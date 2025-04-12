Toward the end of 2021, in finishing COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, we predicted how the Western Global Empire—then called the Western global predators—would inevitably end up in a losing war with the Chinese Communist Empire.

Now it turns out that a much smaller but very determined group of America Firsters and Donald Trump are taking over the battle. They—we—are now fighting a war on two fronts, against both the Western Global Empire and Eastern Communist Chinese Global Empire. We are a tiny minority taking on the world. In this update on the empires, we look at how we will have another bigger fight on our hands when we look like we are winning the war against the Chinese Communists. We will find ourselves fighting “against ourselves.”

Confronting the Chinese Communists

President Donald Trump is backing the Communists into an economic and political corner by raising tariffs on their exports to us, while negotiating better deals with their competitors, like Taiwan, Japan, India, Vietnam and other nations in their region and worldwide. Unfortunately, this battle is on two fronts, fighting both the Chinese Communists and the declining Western empire in which we are physically located in our United States. In effect, we are also “at war with ourselves” because our nation has lost its sovereignty and acts at the command of the Western global predators who are answerable not to American citizens but to their masters in the Western Global Empire.

Thus far, the fight against America First and President Trump has not resulted in his assassination and the globalists are no longer able to bring impeachment proceedings because they have lost control of the House of Representatives. They continue to fight Trump and America First through the media, the Deep State, the unrepentant billionaires like Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, the global banking system represented by the Fed, and, as always, the predatory progressives and predatory capitalists in both the Democratic and Republican Parties.

Outside of the U.S., the anti-Trump, anti-America sovereignty globalists of the West include Canada, the European Union, NATO, Great Britian, the UN, the World Bank, the Central Banks, the World Trade Association, and innumerable other manifestations of the Western Global Empire.

The Current Dominant Threat

Because of Trump’s insistence on confronting the Chinese Communists on behalf of America First and indirectly for all sovereign republics first, the war with the Chinese Communists has taken front and center in both our focus and our legitimate fears. And it is a catastrophically unpredictable war because, as we have previously described, people who fight their way to the top of the giant human pyramids we are calling empires are driven by a special madness—the compulsive desire to dominant, exploit, enslave, and mass murder as many human beings as possible.

As we see in dictators or emperors like Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and now Xi Jinping—and in the past by Caesar, Alexander “the Great,” and innumerable other mass murderers—they seize more and more power and enslave and slaughter more and more people in a madness that typically only ends with their own deaths.

The Greatest Threat to America First

The greatest threat to the emerging and growing America First movement under President Donald Trump will remain the threat at home as we have described in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey and very recently in “Patriots in the belly of the beast—America First against four empires.”[1] This formerly sovereign nation of ours remains very much under threat from the Western Global Empire which exerts considerable control through its bureaucracy, its Deep State, its Military Industrial Complex, its lawfare against Trump’s new policies carried out in the circuit courts, and other sabotage. But I strongly suspect that fight has barely begun to heat up. Maybe the Western predators are sitting back waiting to see the outcome of our battle with the Chinese Communists.

Maybe the Western Global Empire will openly back the Chinese Communists to rescue them from a victory by America First and Donald Trump! That’s the coming war we must prepare for and face!

The Western Global Empire Is Already Backing China in Its Conflict with America First

Make no mistake about this—the Western Global Empire is backing China in its conflict with America First because they have invested their hopes for never-ending wealth and power to their collaborations with the Chinese Communists. When Joe Biden took office, temporarily setting back Trump and America First, I warned in COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey that the Western globalists—now called the Western Global Empire—were joyfully celebrating the end of Trump’s decoupling from China and clearly determined not to ever let it happen again.

