Of all the people we regularly interview, Steve Miller, the Los Angeles filmmaker and journalist (not the other Steve Miller from DC) is among the most fun, the most surprisingly insightful, the brightest, and even good-natured. It’s within that warm and even humorous context that we discuss some of the most horrific and important issues in the world today and forever.

It starts with riots in Steve’s hometown and then goes on to:

“Why do they want to destroy America?”

“What do the predators all have in common?”

“What’s the single best thing that can be done to stop them?”

“When we cut through all the distractions, what’s right in front of our eyes?”

Join us with our friend Steve Miller. You may feel like you’re making a friend, and you’re bound to hear something that’s new and different.

[National and world events, disasters and news have come tumbling along on top of one another so fast it’s easy to lose track of all our work! This interview with our friend filmmaker Steve Miller was recorded mid-June. He is always uplifting and we are happy to share him with you, our subscribers.~ Ginger Breggin]

Published first on AmericaOutLoud.news June 13, 2025