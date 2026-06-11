In the world of leaders who have investigated and informed citizens everywhere about the malevolent intentions behind the COVID pandemic, one of the most effective has been lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, who continues to be silenced and imprisoned in Germany after one of the most bizarre and abusive “trials” ever to occur in a modern courtroom in the Western World. The German administration should be genuinely ashamed for exposing themselves as puppets of the Globalist cabal who are silencing dissenters who revealed the true nature of the COVID policies and practices.

Reiner Fuellmich began his professional career with a doctorate in law. His first focus was on medical and pharmaceutical law at the University of Gottingen, where he worked as a research assistant. This background would prove invaluable when he began in 2020 to investigate and expose the COVID conspiracy and the hidden hands of the elite internationalists manipulating the shuttering of national economies and installing control of whole populations.

As a consumer protection and trial lawyer in Germany and in California, Reiner opened his own law firm in 1993. He may have been best known for his successful work in representing consumers who were sold Volkswagen vehicles with defective emissions devices. His background included consumer law related to international banks, including Deutsche Bank, and investor protection suits representing victims of “junk real estate” investments.

But Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was just getting started in his advocacy. As with so many others in the “new freedom leadership,” Reiner and his wife recognized the authoritarianism embedded in the early 2020 COVID pandemic lockdowns, other mandates, and sudden legal declarations. People were ordered to stay home; no public gatherings were allowed; masks were required when going out; and all small businesses were closed, except for a few. Children were ordered to stay home from school to “learn remotely.” All these interventions, along with their draconian enforcement by law enforcement, were a red flag. So he and his wife left California and returned to their home country, Germany, where he could gather more information.

The Corona Investigative Committee

The Corona Investigative Committee was the immediate result of Reiner’s return. Over the next 2 years or so, Reiner and colleagues conducted approximately 400 interviews with physicians, scientists, medical specialists, economists, historians, investigative journalists, and others seeking answers to the unprecedented shutdown of the world. Reiner was the primary member of the task force, and Dr. Breggin was one of his key witnesses.

The Corona Investigative Committee was so successful that it was an enormous threat to the globalist overlords. The committee members saw other groups and individuals around the world having bank accounts seized or frozen, including the fundraising account for the COVID-19 protesting Truckers in Canada. They agreed with legal documents to disperse the funds within the leadership to be held securely until such time as the threat of seizure was passed.

In 2022, Reiner traveled to the US to participate in a speaking tour titled “Crimes Against Humanity,” and while he was out of the country, the other primary member of the committee removed Reiner from the group. There was a general “disruption” among the four members of the original investigative committee (which we have seen happen often when an organization begins to have an impact.)

Reiner was forced to go to and remain in the US and then Mexico, where he began another investigative committee: the International Crimes Investigative Committee. Reiner’s first formal interview for the new committee was conducted with expert journalist Naomi Wolf, psychiatrist Peter Breggin, and Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and his wife Prof. Dr. Karina Reiss.

That seminal first interview explored the vital issue of “stunning personality changes” caused by mRNA covid vaccines. Despite everything, Dr. Fuellmich was undeterred in his international investigation of the globalists and the United Nations/World Health Organization/World Economic Forum efforts to capture control of the free world.

Germany Brings Charges

Germany brought criminal charges against Dr. Fuellmich for taking the protective measures that had been taken to protect CIC funds. Dr. Fuellmich was accused of embezzlement. Reiner was marooned in Mexico after being denied visa entry again into the United States. His passport disappeared, and when he went to the German embassy in Mexico to collect a new passport, he was captured, held, and transported back to Germany. Arrested by German authorities, Dr. Fuellmich was transported to the maximum-security prison in Rosdorf. He has remained incarcerated by German authorities to this day.

Dr. Fuellmich directly addressed the various rumors and whispers about his legal case on March 10, 2026, in his “Press Release – ICIC. law—The History of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Kidnapping.” Dr. Reiner Fuellmich declared:

Here I have once again put together the story of my kidnapping from Mexico in the context that is relevant from my point of view, so that anyone who has already heard a little about the case – “embezzlement, he screwed everyone over, but somehow something is really fishy” – can immediately see that this is certainly not a criminal case being pursued, but rather a political case that has been fabricated.

Neglect and Abuse in Prison

The Fuellmich trial was a mockery, bleeding on for over a year, before and during which Reiner was subjected to shocking neglect and abuse within prison.

The outcry about the false imprisonment, massive trial manipulations, and human rights violations committed while holding Dr. Fuellmich before and after trial are covered in detail by our guest this week, Seba Terribilini. She is a Swiss activist.

Seba Terribilini has followed Reiner’s work, dedicated the past two and a half years to attending the entire trial proceedings, and is now trying to raise awareness of him. She has also visited him three times in prison.

Film director and investigative journalist Philippe Carillo, along with Seba Terribilini, is currently working on a documentary about Reiner’s persecution. The trailer for the Free Reiner film is here.

We greatly admire and heartily support Reiner Fuellmich as well as Seba Terribilini for her efforts to increase public awareness of Dr. Fuellmich’s plight and his need for justice. May God bless both Fuellmich and Terribilini.

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

We have spent nearly forty years working side by side in medicine and mental health reform. That life taught us to spot when science is bent to serve money and when law is bent to serve power. The story of Dr. Reiner Fulmich is a sharp lesson.

He went to Mexico for routine travel and care. He was summoned to a consulate and met by officers who carried him to a plane. There was no proper extradition process. He arrived in Germany under a cloud of fabricated paperwork. He endured six months of solitary confinement, relentless strip searches, being handcuffed and shackled in public, and the constant presence of a disturbed cellmate engineered to rob him of sleep. Defense witnesses were kept out of court. Motions were ignored. The judge wrote new charges mid-trial and refused to credit time already served. He was denied a chance to see his dying mother without appearing in chains. These acts are not bureaucratic clumsiness. They are the work of a system more intent on silencing dissent than on delivering justice.

We have seen reform stifled before by vested interests. This felt like that same pattern, amplified and weaponized. When courts, prisons, and public health institutions stop being places where evidence is tested openly, then trust collapses. People who took risks to warn others about treatments and policies now face consequences that should alarm every citizen who cares about liberty and human dignity.

A small team is making a film to document the record. Friends, doctors, and ordinary people are raising their voices. If you care about transparency, follow the evidence, insist on open courts, and support efforts that preserve the right to speak and to challenge power. Courage matters. So does the willingness of citizens to demand a fair process for everyone. Without that, none of our freedoms are safe.