Dr. Breggin interview with Lynne Haggerman August 2025
Little did we know that this would be the last interview Peter gave prior to his stroke early in August 2025~
Lynne Scott Haggerman, with the Patriots Prayer Network, interviewed Peter R. Breggin MD on July 30, 2025. Little did we know that this would be the last interview Peter gave prior to his stroke early in August 2025. Peter is healing by the day, and we are excited to be starting some specialized rehab therapy to optimize his recovery. We are already recording mor episodes of our radio show: The Breggin Hour airing weekly on Saturdays/Sundays at 4 PM Eastern on AmericaOutLoud.news.
Watch the interview here.
What a great interview. Thank you Lynne Scott Haggerman!
Subscribe: Dr. Peter Breggin Hour podcast
Find us at X: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Buy COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey by Peter and Ginger Breggin
Peter is in our prayers for complete healing, and Ginger for being his steadfast support system. God bless and Godspeed.
I wish Peter well. I pray for his recovery. A voice that must not be silenced.