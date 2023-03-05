Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Mar 5, 2023

Aaron: those who have promoted the jabs and every other insane thing today are the same ones lying and censoring and canceling and taking away civil rights....

What I know is that my husband has been an advocate for vulnerable individuals and on behalf of freedom, liberty and constitutional rights for over 50 years, and I have helped him in this for 40 years.....and we are being sued for $25 million dollars, for pointing out that an individual has attacking and maligning leading freedom fighters.

https://breggin.com/article-detail/post_detail/Dr-Robert-Malone-Attacks-and-Maligns-Leading-Freedom-Fighters

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Mar 5, 2023

Here are the receipts--Please note the dates of these pre-prints-- still available on line and available since January and then March of 2020.

2 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339805149_Medical_Countermeasures_Analysis_of_2019-nCoV_and_Vaccine_Risks_for_Antibody-Dependent_Enhancement_ADE. Also available on www.breggin.com at https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis, under BACKGROUND RESOURCES. No. 29. The article was uploaded to ResearchGate by Ricke.

3 The Ricke and Malone paper appears on the Lancet prepublication website here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3546070. Although it passed a vetting procedure by the editors of the Lancet, who found it worth making available to scientists and the public worldwide, it was never published as a peer-review paper in the journal itself. As far as we know, neither paper was ever published in a peer-review journal, but the stats for the Lancet posting indicate it was read and cited by many others.

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