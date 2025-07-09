Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Of all the people we regularly interview, Steve Miller, the Los Angeles filmmaker and journalist (not the other Steve Miller from DC) is among the most fun, the most surprisingly insightful, the brightest, and even good-natured. It’s within that warm and even humorous context that we discuss some of the most horrific and important issues in the world today and forever.
It starts with riots in Steve’s hometown and then goes on to:
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Why do they want to destroy America?”
“What do the predators all have in common?”
“What’s the single best thing that can be done to stop them?”
“When we cut through all the distractions, what’s right in front of our eyes?”
Join us with our friend Steve Miller. You may feel like you’re making a friend, and you’re bound to hear something that’s new and different.
[National and world events, disasters and news have come tumbling along on top of one another so fast it’s easy to lose track of all our work! This interview with our friend filmmaker Steve Miller was recorded mid-June. He is always uplifting and we are happy to share him with you, our subscribers.~ Ginger Breggin]
Published first on AmericaOutLoud.news June 13, 2025
Subscribe: Dr. Peter Breggin Hour podcast
Find us at X: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Reese Committee was absolute proof of the infiltration and purposeful degradation of our public education system by the fake philanthropic giants like Rockefeller, Carnegie and Ford Foundations. That investigation was shut down but a book published proving that their target was moving education "away" from the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. G.Edward Griffin's interview with Norman Dodd is worth watching over and over. Watch it while you still can. It is getting harder to find as many other of these records are. It is all local now. I love asking these fake leaders if they even know the Constitution on the most basic level. If they do not, they have absolutely nothing to offer the public in protection against these very subversive oligarchical and parasitical forces we face head on. It is all local. County is local. They can't buy the local as easily as they can the state and federal so local needs to be mobilised and will be extremely effective.
Now you have Faux sNews putting up smoke screens for USAID DARPA funded HAARP-ChemTrail weaponized weather modification.
From FTX Fried Bankster to Cesar Augustus Dorito, made ya look over there while we are doing this over here Patsy’s. Who pop up with $Billions from no where when needed by Deep Statists.
All you had to do was look up in Texas on July 1-3 too see all the ChemTrails pulling up Tropical Storm Barry from Mexico. This little “cloud seeder” Twerp’s DARPA CIA “cloud seeding” smoke screen for HAARP-ChemTrails bidnezz is like when the US Navy used to blame marine seismic exploration for all the marine mammals beaching them selves when they used their Sonar weapons. You might have heard Trump blaming offshore wind farms for dead whales beached recently. A new convenient smoke screen for the Navy sonar weapons.