According to HHS, “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today took a bold step by totally reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory committee that makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy, and clinical need of vaccines to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the agency removed the 17 sitting members of the ACIP committee and will replace them with new members currently under consideration.” HHS Takes Bold Step to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines by Reconstituting ACIP | HHS.gov

The emphasis in the press release is on restoring “Gold Standard Science.”

Actually, Kennedy is perpetuating a tragedy and a disgrace. The Gold Standard for stopping the mRNA “vaccines” was reached back in late December 2020 and early January 2021. Within the first few days of the mRNA vaccine release hundreds of official Covid vaccine death reports were already received by the VAERS reporting system closely monitored by both the CDC and FDA.

As has always happened before, at the first hint that a catastrophe was brewing, the slaughter should have been stopped well before it reached 20 deaths, let alone the nearly 20,000 reported in the first year. And both the CDC and the FDA knew that for every report there were probably 100 more actual deaths that went unreported.

That most of the deaths occurred within 1-3 days after the shots should have confirmed causality to any rational person and certainly to anyone at the CDC or FDA. Nor was it a surprise, because no one had figured out how to keep lab animals from dying from Covid jabs. Millions of lives could have been saved by following the usual CDC/FDA protocols for taking deadly vaccines or drugs off the market.

Any and all talk about doing better science is a delaying tactic, while people continue dying today, tomorrow, and for only God knows how much longer. Clinical trials with animals or humans take a long time and are absolutely unnecessary because we have already killed enough animals and humans with these deadly jabs. The Covid vaccines are so deadly they should not be tried on humans any further.

Robert Kennedy, Jr., until someone stops the mRNA jabs, more and more blood will be soaking your hands. How many more deaths do you want on your hands before you stop them? There is surely no other more important duty for you than stopping the mRNA vaccine deaths.

For much more in-depth coverage, see our most recent column calling for the firing of RFK Jr. immediately and providing considerable scientific evidence to support it.

Peter R. Breggin MD