Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
7d

You probably have seen the work of A Midwestern Doctor on using DMSO for strokes, but just in case https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-could-save-millions-from-brain

Thank you for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
7d

Beautiful

Sending you blessings from the snowy North

They want quiet assent:

“That culture wants obedient patients and quiet dissent. We believe in standing for freedom of conscience and for the human right to be seen as fully alive even when injured.“

We will not comply

God bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture