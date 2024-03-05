First published July 9, 2022 on AmericaOutLoud.news

[We have been watching the farmers rebellion expand in Europe for 2 years now. In 2022 it began in the Netherlands, and has expanded so that readers can find images and videos of protests in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, England and other countries. We are adding this column to our substack now as the information about why the farmers are being controlled and suppressed by their governments is the same. Agenda 2030, pushed by the globalists from the World Economic Forum and the United Nation is still in effect. But there are more of us than them, and the Farmers and working folks of Europe are proving that!]

This week [July 2022] the photos and short videos of some 40,000 Dutch farmers and ranchers protesting are everywhere. Hundreds of tractors, trailers, and other farm equipment are lined up in blockade formation, bringing commerce to a standstill in the Netherlands.1 More than two dozen blockades have been created around the country, resulting in empty grocery shelves. One group of farmers bought a large military tank to strategically block a food distribution center, presumably for its enormous weight rather than its enormous gun.2

In solidarity with the farmers, fishermen have been blockading ports.3,4 Dozens of farm tractors and other big equipment are slow-roll blockading major arteries into the country. Airports are blocked.5 Huge bales of hay have been dropped along the meridian of the freeways and set on fire. Giant tankers filled with animal manure fertilizer are being driven to local city halls and other government facilities, and the contents dumped at the door. Pictures on the internet are stunning.

Agenda 2030 is no longer an abstract academic threat to humanity. The Dutch farmers, ranchers, and their supporters are beyond desperate. There are reports that some farmers have hung themselves as they face the loss of farms that have been in their families for generations.6 The farmers declare, “we are food producers, not pollution producers.”7

Who Are They Fighting?

The United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) set a target for the year 2030 to protect at least 30 percent of land and seas in the world. To align with that goal8, a plan announced by the European Union (EU) through its governing body, the European Commission, aims to protect 30 percent of land and seas by 2030 for biodiversity.9

The World Economic Forum (WEF), with its focus on partnerships between national governments and private international businesses, is on board with the Agenda 2030 project, too. Klaus Schwab of WEF and UN General Secretary, Antonio Guterres signed an agreement to accelerate Agenda 2030 in 2019.10,11

Thus, the totalitarian Globalists who want to run the world — from the United Nations, the European Union, the World Economic Forum, and the many unelected entities they represent — are all united.

For too long, these lofty, impractical goals of Agenda 2030 have seemed to be at most a distant threat and disconnected from daily life. These goals could not actually have an impact upon us. Many citizens still seem quite unaware of the threat of globalism, despite having lived through the Covid lockdowns.12 But the Agenda 2030 goals are now being enforced, causing disastrous real-world consequences.

Netherlands farmers have been protesting for several days. (Twitter: @insidebajwa)

The Dutch Government Master Plan

The Dutch government published a plan on June 10, 2022, declaring that the Netherland’s nitrogen output must be halved by the year 2030 to meet the climate change goals set by the European Union (EU), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the United Nations (UN). The new Dutch policy is called the National Program to Reduce Pollutant Emissions.13,14 The ruling Dutch coalition warned, “The honest message … is that not all farmers can continue their business, and those who do will likely have to farm differently, the government said in a statement this month as it unveiled emission reduction targets.”

Organizers of the protests explain that they are blockading supply lines and creating empty shelves in the grocery stores to illustrate what will happen if their farms and ranches are driven out of business. They state that the short-term shortages created by this protest action can be reversed immediately but that if the farms and ranches are driven out of business, reversing food shortages could take generations.

The Netherlands is “the second-largest exporter of agricultural products, with estimated exports of 104.7 billion euros ($111 billion) in 2021.”15 Fertilizers and cattle are key sources of nitrogen emissions. Only the United States exports more agricultural products. Given the size of the Dutch agricultural production, the Dutch government’s plan will expand the current food crisis and further dependence on new agricultural systems such as industrial and Artificial Intelligence-driven vertical farming.16

The Ministry of Nitrogen and Nature

The Minister for Nitrogen and Nature (yes, that is really the government title) has been personally targeted, with farmers driving their tractors and tankers to the minister’s home, spraying the house and yard with manure. 17

The Dutch government has been targeting the agricultural sector to cut nitrogen emissions since 2019, when the Dutch Administrative Court of the Council of State decided that efforts to cut nitrogen emissions were inadequate.18 In 2019, a choice between cutting farming production or cutting construction projects arose, and since then, there have been several measures proposed to reduce nitrogen emissions from the agricultural sector. Among the measures are a “swine sector buy-out” and a “Targeted Buy-out Scheme.”19 All of these measures target the agricultural sector of the economy.

Dutch farmers are no longer the only protestors. Now farmers in Germany, Poland, and Italy are “collectively rising up to protest their governments’ destructive climate policies that threaten livelihoods and the global food supply.”20 The movement is becoming global.21

The TriState City Network: “Europe’s #1 Urban Power Center

There is strong evidence that the increasing efforts to buy up farmland in the Netherlands are related to private international business interests who want to build a massive mega-city that would encompass all of the Netherlands, as well as some of Germany and Belgium.22 Literally, the Netherlands would become one huge city. Developers state that creating a mega-city will make the region competitive with other mega-cities in the world. “The Netherlands must present itself as one of the ‘most powerful and sustainable city networks in the world,’ the project’s backers say.” The Netherlands is situated centrally to become the hub of the European Union.23 It offers a major port with ideal access to the much-anticipated Arctic shipping routes that are opening up as the Earth warms and the Arctic ice shelf melts.24,25 These routes will afford new connections to China, Russia, and the US through Alaska, Canada, and other northern countries.26

This mega-city project, called the TriState City Network, calls itself “Europe’s #1 urban power center.27 The project fears being targeted as the cause of the culling of the Dutch farmlands and has a disclaimer at the bottom of the website: “PS This model has no relation to the nitrogen policy of the Dutch government!”28 But the website also has a chart of the seventeen UN Sustainable Development Goals that underpin the Agenda 2030 targets.

