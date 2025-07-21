Dr. Peter Breggin: Brain Hijackers - The Dehumanizing Truth About Psych Meds, Methylene Blue, and Profit-Driven Crimes of Psychiatry
"Humans do not thrive by impairing our brains." Peter R. Breggin MD
Life coach Christian Elliot is the founder of TRUE Whole Human, “a coaching program that blends a deep understanding of health, human nature, emotional intelligence, relationship skills and project management into a life-changing journey.” He has been coaching since 2005 and hosts a podcast and website here.
Elliot sat down with Peter for a long form interview July 19, 2025 which we wanted to share with all our wonderful subscribers.
In his show notes for the interview, Elliot wrote:
In this profound and eye-opening conversation, psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin shares the extraordinary journey that has earned him the title "conscience of psychiatry." With seven decades of experience fighting against medical corruption, Dr. Breggin offers rare insights into the true nature of psychiatric medications and their impact on the human brain and spirit.
The interview begins with Dr. Breggin's moving personal story—how his childhood experiences, including early exposure to Holocaust imagery, shaped his determination to stand against injustice. This moral compass led him, at age 18, to volunteer at a state mental hospital where he witnessed conditions so horrific he compared them to concentration camps. Rather than turning away, he committed himself to reforming psychiatry from within.
Dr. Breggin delivers a powerful critique of modern psychiatric practice, dismantling the "chemical imbalance" theory as a pharmaceutical marketing fiction. He explains how psychiatric medications function as "chemical lobotomies," damaging the brain rather than healing it. Particularly illuminating is his concept of "medication spellbinding"—how drugs impair the brain in ways that prevent patients from recognizing the harm being done, creating a dangerous dependency cycle.
The conversation then turns to an urgent warning about methylene blue, a substance gaining popularity in alternative health circles. Drawing on his expert knowledge, he reveals its dangers as "the mother of all pharmaceuticals"—a powerful enzyme inhibitor that can trigger severe psychiatric disturbances and potentially lethal interactions.
Throughout the interview, Dr. Breggin's humanity shines through his scientific explanations. He shares touching stories of his marriage to Ginger, his partner of 42 years, and how their relationship has sustained his difficult work. The discussion culminates with his five principles for living—among them "dare to trust in a loving God," offering not just critique but a positive vision for what human connection and healing can look like.
Whether you're concerned about psychiatric medications, interested in medical ethics, or simply seeking wisdom from a life dedicated to truth and justice, this conversation will challenge your assumptions and perhaps change how you view mental health care forever. Dr. Breggin's message is ultimately one of hope—that even in our most vulnerable moments, healing comes through human connection rather than chemical intervention.
Thanks so much for this. Two weeks ago, I witnessed the mother of a young woman with Druvet Synonyms literally lose her mind from a combination of medical cannabis (to sleep), Celexa and her daughter’s Onfi. It was scary as hell, frankly. She left her home via ambulance after telling me to take care of “the buddy”, meaning her daughter. I have never seen anything like it. I loathe the pharmaceutical industry now. This was timely...thanks.
Obviously, psychiatry lost its grounding a few years ago, when its fundamental premise, "chemical imbalance in the brain," was refuted, just about the same time, when statins were also proven detrimental and, most of the time, useless.
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-god-gene-schizophrenia-and-their
Methylene blue tends to be pushed along with DMSO, but their application are highly questionable:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/more-miracle-drugs-dmso-and-methylene