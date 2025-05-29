This week, we visited again with our long-time friend Diana West for our show. Our time flew by as we discussed everything from former FBI Director Comey to the extensive communist influence in our federal deep state administration attempting to disrupt President Trump’s efforts to right America’s ship of state.

Diana West has actually deeply examined Director Comey’s communist influences and his impact on President Trump’s first administration in her book The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy where she investigated “why a ring of senior Washington officials went rogue to derail the election and the presidency of Donald Trump.”

Former Director Comey just made the news after posting an Instagram photo of shells arranged on the beach with the words “86 47” on a bed of sand. Shortly after posting the photo, Comey took the post down, claiming ignorance about the threat in the message.

The Left has been using “86” for years. Republicans criticized Governor Whitmer of Michigan for using “86 45” during President Trump’s first term. During an interview with Meet the Press, Governor Whitmer had a painted sign in the background displaying the numbers 86/45.

The Mafia, according to Newsweek, uses “86” as shorthand to mean ‘take someone eight miles out of town and put them six feet under.’ For decades, one of the FBI’s greatest responsibilities has been investigating and prosecuting the Mafia.

But former FBI Director Comey, stretching credibility, denies any knowledge of that Mafia meaning of the term ’86.’

Fox News’ Jesse Watters asked the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard: “Are you buying that the former FBI director didn’t know what ‘86 Trump’ meant?”

Director Gabbard responded:

“Absolutely not.

That is an absolutely insane and ridiculous statement to make…especially coming from a guy who is a former director of the FBI, a guy who spent most of his career prosecuting mobsters and gangsters, people who know and execute other humans and use this exact lingo of ’86.’

As a former FBI Director and someone who spent most of his career prosecuting mobsters and gangsters, he knew exactly what he was doing and must be held accountable under the full force of the law.”

We recommend you subscribe to Diana West’s Substack to follow her work, including her latest column, “BONUS: James Comey’s Red Thread, Chapter 1—by Diana W.”

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators