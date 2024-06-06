Is the CIA Behind The Toxic mRNA Shots?
Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Peter Breggin on the Brannon Howse Show
Dr. Thorp and Dr. Breggin: Is the CIA Behind The Toxic mRNA Shots? (rumble.com)
Brannon Howse interview Dr. Jim Thorp and Dr. Peter Breggin about the mRNA shots, their toxic effects, their lack of any efficacy, and their connection to the CIA.
aired May 30, 2024
We are flat out researching and writing to complete our next book, but we want to stay in touch with all of our subscribers and followers as much as we are able! We appreciate every one of you so very much.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. ALL subscribers receive all the material.
From day 1 it was a preplanned biowarfare exercise with many bad actors benefiting!
Alignment of goals were in concert!
It's more like who or what is behind the deep state CIA FBI WHO WEF etc. I think its Satan working just like invasive toxoplasmosis, and many other toxic parasites that use mind control to hijack the brains of their hosts. I.e. CIA FBI WHO WEF politics, medicine, religion, etc. When you have no God to believe in, you can be made to believe anything, as history tells us!