Dutch farmers have blocked the German/Netherlands border, Image: SS

Industrial Vertical Farms to Feed the Mega Cities

Mega-cities like the one proposed for the Netherlands will be fed, it is proposed, by massive “vertical farms.” These are industrial food growing sites run with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and using genetically modified produce to grow the amount of food required to feed the densely packed populations of these cities.29 The World Economic Forum already features a vertical farming enterprise in the Netherlands using geothermal greenhouses with a hydroponic system to grow tomatoes.30 The WEF calls the Netherlands “a leader in sustainable agriculture” — that is, if they can get rid of those pesky family farmers.

The Dutch farmers’ revolt needs to alert and energize citizens everywhere. There are international, unelected, supranational forces attempting to manipulate countries all over the world to achieve the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They do not care about individuals. They do not care about families or small businesses. They do not care about freedom, the US Constitution, or other democratic republics and the citizens who inhabit them.

Individuals, small businesses, family farms, and citizens everywhere need to wake up. Demand that our governments again represent the interests of citizens and human beings. Support and join fellow citizens fighting for their livelihoods and property and their very futures.

We are next. Wake up.

Primary author Ginger R. Breggin. Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin are the authors of the bestselling new book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD. Over 150,000 sold.

References:

1 (32) Wall Street Silver on Twitter: “Inspiring photo. The Dutch farmers standing up and refusing to accept the insane policies of their govt. https://t.co/ecEOjiKGx3” / Twitter

2 (32) The Plymothian on Twitter: “Apparently Dutch Farmers have brought a battle tank to the protest. LOLS https://t.co/1TpaZHpxza” / Twitter

3 Dutch fishermen protest over rising fuel costs and the marine spatial squeeze (thefishingdaily.com)

4 Dutch fishermen protest over rising fuel costs and the marine spatial squeeze – naturebestfishingtips.com

5 (20) Tony on Twitter: “Dutch farmer airport blockade, nothing moving in or out. The world’s mainstream media turns a blind eye. Luckily we don’t need them anymore to see what’s happening. https://t.co/Po0n6BT7rO” / Twitter

6 (19) Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 on Twitter: “At a police station blockade in solidarity with the kid who was shot at by police, this protester says that farmers are hanging themselves because the Prime Minister has taken away their future. https://t.co/NJomDUcoaZ” / Twitter

7 Dutch Farmers Protest Netherlands’ National Program to Reduce Nitrogen Emissions: ‘We Are Food Producers, Not Pollution Producers’ | CNSNews

8 UN outlines 2030 goals to save planet’s biodiversity (climatechangenews.com)

9 EU plans to protect 30% of land and seas by 2030 for biodiversity (climatechangenews.com)

10 World Economic Forum and UN Sign Strategic Partnership Framework > Press releases | World Economic Forum (weforum.org)

11 United Nations joins World Economic Forum to accelerate Agenda 2030 – The Strident Conservative ™

12 COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey: Breggin, Peter Roger, Breggin, Ginger Ross: 9780982456064: Amazon.com: Books

13 Dutch Farmers Protest Netherlands’ National Program to Reduce Nitrogen Emissions: ‘We Are Food Producers, Not Pollution Producers’ | CNSNews

14 EXPLAINER: Why are Dutch farmers protesting over emissions? – ABC News

15 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-28/dutch-farmers-bring-cows-to-parliament-to-protest-nitrogen-cuts

16 Vertical Farming: Green Cities of the Future | Meili Robots

17 (20) Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 on Twitter: “🚨🚨⚠️⚠️ The Dutch protesters are pouring manure on government offices, flooding streets, and becoming all together ungovernable. This uprising is in response to the WEF controlled government shutting down farms to “save the planet.” You have to see this: https://t.co/YTyax7uagm https://t.co/mXgufQfkRM” / Twitter

18 Netherlands: Dutch Parliament Approves Law to Reduce Nitrogen Emissions | USDA Foreign Agricultural Service

19 Scheme for targeted purchase of livestock farms started | News item | Rijksoverheid.nl

20 European farmers rise up – The Counter Signal

21 (19) RadioGenova on Twitter: “German farmers also rise up. Dutch, Italian, Polish and German, this is growing into a global movement. https://t.co/R4XNMoeJUf” / Twitter

22 Dutch investors launch new marketing programme for NL: Tristate City – DutchNews.nl

23 tristatecity netherlands metropolis

24 Arctic Shipping Routes Are Expanding Faster than Predicted | Hakai Magazine

25 The Arctic Shipping Route No One’s Talking About (maritime-executive.com)

26 truckslosesh.jpg (456×560) (phys.org)

27 b0fce2_f3c1ce3032a848a5bd69038c8da64dfe~mv2_d_3508_2657_s_4_2.jpg (3508×2657) (wixstatic.com)

28 tristatecity netherlands metropolis

29 NEW Controlled Food System Is Now In Place And They Will Stop At Nothing To Accelerate Their Control – coreysdigs.com

30 The Netherlands is a leader in sustainable agriculture | World Economic Forum (weforum.org)

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators