Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin were so pleased to meet and interview our guest, Brent Dusing, on April 18, 2026. Harvard graduate, entrepreneur, and CEO, he joined us on a Saturday, taking time away from his family to introduce us to his company, Truplay, “the world’s leading faith-based video gaming platform for children, dedicated to delivering high-quality, fun, and Biblically grounded entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Soft-spoken, thoughtful, and mild-mannered, Brent’s conversation quietly but distinctly informed us about the hidden lures and traps of some of the most malevolent gaming platforms online—including Roblox, which has been in the spotlight on the Sean Ryan show recently. The Roblox platform looks like colorful cartoon characters playing on the screen. But the apparent innocence masks predators who are actively on these gaming platforms, seeking, grooming, programming and sexually abusing children.

Our guest, Brent Dusing, was inspiring in discussing how his faith-based platform offers gaming experiences that are genuinely fun and safe. He will be a breath of fresh air for parents who want to protect their children from the stalking and worse that happens every day on the secular sites.

A few days after our interview with Mr. Dusing, news broke about a new online game that was suddenly appearing on children’s school-issued tablets. “Five Nights at Epstein’s” is a pernicious new digital lure for children—the latest to surface.

“Five Nights at Epstein’s!”

I first read about this new online game in The Biblical Womanhood’s Substack, “Parents, Have you Heard About ‘Five Nights at Epstein’s? We want to thank Biblical Womanhood for her early warning about this shocking new online game showing up in schools on school tablets used by children around the country.

This game, played by children in school and apparently slipped through school internet filters, is based on a horror game. The objective is for players to survive 5 nights on Epstein Island while being hunted by characters depicting Epstein, President Trump, and Stephen Hawking.

In today’s world, there are thousands of ways that our children can lose their security, safety, and innocence. Parents are the thin line that stands between their children and all the evil seeking to capture our young. Brent Dusing and other moral entrepreneurs are helping by providing gaming alternatives that offer gaming excitement without the sleaze, the stalking, the grooming, and worse! For parents, loving, informed, and determined vigilance is the

Further Information: Online safety (from Google AI Overview)

Common risks to children in online gaming include interactions with predators (grooming), cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content (violence/sexual content), in-game scams, and financial risk from microtransactions. Excessive gaming can also lead to physical health issues (eye strain, inactivity) and mental health concerns like addiction and anxiety. www.doctoralcalay.com +6 Key dangers in online gaming environments include: Predatory Grooming: Perpetrators often use in-game chat to build trust with children to exploit them.

Cyberbullying and Griefing: Children may face harassment, exclusion, or bullying from other players through voice or text chat.

Sexualized Content: Exposure to inappropriate content, including user-generated content in seemingly child-friendly, sandbox games.

In-game Scams and Hacking: Attackers use fake offers of free currency (like Robux or V-Bucks) to steal accounts and personal information.

Financial Risks: “Loot boxes” or random reward systems are often considered gambling-like, encouraging children to spend money on virtual items.

Data Privacy:Over-sharing personal information in chat or through usernames, which can lead to profiling or doxing.

Physical Health Risks: Long, sedentary sessions can result in fatigue, poor posture, and, in rare cases, trigger seizures in children with photosensitive epilepsy. Hilliard Law +9 How to Protect Children Monitor Activity: Supervise playtime and check what games they are playing.

Configure Privacy Settings: Use built-in parental controls to limit chat and interactions with strangers.

Discuss Online Safety: Teach children to never share personal information and to report bullying or suspicious behavior.

Set Boundaries: Limit screen time to reduce risks of addiction and ensure breaks for physical movement.

Further references:

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Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

We are watching a generation of children being drafted into screens and handed stories that hollow them out. That is not an accident. It is the result of design choices, profit motives, and a cultural surrender that says adults will not stand between our children and the predators who prowl online.

Screens are tools. Content is the battleground. Young boys and girls encounter sexualization, targeted ads, live chat rooms, and strangers who groom, threaten, and traffic. The average boy first sees pornography around age eleven. Social media can warp a child’s sense of worth. Studies show hours on these platforms correlate with rising anxiety and depression. These are not abstract harms. They are shifting childhood itself.

We cannot outsource moral authority to corporations whose balance sheets outvalue decency. Many of the people building the algorithms do not share the values of faith communities, families, and small towns that still prize courage and restraint. Their systems promote what captures attention. Their systems censor what challenges their worldview. Left unchecked, artificial intelligence will concentrate power in ways that no parent or pastor can undo alone.

This fight will not be won by prayer alone. It will not be won by complaint alone. It will be won by action. Parents must set firm boundaries. Put devices in public rooms. Delay social media. Remove chat features and subscriptions that hide predatory behavior. Educators and pastors must teach discernment as urgently as reading and math. Entrepreneurs must build wholesome alternatives that delight children without exploiting them.

Lawmakers must act quickly to require transparency, safety-by-design, and limits on algorithms that amplify harm. Faithful citizens must demand that technology serve human flourishing rather than undermine it.

We are the adults in the room. If we keep looking away, we will one day have to explain why we let childhood be lost. If we stand and act now, we will hand the next generation a fighting chance.