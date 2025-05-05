We cannot evaluate the minds or intentions of people in power based on our understanding of “human nature” or based on knowing ourselves or the people around us.

People who have extreme power, including all dictators and monarchs, and even most presidents of democratic nations, and the people that support them, are ruthlessly driven to get where they are, or they could not have gotten there. As we confirmed with our interview of Dr. Juliette Engel, the Deep State itself is packed with no less ruthlessly power-driven people.

From the global predators themselves to many of their minions, their minds are unique in the degree to which everything is sacrificed to their lust for power.

Everything they do centers around gaining as much power as possible, and history demonstrates how they will do anything to get there. In that lust for power and the determination to satiate it, they are different from almost all other human beings. The rest of humanity are mostly concerned with improving their own lives and the lives of their family and friends, while living as ethically as they can and making a decent living. Most people rarely obsess over or trying to control, crush, or enslave as many other people as possible on their way to limitless power.

To become one of the most powerful people in your own nation, let alone one of the most powerful in the whole world, you must combine your extreme lust for power with an extreme disregard for other people as you trample them on your way to establishing such power. If you did not feel righteous and justified about it, you would find the task of gaining power to be morally and spiritually unacceptable to you. You would therefore drop out of the hunt for power early along the path as you realize and face the consequences for yourself and others of seeking so much power.

To assess the motives and conduct of empires and those who support or represent them, it is critical to know that they are evil. Their motives are evil because they involve seizing power over as many other people as possible. And their leaders must be driven by evil motives for them to participate in the scheming, violent conspiracies, and disregard for human life required for getting and holding so much power. This is why Lord Acton rightly concluded, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men...”

The higher up in any human hierarchy that people rise, the more likely they are to be corrupt and contemptable. This axiom is confirmed by my adult experience in the world, roughly going back about 70 years to when I first became deeply involved in reform work. In working with and in the media, with and in academia, and going up against giant corporations and high-ranking medical and government officials in my research and testimony in court as a medical expert—I have constantly been made aware that a person’s capacity to gain power and influence is roughly proportional to the person’s unscrupulousness. The higher up in the power hierarchy the person becomes, the more dishonest, sleezy, cunning, cynical, callous, self-justifying, and worse that person usually becomes.

For example, I have often found myself having more honest and enlightened conversations about the harmful nature of psychiatric drugs with the chauffeur or cabbie driving me downtown to radio or TV studies in major cities, than with the other doctors or TV pundits I was going to appear with on TV. To this day, I find myself having more honest and enlightened conversations with nurses and aides on hospital wards than with the doctors or the administration. In the media and in education, as well as medicine and science, the most impenetrable “glass ceiling” is for truth-tellers—there are few if any who reach the top without becoming profoundly dishonest.

There are exceptions, probably, to any generalization that is made about people or humanity. Maybe that’s why Lord Acton said, “great men are almost always bad men.” If we forgive George Washington being a slave holder, which should at the least remind us he was far from perfect, George Washington nonetheless remains an exception to the rule that great men are almost always bad men.

The King of England reportedly acknowledged Washington’s potential greatness[1]:

At the end of the Revolutionary War, many people in America and Europe thought Washington would retain the reins of power to become the leader of the new nation, or even king. When told by the American artist Benjamin West that Washington was going to resign, King George III of England said, "If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world."

The Stifling of Human Progress Under Empires

Never forget that people who reach the pinnacles of world power are almost always the worst people in the world. Unless the nation is a true republic, they typically have killed millions along the way. This reality needs to be known and repeated, if humanity is ever to become much freer than it is today.

America, as a sovereign nation based on liberty, is facing destruction at the hands of at least four contemporary empires. These monopolies over human life have long histories of wanting to dominate the world, along with a willingness to do anything to accomplish it. We must wake up to this evil before we can overcome it and survive as a free people. I have identified these empires as the Western Global Empire (now replacing the corrupted and dying American Empire), the Eastern or Chinese Communist Global Empire, the Russian Federation Empire, the Califate Muslim Empire.

You can find my further analysis of the war between us and the empires on our Substack columns which also carries our radio show as well as my appearances on the podcasts by other freedom fighters. I recommend Alex Newman’s new interview of me where I talk about globalism and empires. Alex is one of the great freedom fighters and experts on the threat of globalism. Also see my column, Patriots in the belly of the beast--America First against four empires.

