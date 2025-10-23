Lynne Scott Haggerman, with the Patriots Prayer Network, interviewed Peter R. Breggin MD on July 30, 2025. Little did we know that this would be the last interview Peter gave prior to his stroke early in August 2025. Peter is healing by the day, and we are excited to be starting some specialized rehab therapy to optimize his recovery. We are already recording mor episodes of our radio show: The Breggin Hour airing weekly on Saturdays/Sundays at 4 PM Eastern on AmericaOutLoud.news.

Watch the interview here.

What a great interview. Thank you Lynne Scott Haggerman!