Here is the excerpt from our book:

China expert Gordon Chang has warned:[2] “Xi Jinping … is floating these ideas that China has the mandate of heaven over all under heaven, and China actually acts like emperors of old, who believe they’re the only sovereigns in the world, which means essentially that Americans are just subservient—we don’t have a country, we don’t have sovereignty,” he said. During November 16-19, 2020, a mere two weeks after the election results in favor of Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg and his New Economy Forum celebrated their recoupling with China. Another six weeks later, Bloomberg was now sure he and fellow globalists and China had actually won, and America and the poor of the world have lost! On January 2 of the New Year 2021, he published a report titled “Bloomberg New Economy: How the Pandemic Shoved Us into the Future.” Through an essay by his editor, Bloomberg celebrated what he believes to be the final victory for China and against President Trump and America:[3] By one estimate, the pandemic has given China a five-year jump on its goal to overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy, the Chinese leadership’s reward for locking down hard and early while the Trump Administration fumbled its response—and then exacerbated it with mixed messaging, like holding super-spreader events in the White House. The Newsletter of the former Mayor of New York is celebrating China overtaking the U.S. economy, making the American billionaires even richer! This epitomized the evil twist that turns the minds of global predators into pure evil: U.S. billionaires added almost $1 trillion to their fortunes during COVID-19, even as the new laboring underclasses face economic hardship and hunger. Yes, Bloomberg is celebrating that the billionaires have grown enormously richer at the expense of most of the rest of the world, including the poor and middle economic classes, and it is true:[4] According to Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies, the 651 U.S. billionaires have seen their collective wealth grow by more than $1 trillion over the past nine months, while the less fortunate struggle to keep their jobs and put food on the table. Under the brand-new Biden Administration, life was already picking up for the global predators: The idea of any country signing up for a program of “decoupling” from the soon-to-be-biggest global economy is dead. … “COVID has acted like a time machine: it brought 2030 to 2020,” Loren Padelford, vice president at Shopify Inc., told The Wall Street Journal. But the globalists, like most people living on the exploitation of others, always feel vulnerable, and after President Biden had been in office only a month, they again felt the jagged edge of terror through their souls. Bloomberg: An “Unthinkable” Disaster Looming for the U.S. and China On February 27, 2021, the Bloomberg newsletter displayed a huge, dark, black and ominous headline: Bloomberg New Economy: For the U.S. and China, the Unthinkable May Be Inevitable. Something more terrible than a new pandemic or a faster rate of global warming? No, nothing like that. The “Unthinkable” catastrophe is the U.S. failing to recouple with China: [A] full U.S.-China “decoupling”—a scenario under which trade and investment plummet to zero—is unthinkable. But the unthinkable is indeed being contemplated. Indeed, the U.S. Chamber warns that “if the current trajectory of U.S. decoupling policies continues, a complete rupture would in fact be the most likely outcome.” This is the heart of the insanity of the global predators [the Western Global Empire]. Their greatest fear is not for the complete destruction of freedom under a worldwide Chinese Communist Party Empire. It is not the worsening of worldwide suffering and poverty, the next pandemic, or global warming. It is not even a global war between the U.S. and China. Their unthinkable eventuality—the source of their most abject terror—is being cut off from making money with the Chinese Communist Party.

End of excerpt.

Future Alternatives

If Communist China’s totalitarian ambitions should prevail in the current contest, it will be an enormous blow to the Western Global Empire. Terrified of the spread of freedom around the world, the empire will mount a final ferocious attack on America. Waiting in the wings will be the Russian Federation Empire and the Muslim Califate Empire as they anticipate filling the void of a broken China. Again, we will win against these older resurging empires—or civilization will go through an endless Dark Age.

Freedom Always Fights at a Disadvantage

Freedom always fights at a disadvantage against oppression, exactly as goodness always fights at a disadvantage against evil. Evil always has more people on its side, more overwhelming motivation, and the advantage of feeling no ethical restraints.

So how can we survive and even triumph over all these empires? With our own dedication to freedom and to truth—and with God on our side. Freedom, truth, and God are the mainstays of human spiritual life. God bless us all!

By Peter R. Breggin, MD

Endorsing our book when it came out, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., now Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), stated:

“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.”

[1] I described America at war with “itself,” under the Western Global Empire, in Patriots in the belly of the beast-- America First against four empires

[2] https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/beijing-substantially-involved-in-us-2020-election-china-analyst-3626810

[3] Bloomberg New Economy: How the Pandemic Shoved Us Into the Future - Bloomberg

[4] Here’s the case for Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and the rest of America’s billionaires sending $3,000 stimulus checks to everybody - MarketWatch

