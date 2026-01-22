Come join us in Nashville, TN on July 2-4, 2026 for the celebration of two major events in American history: The founding of America Out Loud ten years ago and the founding of the United States of America 250 years ago. We are proud participants in America Out Loud—a free speech news and opinion platform which sponsors our radio show, The Breggin Hour as well as our columns which then appear on our Substack, on PRN.live and on podcast platforms everywhere including Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Pandora, and more.

Register now for this once in a lifetime event and meet some of the most dedicated freedom-loving, patriots in the US—all gathered under the America Out Loud umbrella of news and commentary. The event will include talks by patriots like Dr. Alveda King, Peter McCullough MD, Sherri Tenpenny MD, Peter Breggin MD, Dr. Paul Alexander, founder Malcolm Out Loud and dozens of the bravest nurses, physicians, commentators, attorneys, and others.

The following is a note to our readers written by one of our friends and dearest colleagues in the fight for freedom, Malcolm Out Loud. He is the founder of America Out Loud News, a great news and opinion and analysis platform devoted to freedom of speech and the health freedom movement.

Your Presence Matters in Nashville

If you are reading this, I want to begin with one simple thing: thank you.

Thank you for standing with me and Ginger and Peter Breggin. Thank you for caring enough about this country, our freedoms, and our future to still be paying attention. It is with deep gratitude that I invite you to join me, Ginger and Peter Breggin in Nashville, Tennessee, July 2,3,4, 2026, for what I truly believe will be a historic weekend.

This event is a celebration—and a vital reminder of just how fragile freedom truly is. The past five years have demonstrated that America’s founding principles of liberty and freedom are at risk when patriots hesitate to stand together, speak truth boldly, and act decisively when it matters most.

Throughout my career, much like many of you, I have faced relentless criticism from the mainstream media and even character assassination from colleagues. When powerful interests used COVID-19 as a pretext to silence Americans, I chose to take a public stand for medical freedom through my support of the Breggins’ bestselling book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey. I did it because silence was never an option and we need to support each other. A few isolated voices alone are limited in what they accomplish.

Real change demands many courageous voices rising together as a movement.

That is precisely why your presence at this coming event in Nashville July 2-4, 2026 is so important.

By joining us, you will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow patriots, strengthen our shared resolve, and help ensure that the fight for freedom continues with renewed energy.

Together with event sponsors Xlear, The Wellness Company, and America Out Loud, we are celebrating two extraordinary milestones:

● 250 years of America

● 10 years of America Out Loud News



This is not just an event. It is a gathering of people who understand that freedom and liberty do not survive without courage—and they certainly do not survive without unity.

Courageous speakers will include Dr. Alveda King, Peter McCullough MD, Sherri Tenpenny MD, Peter Breggin MD, Dr. Paul Alexander, founder Malcolm Out Loud and dozens of the bravest nurses, physicians, commentators, attorneys, and others.

Join patriots, leaders, and change-makers in Nashville, Tennessee, for three powerful days of inspiration, learning, and celebration.

This will be an unforgettable weekend with inspiring entertainment, incredible fireworks, and nationally recognized speakers who proudly stand for freedom.

👉 More details and registration:

https://americaoutloud.news/nashville

America Out Loud News

America Out Loud News, with unwavering integrity and their commitment to protecting our First Amendment rights has supported and encouraged and provided a platform to many of the most influential American patriots and health freedom reformers and leaders.

This year, we celebrate 10 years of standing for liberty and justice, we describe ourselves thus:

“America Out Loud is exactly what it sounds like it is—American patriots who are out loud in their love of our Constitution and our way of life. Americans who are out loud on every imaginable topic of concern to We The People. Americans who understand the threats facing America and refuse to remain silent.”

That refusal to remain silent is exactly why this moment—and this gathering in Nashville—matters.

Why Nashville?

Nashville, Tennessee, could not be a more fitting place to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Nashville is steeped in rich musical culture, set along the beautiful Cumberland River, and hosts one of the most celebrated Fourth of July fireworks shows in the nation. It’s consistently ranked among the Top 10 cities in America to visit.

While you’re there, you can:

● Tour the Grand Ole Opry



● Experience the historic Ryman Auditorium



● Explore world-class museums



● Walk through Centennial Park



● Visit the Nashville Farmers’ Market



● Hear live music pouring out of Nashville’s legendary honky-tonks



● Step into history at nearby historic plantations



Tennessee itself has a proud legacy of defending freedom, played a key role in the War of 1812, and is home to three U.S. presidents, including Andrew Jackson.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

You will have many options to celebrate America turning 250.

But this is about more than fireworks and festivities.

This is about a family of patriots—watchmen on the wall—committed to protecting liberty for the next 250 years. This is about standing shoulder to shoulder with people who refuse to be silent.

That is why your presence matters.

We want to see you in Nashville.

We want us to make history together.

This isn’t just an event—it will be a transformative experience.

