Last month author John Leake, writing for the substack Courageous Discourse, continued to illuminate some of the government errors in the U.S. that have led to the loss of our constitutional democracy. The examination of ‘what went wrong’ is one that hopefully, will continue for generations. Meanwhile, as a traditionally ‘rule of law’ nation, we in the U.S. must begin to identify the strands of law and Executive Orders that culminated in the COVID disaster of 2020-2023.

Leake identified Homeland Security in the Executive Branch as the source of much of the ‘wrong thinking’ that has occurred and listed several laws passed since by Congress and the sitting President, based upon the Homeland Security Executive Order. Since the root gives birth to the branch, I went back to remind myself of the Executive Order 13228—Establishing the Office of Homeland Security and the Homeland Security Council.

I noted there were several sections of the Order that, if correctly applied, would have prevented the collapse of the economy and prevented much of the damage from the draconian restrictive orders (lockdowns, social distancing, etc.).

In our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, Dr. Breggin and I documented thoroughly that the Communist Chinese government deliberately allowed the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 around the world and into the U.S. through the failure to shut down international travel even as they halted all China domestic flights to and from cities first affected including Wuhan and it's province of Hubai, as well as Shanghai and Beijing. (Page 62). An infographic from Epoch Times illustrated the spread of the disease through the failure to shut down air travel from China. https://www.theepochtimes.com/infographic-how-the-global-pandemic-spread-from-china_3664259.html

If the US and other nations had recognized the deliberate nature of the Communist Chinese government spread of SARS-CoV-2, we would have recognized we were under attack. Instead, the U.S. “took the advice” of the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO was, with China, advocating no shut down of international flights, including out of China. How convenient and how telling.

If the US government had recognized we were under attack, the homeland Security Executive Order would have been applied in a whole different manner. We might have had a month or two of international flight shutdowns. In comparison to the rubble that has been piled up from demolished economies, ruined businesses, lives, personal deaths, and damage to our children from the isolation they have endured.

Overall the Homeland Security Executive Order was a disastrous intrusion upon individual freedoms and Constitutional rights. However, if even its limited protections had been applied, the shutdowns and mandates would have never been executed.

Read the following section from that original Executive Order and see if we agree that there would have been immediate refusal to implement most if not all of the mandates and "recommendations" coming out of the Federal government from January 2020 forward.

(i) coordinate efforts to ensure rapid restoration of transportation systems, energy production, transmission, and distribution systems; telecommunications; other utilities; and other critical infrastructure facilities after disruption by a terrorist threat or attack;

(ii) coordinate efforts to ensure rapid restoration of public and private critical information systems after disruption by a terrorist threat or attack;

(iii) work with the National Economic Council to coordinate efforts to stabilize United States financial markets after a terrorist threat or attack and manage the immediate economic and financial consequences of the incident;

But given that it was implemented, I think that an examination of the Executive order provides legal evidence that there were massive violations of the Homeland Executive Order itself, as well as massive fraudulent misrepresentation of the data in order to shut the U.S. and its citizens and economy down for months and in some cases (like New York State) years. The disease was identified as the terrorist threat, without discovering and exposing the actors behind this threat. Lies and propaganda were used to steal our individual and collective rights as citizens. They continue to this day and continue to destroy countless lives and savage economies.

How did this happen? That is the subject of another column. One piece is clear— the wrong “terrorist threats” were identified in 2020. The real threats were coming from the ‘unrestricted warfare’ of the Communist Chinese Party along with segments of our own US government.

I recommend Courageous Discourse Substack and Katherine Watt’s substack Bailiwick News, both of which are examining aspects of ‘what went wrong’ in the US government and what can be done about it.

Originally published on AmericaOutLoud.com Jan. 10, 2023.

Primary author Ginger Ross Breggin. She and her husband, Peter R. Breggin MD, are the authors of the bestselling new book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD. Over 120,000 sold.