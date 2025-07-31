Alex Newman! In this interview, he takes us to school on how the United Nations, its agency UNESCO, and its so-called World Court are driving world government and collectivism down each and every one of our throats. He documents how socialism, communism, and collectivism in general are being imposed through brainwashing our children so they cannot think for themselves.

It’s a war against individual rights, individualism, individual freedom, and God. When people talk of human rights, they have no intention of enforcing the rights of individuals to choose what’s good for them with their own individual heart and mind. They never even dare mention the U.S. Declaration of Independence, which states:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…

In the collectivist model of thinking, the Declaration of Independence is considered invalid. There is no God to grant us any individual rights, and in no way do we possess certain unalienable personal rights, such as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Instead, in their twisted speech and thinking, there are collective “human rights,” which are to be determined and defined by them—the global predators who are forever exploiting, diminishing, and even killing us.

The collectivist assault on America and humanity during COVID-19 was coordinated by Bill Gates, acting in part through the UN and its health agency, the WHO. We document this, along with Gates’ actual Master Plan, in our book, Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.

In this interview, we further discuss the collectivist brainwashing of our children that has followed a similar pattern starting long before Covid, which has already made us into a dangerously docile nation, vulnerable to such an assault on our individual rights. It again involves Bill Gates and again involves him working with the UN, acting through its education agency, UNESCO. One of their most destructive accomplishments has been imposing the Common Core educational curriculum on every American state. It’s a scheme to replace education for independence with behavioral modification to enforce non-thinking conformity.

In this brilliant presentation by our guest, Alex Newman, the two of us collaborate with him to describe how global predators have been turning America into a collectivist state. Until Donald Trump entered the picture, they were transforming us from the beacons of freedom into victims accepting enslavement.

We also very strongly recommend this show if you want to learn more about the latest of what I call politicopathy imposed on us by politicopaths, especially working through the United Nations.

I haven’t liked talking about the global predators as psychopaths or sociopaths, because they are so much more grandiose and destructive than most of those miscreants, and also because I don’t want ever to use any psychiatric diagnoses, all of which are used to disempower people. But I thought I’d try out politicopaths—powerful megalomaniacal rulers of as many human beings as they can dominate and exploit, enslave, or slaughter.

There have been some notable successes for the Trump administration recently, including rejecting the WHO’s new “international regulations” aimed at dominating the world and announcing plans to withdraw from UNESCO. But there are some notable failures in the Trump administration dealing with “politicopaths”, including the drug companies that make neurotoxic psychiatric drugs and deadly vaccines. It’s an interesting and important discussion that we also touch on.

Share this column and this interview. And go to Alex Newman’s website, where you can learn about and obtain his new book, Indoctrinating America’s Children to Death, endorsed by Peter Hegseth and retired General Mike Flynn. It’s a freedom fighter’s manual for saving our children from indoctrination by the best-informed person in the world on the subject. Support him in any way you can.

First Published on AmericaOutLoud.news July 25, 2025