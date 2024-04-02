Has America's decline suddenly become precipitous
encouraging discourse and understanding in these turbulent times
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS
Our Pulse guest began by telling us about a man who was asked, “How did you go bankrupt?” His answer was “very slowly, and then all of a sudden.” She fears America has reached “all of a sudden.”
Her name is Cherie Zaslawsky. She is a freelance writer, editor, educator, and confirmed Constitutionalist. Cherie has an amazing way of grasping and explaining the tragedy befalling America and the world and why and how it is happening. She calls it the takedown of America.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Several times during our interview, she explained things in ways that seemed uniquely understandable, to the point, and true to the facts of the crises being forced on us by global predators.
If you’ve been looking for a video to give to a progressive friend or to someone who thinks that global predation is a conspiracy theory or simply to perk someone up, this might be a perfect interview to share with them.
You will definitely enjoy meeting Cherie and will most likely be as captivated by her presentation as we were by it. Her Substack is Cherie Z’s Truth be Told.
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Has America's decline suddenly become precipitous
When Biden changes Easter to Transgender visibility day, when movies are made that denigrate the virgin birth of Jesus, his agony on the cross and such, his resurrection and more such mindless activities, then you know that America has lost its direction and the decline is now precipitous. We have been so conditioned to accept anarchy (a Marxist precursor), to tolerate suppression and loss of rights, we have been so conditioned to avoid dialog, study and acceptance of wisdom that comes from Scripture, that there is nothing to look at for hope. Even Trump, the least of all evil Presidential candidates has blood on his hands, through the fast tracking of the vaxxes, for which he has not repented or requested forgiveness. It seems that the world is blindly focused on Taylor Swift, sports stars, sports events, Meta games, A1, and anything else that does not require analytical reasoning, and rushes to upholding of foolishness and illegality in the name of "inclusion", "tolerance", "diversity", and let's not forget the new buzzword "sustainable".
It’s all biblical. Not just the decline of America, which I believe is under judgment, and rightly so, but the world. It is the birth pains warned of in the Bible. They will come faster and harder. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. Most importantly, make sure you have a relationship with the Savior.