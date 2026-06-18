Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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alongername's avatar
alongername
5h

It is wonderful to offer great "we need to do " advice/ suggestions regarding what "we" must strive to do to attempt to overcome this huge SWARM which envelopes us .

Yes, in VERY isolated situations there might be a speck of chance to create small...very small... enclaves where going back to basics has a chance . Slim chance .

Personally , i attempt to live as "small" and self=sufficient and free as allowed under the current system . Which, from my many decades on this planet , has only grown bigger and bigger and more oppressive. Sure, an optimist will proudly proclaim that CHANGE must happen one person at a time. But a realist might see a different reality .

sorry for the AI in the following : Government regulations—particularly local zoning laws, building codes, and environmental mandates—have increasingly restricted traditional Amish agricultural and business practices. While some of these activities are directly prohibited by their religious code (the Ordnung), many external regulations have made their customary way of life effectively impossible to maintain in certain jurisdictions.The tension with regulatory bodies stems from several key areas:Zoning and Home-Based Businesses: As farming becomes less economically viable, the Amish have shifted toward micro-enterprises and cottage industries (e.g., carpentry, bakeries, harness-making). Local zoning boards frequently ban commercial operations in residential-agricultural zones, leading to conflicts over retail traffic, signage, and property modifications.Building and Electrical Codes: State and local building codes require modern electrical wiring, plumbing, and specific construction standards. These mandates often conflict directly with the Amish rejection of public utility grids and their reliance on off-grid alternatives like diesel generators or pneumatic tools.Food Safety and Sales: Direct-from-farm sales of raw milk, baked goods, and butchered meats are a staple of Amish entrepreneurship. Increased FDA and state-level agricultural regulations frequently require commercial pasteurization, mechanical refrigeration, and heavily regulated sanitization, effectively outlawing traditional processing methods.

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Rosanne Aman's avatar
Rosanne Aman
6h

I have followed Dr Breggin for years. Born in 1941 In South Dakota on farm/ranch country. Now living in Wisconsin for many years.

I agree on your overall comparisons regarding communities. 15-minute cities and Data Centers are all part of the control mechanisms.

I do believe that in the control grid already laid bare, we have problems with almost any size. The control power is so overwhelming. We need more push back and SMALL government before we break free. The evil tentacles are everywhere. Until we put a stop to federal taxes, we continue to fund our demise.

Blessings, Rosanne

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