Throughout his work, Dr. Breggin has been especially concerned about the psychiatric abuse of children and the failure to provide more effective solutions through improved parenting, educational reform and community resources.

Dr. Breggin discusses the dangers psychiatry poses to the wellbeing of children on his website, saying in part:

…As the drug companies and organized psychiatry have sought larger markets for pharmaceutical products, children have come under extensive targeting from the psychopharmaceutical complex.

As an overall result, millions of children are growing up with drug-intoxicated brains. They are given no hope that they can learn to control their own behavior and grow up to be effective adults—goals they will never achieve with medication-drenched brains.

At the same time, parents and teachers have become indoctrinated into believing that they cannot effectively raise or teach the children in their care and must instead resort to medical management by “experts.” This massive disenfranchisement of parents and teachers has huge consequences in terms of depriving children of the care they need and depriving parents and teachers of the opportunity to exercise their skills and authority, and to improve their approaches to individual children, families and classrooms.

Dr. Breggin has documented and written extensively about valid approaches to helping children in crisis or emotional distress. His books deal even more extensively with improved parenting and educational approaches to children, and include The Ritalin Fact Book, Talking Back to Ritalin, and Reclaiming Our Children.

Dr. Breggin’s books offering the most comprehensive information for adults as well as children are: Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal, Brain-Disabling Treatments in Psychiatry, and Medication Madness.

Children’s minds are now officially in the crosshairs of one of the most out-of-control state governments in America. Under a controversial new measure just signed into law by far-left Governor J.B. Pritzker, government schools in Illinois will begin mandatory “mental health” testing of all students each year, starting in 3rd grade.

Critics are sounding the alarm. Among other concerns, they are warning that Big Brother cannot be trusted to pry into the minds of children. From education leaders and privacy advocates to psychiatrists and medical professionals, opponents of the plan say it will intrude into the most sensitive areas of a child’s life.

“(Screenings) provide early identification and intervention, so that those who are struggling get the help that they need as soon as possible,” Gov. Pritzker, a leading proponent of transgenderism, said at the signing ceremony. “They improve academic and social outcomes. They help us break down the stigma that, too often, is a barrier to seeking help.”

One major goal is to “normalize” so-called “mental health care” for children and adolescents, explained Democrat State Senator Laura Fine, the chief sponsor of the bill. “The screenings will be designed to catch the early signs of anxiety, depression or trauma before it becomes a crisis or, in some cases, sometimes too late,” she said.

While Illinois is the first state to do it with SB 1560, Big Pharma lobbyists hoping to profit from drugging children are working overtime to get similar schemes passed in other jurisdictions. Even some Republican-run state governments are moving in that direction. And with pharmaceutical interests pouring money into political campaigns, the clock is ticking.

Dr. Peter Breggin, a psychiatrist who is critical of his profession’s reliance on simplistic diagnoses and neurotoxic drugs responded that Republicans are as easily taken in as anyone else by the false psychiatric propaganda that promises to diagnose our children and to control them chemically without improving anything in their lives, such as their educational and religious experiences, or their family life or values.

He described modern psychiatry as a false technology based entirely on materialistic slogans and market claims about treating the brain to reverse nonexistent “biochemical imbalances,” literally by poisoning the brains of children with neurotoxic drugs.

Dr. Breggin explained, “there are no such biochemical imbalances in the brains of children diagnosed with ADHD, conduct disorder, or depression until their brains are drugged by misled doctors who do not know how to best help the children by helping their parents and teachers to provide them the safety, love, and discipline they need to improve how they cope with their stressful lives.

Instead of treating children to fulfill their well-understood needs for healthy living, unconditional love, limit setting, and sound values, they further weaken the children by given the false and misleading diagnoses, and by adding useless toxic drugs to their brains, making it even hard for them to cope and to grow up successfully.

Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders, a radical leftist, claimed the program was critical to helping children succeed. “Mental health is essential to academic readiness and lifelong success,” he argued in a statement released after the legislation was signed into law, as if children never succeeded before the program was launched.

Psychiatry works with the drug companies to market technologies that do more harm to them than good by gumming up brain function and dulling the child’s mind, rather than strengthening the child through the better teaching and guidance aimed at strengthening their minds and teaching them successful approaches to handling stress or working with parents to remove some of the worst emotional and physical stresses imposed on children, such as family stress and turmoil.

