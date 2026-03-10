Globalism as a step toward an evil world empire
"millions of Epstein pages..."
[Editor’s Note: This interview with exceptional journalist Alex Newman was recorded February 17th, 2026, and first aired on AmericaOutLoud.news on Feb. 21st. We are very well, and my husband Dr. Breggin continues to improve and heal at a rapid rate from his stroke that occurred August of 2025, to the point that he no longer has visible signs of that injury. We are deeply grateful for all our friends and followers who have been so supportive as we reassembled our lives over the last six months. Your prayers and your best wishes have sustained us through this event! We thank you so very much! ~ Ginger Breggin]
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This interview of Alex Newman, the founder and CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media, by Ginger and Dr. Peter Breggin focuses on the newly released “millions of Epstein pages” by the Trump Administration. Newman has been studying Epstein for many years, especially in light of his multiple globalist connections, including his support from America’s Deep State bureaucracy.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alex Newman analyses newly released pages from the Epstein files concerning Epstein’s work to further globalist ambitions for transhumanistic projects at Harvard and other universities, including using recently developed CRISPR technology to produce genetically modified human beings.
We discuss the relationship between the evil psychology underpinning globalism, imperialism, and transhumanism, and how it poses a threat to all of Western civilization, including its goal to annihilate Christianity.
The three of us discuss not only these mind-bending issues but also our own psychological and emotional blocks to even thinking about or writing about them, especially the existence of such horrendously evil intentions motivating many of the most powerful and influential people on Earth.
The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday live on AmericaOutLoud.news at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our AmericaOutLoud.news world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If I were Dr. Breggin (post-stroke) I would immediately stop eating well before sundown. I never eat after 4PM year-round and am in my mid 70's in perfect health that is shocking to others. Not sick in nearly 9 years.
Per the science of Dr. Satchin Panda (Salk Inst) if one has "excess circulating glucose (ECG) in one's blood AT/AFTER sundown, that ECG causes widespread inflammation, continuously thru the night and is not stopped until about an hour after awakening AND being exposed to light. That inflammation has been proven to impede the flow/exchange of oxygen in the body, oxygen IS a healer - AND it impedes the removal of waste products (CO2, lactic acid). An informal study was done in 2020 where an elite senior amateur runner (NATIONALLY Ranked) did not eat late ONE TIME (stopped before 4 PM) the night before an official 10K race. That runner not only qualified for a National Senior Championship race but he said it was "effortless" AND his time at the 5K mark would have also qualified him for the National 5K. This was beyond his ability and his imagination prior to not eating after 4PM - ONE TIME. Better Oxygen delivery and better CO2/Lactic acid removal. To the reader, try this one time and see if you notice the difference.
The blood brain barrier is documented by Medical Science" as not being able "to protect the brain from inflammation coming via the blood."
In addition ECG was proven around 1965 to suppress the immune system for hours after only one ingestion of sugar/carbs. That means that ECG in the blood AFTER sundown is suppressing the immune system ALL THROUGH the night AND after awakening, it would take 3-4 hours for it to restore, per that study.
In addition, sugar is the favorite food of cancer cells. Don't feed cancer cells ALL night. Eat Early.
Take care. TO your health. Thanks for ALL that you do and have done for decades. Truth.
Is everyone in DC brain dead? This has been transpiring and growing for over several decades and no one has the courage to say STOP! The massive documentation about Epstein and his evil behavior was ignored? What is the mind set of Bill Clinton.? A key player. I won't see it, but my grandchildren will experience the termination of life on earth if we continue down this path to hell.