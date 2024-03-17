How Dr. Henry Ealy saved me personally, and now the rest of the world
When I became ill, Dr. Ealy joined a spontaneous team of COVID experts who supervised my treatment...
To most of the world, Dr. Henry Ealy is the Founder of the Energetic Health Institute. To me, he is the man who barely knew me and yet reached out to help me survive and now thrive after a near-lethal attack of COVID-like pneumonia. The pathogen that attacked me initially left me with the ground glass lungs typical of the original SARS-CoV-2 infections in older people like me. It was late March into April 2023.
At the start of this ordeal, Dr. Ealy joined a spontaneous team of COVID experts who supervised my treatment, and when they decided I must risk hospitalization in order to survive, he monitored my condition through my wife Ginger and through “nurse Carol” who planted herself in my hospital room to make sure that I was well taken care of.
Brain fog and a mild euphoria left me with very little memory of the time, and with a few additional months of guidance from him and the team, I fully recovered and am now as healthy and, in some ways, more able than before. We begin the show with my first in-depth discussion with him and Ginger together about what transpired during those frightening days.
After that moving introduction, our interview quickly moves into Dr. Ealy’s work, with a focus on quantum dots. These tiny nanoparticles invade our bodies and bloodstreams and swallow up our available electrons, causing imbalances in our bodies’ electrical fields. Quantum dots are the little blue nanoparticles that can be seen blinking like tiny lights in our blood during dark field microscopy.
Quantum dots are part of the global experiments being conducted against us, in large part from the Department of Defense and related sources seeking new ways to control humanity. If you think this is too “far out” to be real — then you should especially take the time to listen to this hour and to this man, Henry Ealy, who helped save my life and who, with other scientists and physicians, is working rationally and with a loving heart on what is being done to our environment and to us.
Many people in the health freedom movement are focused on selling stuff but it was gratifying to hear that, in Dr. Ealy’s opinion, “grounding” equipment is already available from a variety of suppliers that help relieve the quantum dot assault on the electrical balance of our bodies.
I’m no expert in this evolving field. In fact, my wife Ginger turned out to be way ahead of me on the subject and, to my dismay, announced on the air that she’s already bought the equipment and just hasn’t gotten around to unpacking it! Wow, and I never heard of it! And I’m sure I have not sufficiently summarized Dr. Ealy’s work on quantum dots — an even better reason for you to watch this show and to meet this remarkable doctor.
Primary author: Peter R. Breggin MD
Thank God and Dr Ealy, who work little miracles daily.
Kind of you to share and wish you many happy years ahead to you and wife.
Blessings and know you are loved and your life has value .
God just proved it.
We were pretty incapacitated within a day of starting to feel sick. I became so weak I could suddenly not get out of bed and had to go to the ER in an ambulance. An IV revived me somehow and I was able to go home. In April 15 2023 while Peter was in the hospital I did a solo radio. Here it is
