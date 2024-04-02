Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Our Pulse guest began by telling us about a man who was asked, “How did you go bankrupt?” His answer was “very slowly, and then all of a sudden.” She fears America has reached “all of a sudden.”

Her name is Cherie Zaslawsky. She is a freelance writer, editor, educator, and confirmed Constitutionalist. Cherie has an amazing way of grasping and explaining the tragedy befalling America and the world and why and how it is happening. She calls it the takedown of America.

Several times during our interview, she explained things in ways that seemed uniquely understandable, to the point, and true to the facts of the crises being forced on us by global predators.

If you’ve been looking for a video to give to a progressive friend or to someone who thinks that global predation is a conspiracy theory or simply to perk someone up, this might be a perfect interview to share with them.

You will definitely enjoy meeting Cherie and will most likely be as captivated by her presentation as we were by it. Her Substack is Cherie Z’s Truth be Told.

