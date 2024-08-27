Facing your deepest musings about living life in the face of evil....
With our guest, Russ Gonnering, MD
This was a completely surprising interview in which our guest, Russ Gonnering, MD, joined us in a wholly unplanned deep dive into the nature, quality, and origin of the evil we face in the world today. None of us are elaborate theologians, and certainly not professional philosophers or ethicists.
This is a personal discussion with spontaneity and personal disclosures that take us outside the boxes in search of reality and truth. All three of us have been driven to think about these issues by the deteriorating conditions of the world today. The discussion, started by Dr. Gonnering’s stimulating opening observations in the interview, dovetails with the opening chapter of our new book (which we are currently working on).
This interview could help deal with the shock so many of us have experienced at facing how corrupt and malicious the leaders in America and the world have become. It could also help you feel understood by other people. It might clarify some of your deepest musings about living life in the face of evil. You may even find great sustenance in our shared thoughts and values. You will definitely enjoy and benefit from meeting Russ Gonnering, whose substack is https://substack.com/@russellgonnering.
I don't understand how you're so insightful in psychology but cannot see past your shadow when it comes to what happens in Palestine. Maybe one day you can dig deep and be in their shoes and you'll see how they were pretty much in a concentration camp. Talk to Vera Sherav or listen to her here and please understand because it'll help you see reality.
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/vera-sharav-a-holocaust-survivor-uses-the-g-word/id1513237951?i=1000659842532
I’d like to see a definition of evil that encompasses what we are seeing today. “Evil” is mentioned often in the bible. I’m sure we underestimated such biblical quotes as: “We know that we are children of God, and that the whole world is under the control of the evil one.”
Dr. Breggin says (34:36 in the podcast) that “We are on the edges of FarOut . . . . something is going on that is beyond the understanding of ordinary folks.” Very true. Up until now evil has been beyond our understanding (and really still is because we are basically good). But we have to get to the point where good and evil are instantly visible when we see them.