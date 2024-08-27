Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

This was a completely surprising interview in which our guest, Russ Gonnering, MD, joined us in a wholly unplanned deep dive into the nature, quality, and origin of the evil we face in the world today. None of us are elaborate theologians, and certainly not professional philosophers or ethicists.

This is a personal discussion with spontaneity and personal disclosures that take us outside the boxes in search of reality and truth. All three of us have been driven to think about these issues by the deteriorating conditions of the world today. The discussion, started by Dr. Gonnering’s stimulating opening observations in the interview, dovetails with the opening chapter of our new book (which we are currently working on).

This interview could help deal with the shock so many of us have experienced at facing how corrupt and malicious the leaders in America and the world have become. It could also help you feel understood by other people. It might clarify some of your deepest musings about living life in the face of evil. You may even find great sustenance in our shared thoughts and values. You will definitely enjoy and benefit from meeting Russ Gonnering, whose substack is https://substack.com/@russellgonnering.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news on August 23, 2024