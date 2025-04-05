Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Physician Lee Vliet has a stunning breadth of knowledge, from practicing medicine ethically to grasping the global politics of evil as expressed through medicine and public health. If you have not heard or read Dr. Vliet before, you will be astounded and blessed to hear her on today’s show.

Lee Vliet, MD, began confronting COVID-19 lies before it was named back in January 2020, and she became one of the earliest voices in the health freedom movement. She has also been confronting dark issues like depopulation long before most people. We met early during COVID-19, and she donated many, many hours to editing our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.

This is a free-flowing interview that examines the value of testosterone and estrogen in improving the lives of men and men, as well as the potentially grave dangers associated with the new fad of using methylene blue as a health aid.

The Potential Horrors of Methylene Blue as a Health Aid

To get a sense of all the potential adverse effects of methylene, just look up all the adverse effects of all the antidepressants, all the stimulants, all the antipsychotic drugs, and the main anti-Parkinsonian drugs. Methylene blue is a witch’s brew of neurotoxins. It jacks up the output of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine in the brain, and eventually, the brain will react by jacking down all three neurotransmitters. That’s probably worse than most witch’s brews.

Add this pharmacological fact that there is no such thing as a drug that affects only one, two, or three neurotransmitters because every neurotransmitter system lives in a complex balance with all the others in the brain. Soon, other neurotransmitters will compensate for or be injured by original intruders. So, methylene blue will get you coming and going. It would be sold as “the most potent all-purpose psychiatric drug (neurotoxin) of all,” but there’s no money in it. But I hope I haven’t given any ideas to the pharmaceutical companies. They could tweak it to get a patent and then push it as they have done with other drugs as “modulating” multiple neurotransmitters.

In general, drugs are neurotoxins that can only impair the brain. They “work” by dulling the brain or giving it an artificial high, grossly interfering with normal function. The exceptions are genuine documented biological deficiencies of a naturally occurring substance already present in the brain, usually hormones like estrogen, testosterone, or thyroid, which Dr. Vliet addresses.

There are no known neurotransmitter deficiencies in the brain that are being corrected by psychiatric drugs—the brain, mind, and spirit are too complex and subtle for that. And anyway, unlike correctly used hormones, all psychiatric drugs are neurotoxins, poisonous to overall brain function. This is a subject upon which I have authored multiple books and scientific articles, including Medication Madness and Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal.

Back to our fascinating hour together interviewing Dr. Lee Vliet, the three of us ended up looking at milestones in our own lives to understand the depth of evil involved in the establishment of medicine and psychiatry. The conversation examines how good drugs are regularly forced out by bad ones that often attack our very spiritual nature while engorging the wealth and power of the elite. While the conversation ends with a thoughtful consideration of global evil, it’s not at all dark. It is buoyed up by the wonderful feelings of fellowship shared among the three of us.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news

