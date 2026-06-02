Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2d

The horror is that the pedal is to the metal and the race forward to create more RNA injections that reprogram the blue print of life is on going. Lilly is betting big time and is buying three vaccine producers for 3.8 billion. Beyond my comprehension that we continue down this road to extermination.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Busterdog's avatar
Busterdog
1d

Two heroes interviewing another hero! This was a wonderful interview about a horrid situation.

I have believed for many years that we live in a fascist country.

Yes, we don’t do wretched physical things to people as they do in some countries or blatantly block freedoms. But the only thing that prevents that from happening is the pretense that we are a free country. Paradoxically, the lies meant to make it seem that those in power care about us may keep us free. But, as we blow the lid off the lies we may bring about more blatant fascism to counteract the “conspiracy nuts”.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture