ones producing antibodies. This includes Moderna, Pfizer, and all other vaccines that cause the body to make antibodies. Their publication makes clear that this warning is given for any SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that involve the production of antibodies, including those using fragments of or all of the spike protein to activate antibodies.

In the section on Methods, they make clear that they personally tested the effects of “all major SARS-CoV-2 proteins” in regard to ADE. They also tested related viruses, including SARS-CoV-1 and MERS, and concluded that the problem was not unique to SARS-CoV-2 but to coronaviruses in general.

In the section on Vaccine Risks for Antibody-dependent Enhancement (ADE), Ricke and Malone write that their research “leads to the prediction that new attempts to create … SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have potentially higher risks for inducing ADE in humans…” This is a critically important dire statement about a very dangerous situation. Then they warn in their Summary that new safety measures would have to be found because of “vaccine efforts which have failed due to ADE in animal models.” Again, a dire warning.

On the Joe Rogan Podcast that made Malone famous to millions, Joe himself brought up ADE as an issue, and they discussed it without Malone mentioning he had written and published a paper about it, warning against testing the new vaccines on humans.6

The Importance of Dr. Malone’s Work as a Public Figure and Deep State Denizen

In the 2020 scientific paper, Dr. Malone lists himself as the Medical Director of a biotech company called Alchem. On its website, Alchem lists a number of “Partners,” including many corporations and agencies within the Department of Defense. One partner is the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity (USAMRAA)/ Department of Defense (DoD), whose stated Mission is to “Provide sound business advice and best value solutions to develop, deliver, and sustain medical capabilities and enhance warfighter readiness.”7 Another Partner from DOD is the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), with the motto, “Accelerating DoD’s Fielding of Prototypes for Medical Countermeasures.”8

Another partner, CATO Research, boasts of its deep connections to the DoD. Malone himself, in a CV from 2017,9 stated that the Department of Defense provided 90% of his income to his personal, professional corporation, but Malone states, while still boasting about them later on, that these ties have now been terminated.

On Joe Rogan’s show on December 31, 2021, Malone described his elaborate personal connections in the political arena surrounding virology and COVID-19:10

I’ve won literally billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts. I’m often brought in by NIH to serve as a study section chair for awarding, you know, 80 to 120 million dollar contracts in vaccines and biodefense. I’ve spent countless hours at the CDC at the AC ACIP meetings. I have multiple friends at the CDC. I work closely with defense threat reduction agency [DETRA} which is a, and it’s one of my favorite client’s partners teaming partners and I work with the chem biodefense group there’s other branches um, including the other this is not the branch that funded the Wuhan labs that’s another branch of DTRA um I’ve got many friends in the intelligence community so I’m I’m kind of a pretty deep insider in terms of the government. I know Tony Fauci personally. I’ve dealt with him my whole career and then and then we had this particular outbreak, and um I was uh tip of the spear on bringing the Ebola vaccine forward that we now call the merc Ebola vaccine. I’m the one that got Merck involved. [emphases added]

To this day, Malone continues to boast about his former Deep State and CIA connections. On February 3, 2023, he told an interviewer:11

I don’t know this for a fact. But I speculate that Tony Fauci must be deeply embedded in the intelligence community or he wouldn’t have the job that he used to have. Because he wasn’t just head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. He was in charge of the entire biodefense slash bioweapons program across both NIH and Department of Defense. So he had amassed that power. That’s why he got his big bonus was when he took over the program oversight for DOD. (interviewer interjects, “Yes” Ah. I… I… ah… the intelligence community is… is… wrapped around this from soup to nuts. Yeah. And they they don’t play nice. They’re trained liars. They… I know this because I’ve worked with them. I used to have a business partner who’s retired CIA. He told me about their training, how they get trained. [emphasis added]

Malone documents in a 2017 resume and elsewhere that he was awarded approximately 10 billion dollars (yes, billion) in grants to manage during five years ending in 2017.12 We have insufficient evidence by which to estimate his wealth, but given these grants and his many high positions in the pharmaceutical and research industry, his ownership of his own company for a time,13 as well as his wife’s earnings, with no known dependent children — he and his wife certainly could or should be very wealthy.

As he tried and succeeded in becoming a central figure in the health freedom movement, Malone would state that he had become free of all these Deep State attachments.14 However, according to a Declaration he made as an expert in a legal case dated November 20, 2021, he stated, “I currently sit on the NIH/FNIH ACTIV COVID-19 Drug development panel.”15 ACTIV is a powerful HHS agency bringing together private groups like the Gates Foundation and 20 of the world’s top drug companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, and numerous agencies, including the NIH, FDA, BARDA, CDC, and Department of Defense.16

In the same Declaration on November 20, 2021, he wrote, “I currently serve as CEO and Principal Consultant for RW Malone MD LLC, primarily supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (via contracts held by Leidos and MIT-Lincoln Lab).”

All these Department of Defense and ACTIV affiliations, from our perspective, make Malone deeply mired in the military-industrial complex and the health-industrial complex, involving global public-private partnerships characteristic of globalism and the Great Reset. How Dr. Malone has managed to present himself as a health freedom fighter remains something of a mystery to us.

We suspect Malone must have an enormous amount of critical information that he has personally observed about the manipulations and fraud surrounding COVID-19 that he has never shared with the health freedom movement or the public. This seems particularly likely as it is now coming out that the Department of Defense is the central organizing body behind COVID-19.17

What if Dr. Malone Had Spoken Out Two or Even Three Years Earlier?

How many lives have been lost? How many lives could have been saved if, at any time a year ago, or two or three years ago, Robert Malone, MD, self-proclaimed “inventor of the mRNA technology,” had made us aware of his January and March 2020 publication of his coauthored article calling for a stop in experiments on humans with COVID vaccines?

From Dr. Malone’s industrial and government connections, and as Medical Director of a biotech corporation, in 2019 or early 2020, Malone would have had an enormous worldwide impact if he had publicized his scientific paper calling for a halt on even testing these vaccines on human beings. His repeated claims to have invented the very vaccines that he was rejecting for human experimentation would have vastly increased his influence with scientists, the media, and the public when warning against even testing them on humans!

The posting of their article on the Lancet prepublication site on March 3, 2020, would have carried special weight with scientists and the media because Lancet subjected these kinds of papers to a preliminary review of their importance or value before putting them up on its prepublication format.

Questions to Ask of Dr. Malone

The world deserves to have answers from Dr. Malone to the following questions:

“When your own research first published in January 2020 concluded that the mRNA vaccines were too dangerous to be even tested on humans, why did you wait more than three years to come out for banning them in February 2023?”

“Why did you fail to bring up your January 2020 scientific paper and its conclusions despite opportunities to do so over the next three years, culminating in innumerable media interviews and your voluminous substack?”

“And finally, if you had brought this information and your coauthored paper to the health freedom movement and to the public, is it possible that you, together with many others of us around the world, might have banded together to slow down and even stop the entire mRNA disaster?”

Author’s note: On October 6, 2022, we published “Dr. Robert Malone Attacks and Maligns Leading Freedom Fighters.”18 Our defense of our colleagues was seemingly what precipitated Dr. Malone on October 30, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia (Charlottesville Division), to file a legal complaint against Peter and Ginger Breggin, and one other person, demanding $25 million in compensation for alleged defamation.19 At this moment, the suit continues to hang over our heads without having been served, which could happen at any time. The complaint has yet to be evaluated for its merit by the judge. We have never defamed Dr. Malone, and we will not be stopped from exercising our first amendment rights or defending those who are under attack by him in the health freedom movement.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.com.

References:

1 We began calling for a complete ban on these deadly agents before the publication in September 2021 of our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey. So did a number of other physicians and scientists.

2 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339805149_Medical_Countermeasures_Analysis_of_2019-nCoV_and_Vaccine_Risks_for_Antibody-Dependent_Enhancement_ADE. Also available on www.breggin.com at https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis, under BACKGROUND RESOURCES. No. 29. The article was uploaded to ResearchGate by Ricke.

3 The Ricke and Malone paper appears on the Lancet prepublication website here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3546070. Although it passed a vetting procedure by the editors of the Lancet, who found it worth making available to scientists and the public worldwide, it was never published as a peer-review paper in the journal itself. As far as we know, neither paper was ever published in a peer-review journal, but the stats for the Lancet posting indicate it was read and cited by many others.

4 https://www.betterskeptics.com/transcript-how-to-save-the-world-in-three-easy-steps/

5 Peter and Ginger Breggin (2021, September). COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey. Ithaca, NY: Lake Edge Press. See Chapter 11, “COVID-19 “Vaccines.”—A Giant and Fatal Experimentation on Humanity.” We review the subject of antibody-dependent enhance or ADE on pp. 174, 179, 195, 524, 526, and 537, as well as the bibliography, and include it as one of the reasons for stopping the use of these vaccines. Ricke and Malone’s work, if attention had been drawn to it, would have been a great asset when we were writing the book.

6 We have not located any place where he gave these warnings, although he often gave more limited warnings.

7 https://usamraa.health.mil/Pages/Main01.aspx

8

https://www.medcbrn.org/

9 Microsoft Word – RWM CV March 2017.doc (akamaihd.net)

10 https://nehls.house.gov/posts/joe-rogan-experience-1757-dr-robert-malone-md-full-transcript

11 This quote is from 00:52:18 from the recording itself.

12 The figure of “almost 10 billion” appears in a 2017 Malone Resume that can be found at https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis. BACKGROUND RESOURCES, No. 8. Malone mentions the amount of 10 billion on pages 1 and 2 and lists the specific grants on page 14. Also see https://biography.omicsonline.org/united-states-of-america/atheric-pharmaceutical/robert-w-malone-524820, which confirms the 10 billion and his ties to the DoD’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency. He was, at that time, President & CEO of Atheric Pharmaceutical.

13 See the 2017 Malone Resume that can be found at https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis. It is BACKGROUND RESOURCES, No. 8.

14 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defener/robert-malone-covid-media-narrative-cola/

15 The Declaration affidavit by Malone can be found at https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis. It is BACKGROUND RESOURCES No. 7, dated November 20, 2021.

16 https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ#organizations

17 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (2021). The Real Anthony Fauci. section titled, “COVID-19—A Military Project,” especially p. 434.

18 https://breggin.com/article-detail/post_detail/Dr-Robert-Malone-Attacks-and-Maligns-Leading-Freedom-Fighters

19 Here is our initial disclosure of the lawsuit against us: https://www.americaoutloud.com/robert-malone-sues-the-breggins-for-25-million/