Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Hone Dustin's avatar
Hone Dustin
10h

What we have is the Fourth Reich shamelessly holding an innocent man in prison. Disgraceful disgusting people

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
10h

I haven't heard anything about Reiner Fuellmich for a couple of years. Thank you so much for keeping us up to date. It is a pathetic bunch of cowards to hold him in prison. Pray for him...

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