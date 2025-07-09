Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
2d

The Reese Committee was absolute proof of the infiltration and purposeful degradation of our public education system by the fake philanthropic giants like Rockefeller, Carnegie and Ford Foundations. That investigation was shut down but a book published proving that their target was moving education "away" from the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. G.Edward Griffin's interview with Norman Dodd is worth watching over and over. Watch it while you still can. It is getting harder to find as many other of these records are. It is all local now. I love asking these fake leaders if they even know the Constitution on the most basic level. If they do not, they have absolutely nothing to offer the public in protection against these very subversive oligarchical and parasitical forces we face head on. It is all local. County is local. They can't buy the local as easily as they can the state and federal so local needs to be mobilised and will be extremely effective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
2d

Now you have Faux sNews putting up smoke screens for USAID DARPA funded HAARP-ChemTrail weaponized weather modification.

From FTX Fried Bankster to Cesar Augustus Dorito, made ya look over there while we are doing this over here Patsy’s. Who pop up with $Billions from no where when needed by Deep Statists.

All you had to do was look up in Texas on July 1-3 too see all the ChemTrails pulling up Tropical Storm Barry from Mexico. This little “cloud seeder” Twerp’s DARPA CIA “cloud seeding” smoke screen for HAARP-ChemTrails bidnezz is like when the US Navy used to blame marine seismic exploration for all the marine mammals beaching them selves when they used their Sonar weapons. You might have heard Trump blaming offshore wind farms for dead whales beached recently. A new convenient smoke screen for the Navy sonar weapons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture