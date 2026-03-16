Dr. Breggin is back at work full-time now
You may have heard I was ill, but I am now recovered~
You may have heard that I was ill for a while, but I have now recovered and I am back to work full-time. I have been conducting consultations, therapy, and legal expert witness work since the beginning of my practice without asking for payment in advance. But so many people are now contacting me, I cannot possibly respond to everyone and so I am taking a more formal approach.
A one-hour consultation costs $400 paid in advance. If you wish further consultations, psychotherapy, medication withdrawal, or a legal consultation, we can then discuss fees for any continued services which may cost more or frequently less.
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The phone number to call to arrange the consultation is 607 272-5328.
Please leave a message. My friendly assistant Missy will call you back, take your name and contact information, and bill your credit card for $400.
I will personally return your call within one week or less in order to set a mutually convenient time for us to meet by telephone. At that time, we will determine future costs for additional consultations, therapy, medication withdrawal, or legal work, if they are desired.
I look forward to being as helpful as possible.
Peter R. Breggin (www.breggin.com)
March 16, 2026
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Glad you are back on the stack. Way to go! Have a great day.
This is most welcome news!!!! Not only for future work you will share with us, but just to know that you are doing so much better now...that is everything!
Thank you for all you do and God bless...