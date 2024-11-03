Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Bird flu, formally identified as H5N1 flu, is a virus that is being found in wild and domestic birds, as well as occasionally in cattle. This particular avian influenza virus has been around for over 26 years and has been extensively studied. Despite the alarms raised about ‘bird flu,’ there are only rare examples of human infection from this virus, especially in developed countries.

Despite the rarity of human infection by the H5N1 virus, the CDC, FDA, WHO, and other agencies overseeing disease spread have been pursuing the creation and manufacture of H5 vaccines for defense against H5-type viruses, including the H5N1 virus.

We have been among many, including here and here, who are critical of the biolab industry that participates in genetic manipulation and gain of function (GoF) experiments with viruses and other pathogens. The stated purpose is to prove that a harmless virus can be reengineered in a lab into a pathogen to show that nature could do the same thing. Thus, billions of dollars and untold thousands of hours and the most advanced biotechnologies have been utilized to reengineer harmless bat viruses into SARs CoV viruses. But it says nothing about the possibility of this happening in nature.

Instead of nature producing potential pandemics, the mad globalist scientists in the service of the military-industrial complex are making them in their own labs. Many are calling for the end of gain-of-function research because it is a huge financial drain, it produces accidental exposures to pathogens, and it is part of the biowarfare industry that needs to be reined in.

The pandemic industry is a multibillion-dollar operation, even when there is no epidemic or pandemic outbreak. An expanding collection of international organizations and non-government agencies, as well as many national organizations, are tasked with surveying, identifying, quantifying, and treating disease outbreaks. This conglomerate is a highly dangerous arm of the global predators and a favorite weapon against humanity. It is one of their primary avenues for terrorizing and controlling us.

Disease Monitoring and Treatment Becomes Weaponized

As we discovered in the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire international and national health industry, from monitoring diseases to treatment of sick individuals, has been weaponized.

Perhaps, once upon a time, health and pharmaceutical companies were oriented to preserve health and prevent disease and death—at least, that is what we are told. But no more. Health and pharmaceutical industry agencies and organizations are profit and control-oriented. Fortunes have been made promoting “diseases” and ‘treatments.’ But now disease control is also being misused to test and enlarge the degree of control citizens will accept and the amount of freedom citizens will forfeit and ask their fellow citizens to forfeit in order to “be safe.”

Weaponizing Fear of Disease

Fear of disease has become one of the most potent means of controlling a population. This has spawned a field of study called the “parasite stress hypothesis.” Our guest on today’s show, Karen Kingston, brought this to our attention. The parasite stress hypothesis examines the correlation between the high prevalence of pathogens and a population’s increased vulnerability to totalitarian governance.

At the center of our psyche, we want to survive. We don’t want to die. Disease can bring death, and avoiding illness is part of avoiding premature death. We all learned as children to trust doctors to help us stay well or to heal, and the science we were taught was based on fact and was considered the truth we could trust. Civilian populations still maintain a degree of trust and thus are increasingly likely to be compliant if orders are being issued regarding disease.

How Globalism Seizes Control

A huge and continuously growing number of national and international organizations, agencies, departments, and non-profits are part of the epidemic and disease industry. And that industry is now designed for population control. The United Nations (UN) has even created a term, One Health, in which public health becomes political totalitarian control

One Health is a World Health Organization (WHO) approach to disease that “aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems.” WHO further declares, “Having the One Health approach in place makes it easier for people to understand better the co-benefits, risks, trade-offs, and opportunities to advance equitable and holistic solutions.”

The concept conveniently expands the authority and control of the disease industries exponentially and places animals and the environment on par with or above humans.

Fear of Disease Jumping from Animals

One of the biggest fears advertised by the disease industry is the cross-species transmission of disease. This is the idea that a disease in an animal can ‘evolve’ or morph into a disease that is able to infect humans—a very rare occurrence.

The increased contact between humans and infected animals is blamed for the creation of species-jumping diseases. I first heard about the concept of diseases jumping species in a National Geographics lecture I attended with my husband, Peter Breggin, in the mid-1980s. Dr. Birute Mary Gladikas was lecturing on her work in Indonesia, where she lived with orangutans in the wild. Like Jane Goodall (whom we also heard about working with gorillas on a different evening), Dr. Gladikas lived among the orangutans in the Borneo jungle. They contributed greatly to the human knowledge of one of our closest primate cousins. As she wrapped up her lecture, she cautioned the audience about civilization encroaching on the wilderness jungles, enabling diseases to which humans had never been exposed to “jump” and infect human populations, spreading in dangerous and uncontrollable ways.

The concept was unnerving, eliciting unease and fear about unknown pathogens, exotic diseases from untamed places, and the idea that all must urgently be controlled. In retrospect, it was a propaganda strategy for protecting animals and nature from “evil” humans. Beyond that, it was a strategy for justifying humans’ tinkering with pathogens in far more dangerous ways than nature.

As part of hyping the assumed threat, in the early to mid-1980s, AIDs was being identified and hypothesized as having “jumped” from a primate to a human in the jungle who had eaten “bush” meat—monkey meat.

If the rarity of the cross-species transfer of disease was admitted and the frequency of leaks from Biolabs acknowledged, this entire industry of virus gain-of-function tweaking would be terminated. Huge profits for the global predator class would be forfeited.

H5N1 Avian Influenza Reported to WHO

The WHO reports a 53% fatality rate in human cases of bird flu. This single statistic is the lynchpin that makes the emergency of bird flu most alarming. Over half of all human cases of bird flu resulted in death!

Not so fast. This statistic consisted of 862 cases reported between 2003 and 2022. However, in the US, in 2024, the number of humans contracting bird flu rose to 31 sick people, without a single death to date.

Further, an examination of the WHO statistical data presented in the chart “Cumulative number of confirmed human cases for avian influenza A(H5N1) reported to WHO, 2003-2021” shows that the numbers of bird flu deaths skyrocketed in third-world countries, which also experience extreme poverty and primitive to nonexistent hygiene infrastructure, such as clean water and sound cooking practices and the unavailability of modern healthcare. Finally, both the total number of infected cases and the number of deaths markedly dropped in the most recent years.

Our guest on America Out Loud Pulse this week, Karen Kingston, declared, “The WHO’s planned 2024-25 flu pandemic and release of highly dangerous, disease-causing H5N1 virus vaccines are fully locked and loaded by the FDA and other departments of Health Human Services (HHS).” She warns there is a chance that vaccines for H5N1 may be mandated and that the vaccines for H5N1 are already stockpiled.

The FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee Meeting on October 10, 2024, discussed influenza pandemics, US licensed and market-approved influenza vaccines, and then went on to consider bird flu vaccines. They discussed the prototype H5N1 vaccine approval process to date, different strains, and a proposed process for updating vaccines depending upon the illness and outbreak, especially to be used preventively prior to the outbreak.

Kingston warns that the limited circulation of H5N1 among wild and domestic birds and fowl, as well as cattle, may be used as a rationale for calling for a vaccination program to ward off a bird flu pandemic among humans. This sounds like the next COVID-19-like assault on the freedom of humanity with the aim of draining yet more wealth from the people while turning up the screws of totalitarianism.

We urge you to approach all vaccines with extreme caution, to especially resist any and all attempts to frighten you and to insist that so-called public health emergencies are never allowed to subvert our Constitutional rights or the healthy functioning of society.