Sanders emphasized that with universal screening, we shift from reaction to prevention. The earlier we identify a need, the better support we can provide to that student to help them thrive — in school and in life.”

Breggin disagreed, stating that universal screening was a massive marketing strategy for stigmatizing children while increasing the market for psychiatric drugs. The earlier the children are drugged, he said, the more likely they will become lifelong consumers of drugs whose brains have been damaged by them.

The exact details of the program will be worked out by the state board of education over the next year. Before September 2026, the bureaucracy is supposed to create “guidance” on the screenings, referrals for follow ups by mental-health professionals, and protecting the privacy of student data.

Parents can opt out under the bill, for now. It all begins in 2027. The mental health-pharmaceutical lobby is among the wealthiest and best organized interest groups in the world, and drugs are by far its greatest source of power and money.

Stigmatizing and drugging child is not in their best interest; it serves the interests of the associated industries and professional careers, what Dr. Breggin calls the” Psychopharmaceutical Complex” in his books, including Toxic Psychiatry and Mediation Madness.

Celebrated actress and author Sam Sorbo, a prominent advocate of home education and a vocal critic of government schools, also told The Newman Report that the new mental-health testing regime was a recipe for disaster.

“Our schools have become even more dangerous than before,” she warned. As Dr. Breggin observed, psychiatry is not a panacea for our children—instead, it is a menace to them. It stigmatizes and drugs them, makes them feel worse about themselves, and distracts from genuine psychosocial and education reforms that can help society to raise happier and more successful children through reforms that address the needs of children for more secure environments that truly address their educational, spiritual, and developmental needs, including homeschooling.

Breggin continued, “Instead of working to improve academic results in our schools, and to reduce school bullying and threatening environments, they seek to delve into the personal, private, intimate details of their young charges, potentially learning key information to use against them or to groom them at some later date,” continued Sorbo, whose most recent book is Parents’ Guide to Homeschool: Making Education Easy and Fun.

Legendary Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin, celebrated worldwide for his war on destructive psychiatric quackery such as lobotomies and electroshock “therapy” (ECT) sounded the alarm about the Illinois plan as well. Among other concerns, he blasted the collaboration between Big Pharma and organized psychiatry to invade schools and “make a market out of children.”

“This will lead to the mass medicalization of children — even more than is already being done to them — and create a storehouse of distorted psychiatric data and diagnoses that can ruin their lives,” he told this writer as the plan was being considered last year, pointing to various diagnoses used by psychiatrists to drug children unnecessarily.

Dr. Breggin warned that the psychiatric drugs are neuro-toxic chemicals that do not address the real causes of mental problems. Indeed, as acknowledged by the manufacturers themselves, many of those drugs have horrific side effects including suicidal and homicidal ideation — the very things they are supposed to help treat.

The Illinois scheme will produce even more “mass medicalization of children as a valuable market for the drug companies” with all of the negative implications that come with it. “Nothing is worse than telling a child they have a mental problem, first because it demoralizes them, and second because the problem, if there is one, is corrected by improving how we relate to them,” he said, “not by mucking around with their brain chemistry.”

“The idea of screening school children for mental problems is equivalent to screening them for the drug market,” continued Breggin, a longtime opponent of the psychiatric drugs. “This will stigmatize increasing numbers of children, lead many of them to taking dangerous psychiatric drugs, and push some into a lifetime ‘career’ as drug-using mental patients.”

The suggestion that Big Pharma is looking for more “patients” to milk is backed by data. Illinois politicians, like their counterparts across the country, receive enormous campaign contributions from pharmaceutical companies. Indeed, over 80 percent of the state’s lawmakers received campaign cash from the industry, an analysis by STAT news showed.

Author Abigail Shrier, who recently exposed the transgender madness overtaking the nation’s youth, lambasted the Illinois program, too. “I want to be on-the-record and crystal clear. This is a disastrous policy that will do vastly more harm than good,” she wrote on X. “Watch as tens of thousands of Illinois kids get shoved into the mental health funnel and convinced they are sick. Many or most of which will be false positives.”

