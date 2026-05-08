Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
6d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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Johnny b good's avatar
Johnny b good
6dEdited

The best solution, unplug and walk away from their mind control. Be sovereign over your own life and not let them control you.

Rewind back to the basics. Take your kids, device free, out on a trip to the lake, mountain or campground(even if it’s just your backyard, but there are plenty of campgrounds in every corner of America!) Enjoy nature the way God intended. These new “biblical” games are just a band aid for a losing battle. You can’t out game the world, rather, unplug. Step outside of the matrix, see the real life for what it is. You and your kids will never want to return to the slavery.

Catching fish, swimming, hiking, exploring nature, collecting rocks, bugs, enjoying a campfire, everyone participating in preparing a meal on the fire. You’ll sleep like a baby every night!

Thats biblical…

Ranch life is the only life 🤠, get some backyard chickens. If you have room get lambs, horses, cows and pigs. Become self sufficient. Teach your kids about REAL life. It’s not about being constantly entertained. If you life consists of only what pleases you then your living a useless life. Get out and volunteer, be part of the community.

The real issue is much larger than what video games to play….a bandaid isn’t going to cure the cancer.

Everyday is an adventure. Cowboy up! 🤠

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