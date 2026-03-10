[Editor’s Note: This interview with exceptional journalist Alex Newman was recorded February 17th, 2026, and first aired on AmericaOutLoud.news on Feb. 21st. We are very well, and my husband Dr. Breggin continues to improve and heal at a rapid rate from his stroke that occurred August of 2025, to the point that he no longer has visible signs of that injury. We are deeply grateful for all our friends and followers who have been so supportive as we reassembled our lives over the last six months. Your prayers and your best wishes have sustained us through this event! We thank you so very much! ~ Ginger Breggin]

This interview of Alex Newman, the founder and CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media, by Ginger and Dr. Peter Breggin focuses on the newly released “millions of Epstein pages” by the Trump Administration. Newman has been studying Epstein for many years, especially in light of his multiple globalist connections, including his support from America’s Deep State bureaucracy.

Alex Newman analyses newly released pages from the Epstein files concerning Epstein’s work to further globalist ambitions for transhumanistic projects at Harvard and other universities, including using recently developed CRISPR technology to produce genetically modified human beings.

We discuss the relationship between the evil psychology underpinning globalism, imperialism, and transhumanism, and how it poses a threat to all of Western civilization, including its goal to annihilate Christianity.

The three of us discuss not only these mind-bending issues but also our own psychological and emotional blocks to even thinking about or writing about them, especially the existence of such horrendously evil intentions motivating many of the most powerful and influential people on Earth.

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday live on AmericaOutLoud.news at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our AmericaOutLoud.news world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.