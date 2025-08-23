Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2d

It is nothing more than a push by big Pharma to pump up the use of psychotropic drugs to drug our children when the answer is good nutrition, and good healthy home life without stress!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2d

Just another method to get more people on drugs to make more money and profit.

The fact that they are using children to achieve their goal is just pure evil !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture