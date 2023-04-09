Dear Friends and Colleagues,

My husband, Peter R. Breggin MD, and I deeply appreciate all the prayers, well-wishes, emotional support and concern we are receiving from all over the world. You lift our spirits and we count you all among the blessings in our lives.

We wish to extend our concern for families everywhere who are struggling with illnesses from COVID or from the life altering and threatening iatrogenic diseases being induced by the mRNA vaccines. We continue to call for a ban on all mRNA and DNA products and platforms, whether injected, introduced through food or by other means. As we stated in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, mRNA and DNA products and their platforms have proven to be experimental, toxic, unfit for human exposure and must be completely banned.

Dr. Breggin, myself, and my 96 year old mother all fell ill with COVID several weeks ago. Each of us has been through the hospital emergency department during the course of our illnesses. My health continues to improve. My mother had to be hospitalized for four days and is now home with me. Due to vision and hearing impairments she needs a companion in the home at all times, so I am back and forth to the hospital to be with Peter.

Dr. Breggin had to go to the hospital Emergency Department for the second time on Good Friday, with unresolving oxygen levels, breathing issues and elevated pulse plus fever. He has been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and hospitalized since then and is receiving good care with IV antibiotics, oxygen, respiratory therapy and so forth. We have a team of colleagues including COVID doctors consulting remotely and a beloved friend who is an RN advocating in the hospital at his side 24 hours daily. My husband is mobile, fully lucid, and between naps he is writing and thinking. Peter is going to have a great deal to say and share as he recovers.

Thank you all for your love and support during this unprecedented experience.