It seems possible that Donald Trump is among these great exceptions to the evil ways of powerful men. I do think he might be our second George Washington in winning what is our Second War of Independence. But only time will tell. But even if Donald Trump proves himself to be the new George Washington, what will happen to America First under his predecessors? It is the plague of humanity that power is ultimately corrupting, and we have yet to solve that problem other than through the arduous and uncertain task of creating and maintaining constitutional republics based, first and foremost, on protecting human freedom. For confirmation, see R. J. Rummel’s amazing but suppressed little book called The Blue Book of Freedom (2007).

The Stifling of Human Progress Under Empires

From the Roman Empire to the British Empire, to the Muslim Califates, and into recent times, with our current major four empires, empires usually received high praise from scholars as if they are the ultimate achievement of civilization. The truth is that only the elite and their supporters thrive under empires.

Empires need at least four things to prosper and not one of them encourages human progress or freedom. Empires need:

First, the nastiest possible leader in charge of everything, usually as charismatic and ruthless as possible.

Second, a mindless bureaucracy to enforce the leader’s mandates, including propagandists acting as educators, religious leaders, and politicians.

Third, an army (nowadays including weapons of mass destruction) that can overwhelm all other weapons and armies.

Fourth, slaves, nowadays described as “good citizens.”

An empire has no need to concern itself with the “masses” except to keep them in their place… a place of subservience to the elite. This usually means providing them a minimal amount of housing and resources to keep them struggling for security. Other than as they provide sport, cheap labor, or sex slaves, the “masses” are irrelevant in elite minds and imaginations. Well, no… The elite also worry about the masses using up the resources of the Earth, which they claim for themselves.

What happens to people who are potentially independent, creative, and freedom-loving, and/or devoted to anything other than the empire, including their family, their own nation, higher ideals, and God? Empires have endless ways of dealing with independent thinkers. Even a man as powerful as Donald Trump has been assaulted for speaking the truth by opposition from practically every institution in the world including lawsuits in the courts, impeachment in the Congress, bureaucratic manipulations, libel and slander in the media, fixed elections, rejection from every possible source, and ultimately assassination. Many potential truth-seekers go through assaults so early in their careers that they learn to compromise in order to survive. On every high-paying job there will be shenanigans of one kind or another that cannot be shared with clients and customers or various inspectors and authorities. They learn to be liars and the bigger the job, the bigger the lies.

The Hope of Republics

Republics, such as America’s original constitutional democracy, including a Bill of Rights, are the only current, practical, and readily available answer to dictators and monarchs and ultimately to collectivism and totalitarianism. Since its birth, the very existence of America has been a threat to every dictator and monarch in the world. The Founding principles of individuality and individual freedom—on the wane until America First and President Trump gained power—have inspired the world with human progress on a previously unimaginable scale. But at this very moment, America’s own ruthless empire has rapidly declined since peaking after World War II. Indeed, the former American Empire saw its death knell, an ominous tolling bell, first under President Obama and then under President Biden, as the corrupt American Empire became a mere subject within the Western Global Empire. That’s the beast we now live within and fight against to save freedom in our nation and the world. Biden’s open borders and reckless spending, and other anti-American policies, were the acts of a slave to the Western Global Empire and to all the other empires, who can only triumph if they can steamroller over America First and President Trump.

Mankind’s insoluble problem—impossible to fully overcome here on Earth—is that the worst of us rise to the pinnacles of power while the “good citizens” try to mind their own business. Hence humanity still lurks in the dark with most people living in oppression within one of the four empires, the Western Global Empire, the Eastern Global Empire, the Russian Federation, or the Islamic Muslim Empire.

What is the answer to this dreadful situation—to humanity’s built-in limitations? In Judeo-Christian terms, humanity suffers from original sin and should not aspire to make this Earth into Heaven. In more mundane terms, it means that humanity is simply unable to experience freedom and maximum opportunity for growth when existing under large aggregates of power. We must continue to seek ways to place limits on those who strive to control, exploit, enslave, and kill us. But we must do so without becoming as bad or worse than they are.

The answer sought by the megalomaniacal evil forces around us is to create yet the greatest empire of all time—a world government—to force peace on humanity. But they cannot accomplish that without inflicting violence on enormous numbers of human beings, literally dominating, enslaving, or slaughtering us.

That is the struggle we face today which has now come down to America First and Donald Trump against most of the world, including our own nation which has been so corrupted by becoming an empire of its own and then collapsing into the Western Global Empire. Many of us find these truths a bit demoralizing but we also find that trust in a loving God remains inspiring. To deal with human evil is clearly the task that God has set before us sentient human beings for the length of our lives on Earth. Let’s make it inspiring!

