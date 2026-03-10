Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Older and Wiser's avatar
Older and Wiser
7dEdited

If I were Dr. Breggin (post-stroke) I would immediately stop eating well before sundown. I never eat after 4PM year-round and am in my mid 70's in perfect health that is shocking to others. Not sick in nearly 9 years.

Per the science of Dr. Satchin Panda (Salk Inst) if one has "excess circulating glucose (ECG) in one's blood AT/AFTER sundown, that ECG causes widespread inflammation, continuously thru the night and is not stopped until about an hour after awakening AND being exposed to light. That inflammation has been proven to impede the flow/exchange of oxygen in the body, oxygen IS a healer - AND it impedes the removal of waste products (CO2, lactic acid). An informal study was done in 2020 where an elite senior amateur runner (NATIONALLY Ranked) did not eat late ONE TIME (stopped before 4 PM) the night before an official 10K race. That runner not only qualified for a National Senior Championship race but he said it was "effortless" AND his time at the 5K mark would have also qualified him for the National 5K. This was beyond his ability and his imagination prior to not eating after 4PM - ONE TIME. Better Oxygen delivery and better CO2/Lactic acid removal. To the reader, try this one time and see if you notice the difference.

The blood brain barrier is documented by Medical Science" as not being able "to protect the brain from inflammation coming via the blood."

In addition ECG was proven around 1965 to suppress the immune system for hours after only one ingestion of sugar/carbs. That means that ECG in the blood AFTER sundown is suppressing the immune system ALL THROUGH the night AND after awakening, it would take 3-4 hours for it to restore, per that study.

In addition, sugar is the favorite food of cancer cells. Don't feed cancer cells ALL night. Eat Early.

Take care. TO your health. Thanks for ALL that you do and have done for decades. Truth.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin and others
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7d

Is everyone in DC brain dead? This has been transpiring and growing for over several decades and no one has the courage to say STOP! The massive documentation about Epstein and his evil behavior was ignored? What is the mind set of Bill Clinton.? A key player. I won't see it, but my grandchildren will experience the termination of life on earth if we continue down this path to hell.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture