Enlisting nature’s bounty in our healing journey
The future of health should belong to patients,..
Dr. Lynn Lafferty grew up around her two grandmothers, both farmers, learning lessons that helped chart the course in her life decades later. Some family stories had a lifelong impact. One great-grandmother was the local healer in her small rural community. When the Spanish Flu erupted, she used an elixir of elderberries and alcohol to treat 20 community members who fell ill with that dread disease. Not a single patient died. Lynn reports that no one in her extended family fell ill from that disease, and attributes their resistance to the nightly dose of elderberry elixir for all family members, which was a family ritual.
Dr. Lafferty is an endowed professor at Nova Southeastern University, teaching pharmacy and medical students. She attributes her career choice to influences from her grandmothers, who inspired her direction in life. The life lessons she learned also drove her to seek rational solutions to the SARS-CoV-2 virus when it broke out, causing COVID in 2020.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
First recorded and aired on AmericaOutLoud.news December 7, 2025
Challenges in Medical Education
Dr Lafferty highlighted her concerns about the lack of education on essential nutrients and the influence of hospital protocols over resident physicians. She described a concerning mindset among psychiatry residents who expressed fear of harming patients with prescribed drugs, despite their extensive training and financial investment. Dr. Lafferty also recounted a personal experience involving her brother’s inadequate medical care, emphasizing the limitations imposed by hospital protocols and the lack of knowledge about basic treatments like magnesium deficiency.
Truth and Love’s Transformative Power
The Breggins discussed with Dr. Lafferty her experience speaking truthfully about healthcare issues, including her confrontation with a dean over her statements about Lipitor’s side effects. She expressed her commitment to speaking the truth and her belief that she is on a mission. Dr. Breggin and Ginger Breggin also confirmed their personal sense of being called to do their work.
Authoritarian Control in Medical Progress
Peter and Lynn discussed the impact of authoritarian control over medical institutions, highlighting how innovative doctors are being suppressed, which hampers progress in medicine and patient care.
Pharmacists vs. Physicians: Education Gaps
Dr. Breggin and Dr. Lafferty also examined differences between primary care doctors and pharmacists, Dr. Lafferty declaring that pharmacists are more science-based and less authoritarian than medical doctors. They highlighted how medical students receive limited pharmacology training compared to the comprehensive education received in the past.
Therapy, Medication, and Scientific Reasoning
Dr. Breggin raised the issue of the importance of therapy over medication for psychiatric and psychological issues and the potential benefits of pharmacists working with psychiatrists to monitor psychiatric drug side effects.
Listening to the patient who is sitting in front of you and looking beyond the latest big pharmaceutical options were two important highlights that came out of the conversation. Seeking treatments with the least potential for harm and understanding the range of treatments available in the natural world of foods and supplements were also emphasized.
Dr. Lafferty can be found at her website. She offers courses, some free. Her newest training is a 10-session course, held once a week, that gives a basic understanding of how to take care of yourself and your family best. Participants review body systems, how they work, and foods, herbs, and supplements that can help the body return to balance.
We watched a life change in slow motion when a stroke struck. The care that followed was not just medical. It was devotion. The hands that guided recovery taught us an essential truth. Healing is more than a pill or a protocol. It is presence, courage, and stubborn refusal to surrender to narrow, profit-driven medicine.
Modern medicine can save lives. It also shrinks the horizon of care. Too many treatments are ruled out by institutional fear. Too many curious clinicians are silenced. Treatments that do not fit a one-size model are labeled heresy. Natural remedies are dismissed as quaint. Simple measures like vitamin D, zinc, vitamin C, elderberry, basic nutrition, and attention to the gut microbiome are treated as curiosities rather than as front-line public health tools. When the system insists on a single answer, it forces patients into a false binary. The result is fewer options and more tragedy.
We believe in science that is open and self-correcting. We believe in caregivers who listen to patients and who weigh risks and benefits with humility. We believe in medicine that honors tradition and innovation together. We also believe in compassion as a daily practice. When a spouse sits at a bedside and refuses to give up, that act matters as much as any drug.
Rebuilding trust in medicine will take courage and honesty. It will take demanding transparency from institutions that profit by narrowing choices. It will take protecting clinicians who speak with conscience. Most of all, it will take reclaiming the right of families to know what works and to choose what helps them heal. The future of health should belong to patients, not to rigid authorities or corporate interests. We will fight for it with love, fury, faith, and the humility to keep learning.
The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.
Find us at X: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Buy COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey by Peter and Ginger Breggin
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What a most wonderful article. Very important. I have followed Dr. Breggin for decades. Helped change my very poor circumstances regarding health. I am forever indebted for both health improvement and I add, mental health improvement (peace of mind) as well. Truth sets us free.
What is also important for those seriously pursuing natural living and natural health is from the science of Dr. Satchin Panda - see his 2016 interview (Youtube) by Dr. Rhonda Patrick - about 90 minutes. Panda said 'WHEN you eat is more important than WHAT you eat." WHy? Because if you have "excess circulating glucose (ECG) (aka sugar)" in your blood stream AT/AFTER sundown, that ECG is not removed from the blood - by the pancreas releasing insulin (as normal) because the pancreas goes into "Sleep mode" AT SUNDOWN. That ECG then causes inflammation throughout the body, including the brain, ALL night and is not removed until about an hour after awakening and being exposed to light. THen it takes another hour to remove that ECG but the damage still remains. I don't know yet from a science source how long it takes for it to heal 100% but it may be as quick as 24 hours IF you don't put more sugar into your body too close to sundown. AND know that in 1965, there was a very solid study done that proved that excess glucose in your blood (excess sugar from basically the equivalent of an 8 oz soft drink) MASSIVELY SUPPRESSES THE IMMUNE SYSTEM and the suppression begins in the first hour and it takes hours for the immune system (the marker they measured) to return to normal. BUT combine the two facts above. If one has ECG AT/AFTER sundown then de facto the immune system is suppressed all thru the night and then it takes a few hours to restore AFTER AWAKENINGN AND BEING EXPOSED TO LIGHT.
SO take in ALL healthy inputs like elderberry. And remove ALL UNhealthy inputs like eating too close to/after sundown. Note that meat takes about 6 hours to fully digest, per dr. Panda, And it results in an increase in circulating glucose. So a bad input if you are sick is to also eat meat too late in the day.
As HIppocrates wrote 2,400 years ago, "If you are sick and still eating, YOU are feeding your illness. Stop eating and you will heal."
I am in my mid 70's and had poor health for decades until I made the above changes. Haven't been sick in 8 years and am VERy physically active (golf, running including a half marathon this year....). I like to say ".....nearly devoid of illness" because the 1st C.E. AD JEWISH historian wrote about the early Christians (called "Essenes") that they were "long lived and NEARLY DEVOID OF ILLNESS.' They were living to 120 on average. TO your health and life.
How refreshing to know that there is a medical school that is providing a balanced education. My friend, Henry Lahore that runs a great website documenting the true value of Vitamin D reported that less that 20% of the medical schools offer a comprehensive program on the role of nutrition for good health. I visited a hospital in Shanghai in 1997. Their pharmacy was dominated by herbal remedies. They have spent 5000 years refining natural remedies for ill health. Not as profitable as patent chemicals with 20 years of protection from competition. Henry's great site is:
www.vitamindwiki.com PS: The patients room were primitive and a patient was in the court yard having a IV and basking in the sun! In 1900, we believed in solariums and the sun for good health and it all disappeared. Google vitamindwiki to learn about Henry's site.