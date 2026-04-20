Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
Apr 20Edited

I have not trusted the medical system for over 50 years. Natural foods, and as close to a natural lifestyle as I can make it, pretty challenging these days, became my way of life such a long time ago that it is difficult to understand why everyone does not live this way. It just makes so much sense...

Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
Apr 20

I’m no longer afraid to die. I canceled my health insurance. I’d rather die than go through the medical system.

A broken bone, sure no problem.

Clean eating is the best medicine.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture