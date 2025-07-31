Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
1d

Breggin again comes out with what Sy Hersch calls, "the Goods."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
1d

I have been saying for years that the US needs to get out of the UN as well as WHO! UNESCO, I haven't thought about because to me it's just pretty sites to visit and I never really considered how it actually fits into our world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture