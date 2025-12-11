Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Older and Wiser's avatar
Older and Wiser
1dEdited

What a most wonderful article. Very important. I have followed Dr. Breggin for decades. Helped change my very poor circumstances regarding health. I am forever indebted for both health improvement and I add, mental health improvement (peace of mind) as well. Truth sets us free.

What is also important for those seriously pursuing natural living and natural health is from the science of Dr. Satchin Panda - see his 2016 interview (Youtube) by Dr. Rhonda Patrick - about 90 minutes. Panda said 'WHEN you eat is more important than WHAT you eat." WHy? Because if you have "excess circulating glucose (ECG) (aka sugar)" in your blood stream AT/AFTER sundown, that ECG is not removed from the blood - by the pancreas releasing insulin (as normal) because the pancreas goes into "Sleep mode" AT SUNDOWN. That ECG then causes inflammation throughout the body, including the brain, ALL night and is not removed until about an hour after awakening and being exposed to light. THen it takes another hour to remove that ECG but the damage still remains. I don't know yet from a science source how long it takes for it to heal 100% but it may be as quick as 24 hours IF you don't put more sugar into your body too close to sundown. AND know that in 1965, there was a very solid study done that proved that excess glucose in your blood (excess sugar from basically the equivalent of an 8 oz soft drink) MASSIVELY SUPPRESSES THE IMMUNE SYSTEM and the suppression begins in the first hour and it takes hours for the immune system (the marker they measured) to return to normal. BUT combine the two facts above. If one has ECG AT/AFTER sundown then de facto the immune system is suppressed all thru the night and then it takes a few hours to restore AFTER AWAKENINGN AND BEING EXPOSED TO LIGHT.

SO take in ALL healthy inputs like elderberry. And remove ALL UNhealthy inputs like eating too close to/after sundown. Note that meat takes about 6 hours to fully digest, per dr. Panda, And it results in an increase in circulating glucose. So a bad input if you are sick is to also eat meat too late in the day.

As HIppocrates wrote 2,400 years ago, "If you are sick and still eating, YOU are feeding your illness. Stop eating and you will heal."

I am in my mid 70's and had poor health for decades until I made the above changes. Haven't been sick in 8 years and am VERy physically active (golf, running including a half marathon this year....). I like to say ".....nearly devoid of illness" because the 1st C.E. AD JEWISH historian wrote about the early Christians (called "Essenes") that they were "long lived and NEARLY DEVOID OF ILLNESS.' They were living to 120 on average. TO your health and life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1d

How refreshing to know that there is a medical school that is providing a balanced education. My friend, Henry Lahore that runs a great website documenting the true value of Vitamin D reported that less that 20% of the medical schools offer a comprehensive program on the role of nutrition for good health. I visited a hospital in Shanghai in 1997. Their pharmacy was dominated by herbal remedies. They have spent 5000 years refining natural remedies for ill health. Not as profitable as patent chemicals with 20 years of protection from competition. Henry's great site is:

www.vitamindwiki.com PS: The patients room were primitive and a patient was in the court yard having a IV and basking in the sun! In 1900, we believed in solariums and the sun for good health and it all disappeared. Google vitamindwiki to learn about Henry's site.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture