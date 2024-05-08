Deaths piling up! Do the global predators really want to kill us?
Involuntary “euthanasia” (murder) has become one of the numerous strategies for crushing and killing us.
First airing on AmericaOutLoud.news May 3rd 2024
Yes, the elite and ruling class predators, as they have done during COVID and are continuing to do more vigorously with the genetic jabs, want to kill people worldwide. They especially want to eliminate citizens of the constitutional democracies that stand in the way of their dominating the world.
Involuntary “euthanasia” (murder) has become one of the numerous strategies for crushing and killing us. By killing older people, they also cull the population, getting rid of “unproductive” or “useless” citizens, in the style of many modern dictators, from Hitler and Stalin to Mao and Xi Jinping, and on to Bill Gates, the global cabal that supports population control.
During COVID in Great Britain, under orders from the National Health Service (NHS) and the British government, special protocols during COVID gave Do Not Resuscitate orders (DNR) to every patient entering care homes. The government also gave so-called treatment protocols to these patients with the short-acting benzodiazepine midazolam, combined with morphine — a deadly combination that suppresses breathing and causes death. They gave the combo in sufficient strength to kill otherwise healthy people — and hundreds of thousands of died in the British care homes.
Jacqui Deevoy, a British journalist, is our highly articulate and scrupulously accurate guest who addresses these issues. The comparison with the mass murder in U.S. nursing homes, especially those in progressive states, is eerie and enlightening.
Using COVID as a justification for the deadly jabs and for systematic murder are global strategies. Hearing our British journalist guest address euthanasia reminds us that these strategies are indeed global.
We conclude with a discussion of how murderous human leadership has been since the dawn of civilization as people with violent intentions toward other people began taking over villages, tribes, nations, and empires — killing hundreds of millions along the way. The growing power of the global predators is enabling them, our latest bloodthirsty leaders, to begin imposing a new wave of mass murder on humanity.
Jacqui Deevoy has two films out about medicalized murder and related issues, “A Good Death?” (2021) and “Playing God” (April 2024).
Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin are authors of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
THEY are not the elite of anything, just the worst of the worst. Name them for what they truly are:
Many say that the pandemic response was all about making money through bribes from the vaccine manufacturers and the rest of the COVID Industrial Complex. Yet, they can’t explain simple questions:
1. What money did Fauci have to gain by funding the military Wuhan Lab from alleged-enemy China to weaponize a COVID in order to release it during the Trump administration as he said 9 days before assuming Trump?
2. Why would the virus be engineered when they just needed the fake PCR test to create a PCR case-demic like they did with Zika in Brazil?
3. Why would they enforce lockdowns in poor countries which couldn't possibly buy vaccines (n.b. Africa)?
4. Why would they profit from the masking, distancing, hack-swabbing and lockdowns, when they could still sell the vaccines without them?
5. Why did they need to shove it down your veins, when in past plandemics, it was enough to sell it to the corrupt governments?
6. Why would they require legal immunity if their product was safe and effective?
7. Why would they mandate their poison to their own employees, managers, directors?
8. How could all private manufacturers collude in worldwide bribery without competing and without a single whistleblower?
9. Why would they rather not sell to a government if “negligence” was not covered in legal immunity, when it was pretty simple to avoid with regular production and quality-control systems?
10. Why would 3 unconnected different manufacturers label some batches as “most lethal”, with a special code, which would prove criminal intent and make void any legal immunity? (howbad.info)
11. Why were hack-swabs enforced instead of cheaper and non-invasive saliva tests?
12. Why did they want to kill the elderly in the nursing homes instead of having them vaccinated?
13. Why did so many countries, even those without much COVID, funnel money for lockdowns, school-downs, social-distancing in public transport, fake-COVID tests, green/vax pass, forced ICU, lethal protocols (Remdesivir, Midezolam, ventilators), COVID cremation (for no autopsies), haccines?
14. Why would ALL of the above be government funded and enforced in countries where the vaccines were produced by national Governments (Russia, China, Cuba, etc.) and therefore, there was no corporate profit?
15. Why would underdeveloped countries be bribed to buy those national vaccines when the corporate ones were not available?
16. Why would they all add graphene/carbon micro/nanotubes and BLE nano-routers? Even the Russian and Chinese haccines and swabs?
Occam's razor: the only rational explanation is SSS (Satanic Secret Societies) such as freemasonry ... even if you try, there's no other globally coordinated secret society officially worshiping Evil in the higher ranks! (“Lucifer” in their documents).
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
Pray MAGA: Make America God’s again. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments.
Separation of church and State means "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “over” or against God’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
Freemasonry is the church of Lucifer. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with virtual money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
With those trillions they've bought control in all listed corporations, media, universities, political parties, medical societies, etc.
The way out of this mess: money and financial assets backed by real assets.
The full plan exposed, and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
I think there's three sets of the people that are murdering others via the "public health" establishment: 1) those that do just want to remove as many people from the planet as possible, 2) those that don't care that #1 is happening, and 3) those that believe the lie and shrug off the deaths as unexplained.
There I think there really are not-very smart people that believe the story. They're directly murdering or accomplices of murder anyway. There are probably more people that just don't care -- I think that is the largest group. They think there's too many people on the planet too and use the public health apparatus to separate themselves in their mind.
And there's probably more than one kind of #1 person, i.e., they do consciously want to remove people from the planet, regardless of what you call it, but they just tell themselves different degrees of rationale.