In the early months of 2020 state and federal authorities implemented a massively restrictive collection of guidelines and orders which authorities claimed were to prevent spread of COVID, but which resulted in the restriction of all citizens except “essential workers” to their homes, the closure of more than 2.7 million shuttered businesses, and the permanent shuttering of more than 100,000 small businesses, the deep wounding of the American economy and the destruction of the social fabric of the citizenry through stay-at-home orders, masking, and restriction of public and private gatherings. The fear was palpable among the population, with some individuals driven to turn on their neighbors and other citizens for rule infractions—the so-called “Karens” who aggressively enforced COVID-era policies and mandates.

Physicians everywhere faced a sudden moral accounting about how they would continue to practice medicine. Authorities from the World Health Organization (WHO), to federal agencies including the CDC, NIH, FDA, Public Health Service, on through every US state level administration, to counties and local municipalities seemingly single-mindedly were ordering the very same draconian demands: swab everyone, send all swab-confirmed patients home and do not treat patient respiratory symptoms with traditional medical procedures, asthma medicines for breathing issues, steroids for respiratory inflammation, antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections and other standard medical practices.

Physicians often saw contradictions in the orders they received from public health authorities and hospital administrators. Too many doctors chose to follow orders, even when they could see that the results were producing sick and dying patients in the hospitals. Through subtle and outright threats as well as peer pressure from other healthcare staff members, rules were followed. Eventually, as we documented in our bestselling book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, the underlying purposes of pandemic enforcement and global restrictions, as well as the decades of planning that went into the globalists execution of their desires to capture the economies and control populations would come to light.

Meanwhile, those doctors in private practice and in urgent care centers and emergency rooms—many of whom were trained to make complex and critical analyses of the cases they saw every day, realized there were potential treatments in the medical toolbox—already approved for other conditions—that might ameliorate the COVID virus, enabling the patient to recover without the extremely dangerous approved “treatments” of Remdesivir and ventilation.

Some doctors developed better early treatments and better approaches to developing symptoms as well as advocating against the use of dangerous, unapproved mRNA vaccines. Those who were seeing patients for medical issues proceeded to treat their patients with excellent results. These courageous physicians speaking out against the dangerous vaccines and/or treating patients included household names in the COVID freedom movement including Peter McCullough MD, “Zev” Zelenko MD, Peter Breggin MD, Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, James Thorp MD, and so many more.

We had the privilege of meeting another of these doctors today on our show. In the annals of Maryland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, few figures embody dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to patient care quite like Dr. Ron Elfenbein, MD. An emergency medicine physician with a deep-rooted passion for serving his community, Dr. Elfenbein stepped forward when it mattered most, transforming urgent care centers into vital lifelines for tens of thousands of Marylanders. His story is one of compassion in action, professional excellence, and, sadly, a legal battle that many view as emblematic of authoritarian oppression during COVID-19.

Pioneering Testing and Treatment Centers

Long before the pandemic, Dr. Elfenbein founded Drs. ERgent Care, LLC, operating as First Call Medical Center and Chesapeake ERgent Care in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. When COVID-19 struck, he rapidly pivoted these facilities to meet surging needs. His centers became among Maryland’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing and care, operating drive-through sites that served communities efficiently and safely during a time of widespread fear and uncertainty.

Extraordinary Innovative Work Saving Lives During COVID

What truly set Dr. Elfenbein apart was his early and vigorous advocacy for monoclonal antibody treatments. Recognizing their potential to help high-risk patients avoid severe outcomes, he established Maryland’s first private monoclonal antibody infusion center. His network expanded to multiple sites, treating over 100,000 patients (some accounts cite up to 200,000, including testing and treatment). Colleagues and patients credit these efforts with saving lives when hospital systems were overwhelmed. His outspoken, successful use and advocacy of monoclonal antibodies during the early COVID years threatened the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that allowed the distribution and use of the mRNA vaccines, despite inadequate safety testing. The EUA protected manufacturers and all points of distribution against legal recourse from the distribution of the vaccines. But the EUA became invalid if any other medical approach already approved for patient use could be demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19.

Dr. Elfenbein’s advocacy of and demonstration of the efficacy of the monoclonal antibodies against COVID could have completely disrupted the trillion-dollar plans of international and corporate government and drug company interests to get mRNA vaccines into the arms of every citizen. Please see our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, for a fully documented and detailed account of the planning and execution of the COVID-19 plans.

In a heartfelt reflection on his own site, Dr. Elfenbein described the mission simply: to serve and protect life. His willingness to innovate, sourcing PPE, to design protective equipment, and to push forward with proven therapies, reflected not just medical acumen but a profound affection for his patients and neighbors.

Endorsements and Commendations: Recognition from Peers and Leaders

Dr. Elfenbein’s contributions earned heartfelt recognition from Maryland’s leaders and medical community:

Governor Larry Hogan personally presented him with a citation for “outstanding services to the citizens of this state,” including at a ribbon-cutting for a testing clinic at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Maryland State Legislature honored him with an official citation praising his “honor, integrity, compassion, and vision” on the front lines.

In 2022, the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) bestowed upon him its highest individual honor, the Distinguished Member Award, for his pandemic leadership.

These accolades, bestowed by those who witnessed his work firsthand, underscore a physician deeply respected for his courage, medical ethics, and devotion to his patients and community.

The Federal Case: A Shadow Over a Life of Service

Despite these achievements, Dr. Elfenbein faced formidable challenges from the federal government. In 2022, during the Biden Administration, the Department of Justice indicted him on healthcare fraud charges related to billing practices at his testing and treatment sites. Prosecutors alleged that his clinics submitted over $15 million in claims to Medicare and other insurers by billing higher-level evaluation and management services alongside COVID-19 tests.

A federal jury convicted him in August 2023 on five counts after a three-week trial. However, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, who presided over the case, later granted a judgment of acquittal in a detailed opinion, finding insufficient evidence that the billing constituted fraud. This was an extraordinary and rare act by a presiding judge. The government appealed, and in 2025, the Fourth Circuit reversed aspects of the acquittal, setting the stage for potential further proceedings. Dr. Elfenbein and his supporters have described the case as “lawfare,” citing his public criticism of certain federal COVID policies, including federal and state pauses in the use of monoclonal antibodies.

We have witnessed many instances of public license attacks, censorship on social media, firings from institutions, lawfare, and other attacks upon critically thinking physicians who were outspoken during the COVID years in their scientific criticism of state, federal, and international COVID policies and mandates. Numerous physicians and healthcare workers who publicly criticized or deviated from official government, CDC, or WHO-aligned policies—particularly on masks, lockdowns, vaccines, and early treatments like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine—faced extraordinary professional repercussions. These included board certification revocations, license investigations/threats, firings or suspensions, censorship, and public/professional stigmatization.

Throughout his ordeal, Dr. Elfenbein has maintained his focus on patient care and medical autonomy. Many in the medical community, including amici briefs from the American Medical Association and Maryland State Medical Society, have expressed concerns about the implications for complex billing interpretations in emergency situations.

A Legacy of Compassion and Resilience

Dr. Ron Elfenbein remains a beloved figure to those he served-a dedicated husband and father, a skilled emergency physician, and a healer who refused to stand idly by. His establishment of testing and treatment centers, bold use of monoclonal antibodies, and receipt of top honors from state leaders paint a portrait of a doctor who put patients first during one of the greatest public health challenges in modern history.

As his legal journey continues, many hope for a resolution that honors the full context of his service. In an era when courage in medicine often came at a personal cost, Dr. Elfenbein’s story reminds us of the human heart beating beneath the white coat: compassionate, determined, and ever affectionate toward the community he so faithfully served. Maryland-and the nation-owes a debt of gratitude to physicians like him who showed up when it was hardest.

How You Can Help: Stand with Dr. Elfenbein

Supporters who wish to show their appreciation for Dr. Elfenbein’s courageous service and advocate for a just resolution to his case are encouraged to visit the official campaign site, Drop the Case – Justice for Dr. Ron Elfenbein at https://dropthecase.com/.

There, readers can learn more about the full story, sign petitions urging the Department of Justice to drop the case, and explore ways to offer support for this dedicated physician who gave so much to his community during Maryland’s time of need. Every voice raised in support helps affirm the values of medical freedom, fairness, and gratitude for those who served on the front lines.

We urge President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to establish a new award for American healthcare providers who showed courage and determination under fire during COVID-19 by putting their patients and communities above their personal interests and safety. President Trump could begin by giving the new award to these admirable physicians who are still being harassed under his own administration, starting with Dr. Elfenbein!

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide with the latest episode releasing every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

For nearly four decades together, we have practiced, written, and fought for patients. That history taught us to trust evidence and to fear what happens when power ignores both. The story of monoclonal antibodies in COVID exposes that danger.

Monoclonal antibodies are not a novelty. They are a mature technology that can supply in an hour what the body would take weeks to make. In frontline clinics, we watched people too weak to walk who, after infusion, staggered out on their own feet. That kind of rescue should have been hailed and scaled.

Instead, distribution was made maddeningly difficult. Federal controls, opaque priorities, and political calculus turned abundance into scarcity. States that needed treatment were curtailed, while other places received supplies. Rules and emergency authorizations were wielded in ways that rewarded a mass vaccination campaign and sidelined life-saving therapies. Clinicians who raised alarms about those choices found themselves targeted.

One outspoken emergency physician built the largest regional supply and a test-to-treat model that saved many lives. He was then criminally charged for billing choices in the chaos of a pandemic. A federal judge issued a 93-page opinion that the government had not met its burden. The American Medical Association filed a friend-of-the-court brief on his behalf. Yet appeals and legal bills keep the case alive. That is lawfare. It is designed to intimidate and silence.

Public health must be medicine first, not politics. When federal power can choke off proven treatment and then use prosecution to punish dissent, everyone loses. We must demand transparent criteria for therapies, independent review of policy, and an end to weaponized prosecutions. If we do not, patients will keep paying with their lives, and doctors will fear doing their duty. Support clinicians who speak truth and protect the right to heal uncompromised everywhere.