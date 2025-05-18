Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
5hEdited

Those of you who are describing your negative experiences with methylene blue in the comments below are providing a great service. Physicians and researchers often get their first inkling of a serious drug reaction from comments on the internet.

Roger Sterling, whose identity we cannot discover beyond his name, has inadvertently done us a great service by putting up an AI analysis of my methylene blue article. I have suspected that methylene blue is actually being pushed by the global predators who in fact control AI. I welcome people to review the attack on me and my article, and the strong defense of methylene blue. That AI would go to such an extreme to defend a severe neurotoxin, while attacking my very scientific analysis, which is also based on decades of clinical experience with these agents, confirms my initial grave concern that methylene blue is indeed a weapon directed against the health freedom movement and the freedom movement who are specifically over involved in promoting this and ultimately against the American population. It is time for us to all remain extremely alert for covert assaults against the health of our nation right at this moment when the Trump administration is conducting a MAHA campaign which in general, we support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Luanne Hisle's avatar
Luanne Hisle
5h

I’m so glad you published this. I had no idea. You’re right, it’s all over the internet as a potential cure for cancer even. I think a lot of people are using it having no idea how dangerous it is. Thank you for keeping us informed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
81 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture