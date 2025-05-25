Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Thomas A Braun RPh
1d

In my suspicious mind, I wonder if the dye industry commissioned researchers to come up with a positive use in medicine for their dyes. In turn it will slow the process of taking cool tar dyes out of our food supply and our medical supply. The one that really grabs me is a the Pedialyte formula that is used to treat dehydration in our infants and as an energy drink. I bet the major players in dyes are our pharmaceutical companies around the world. In fact, in the 17 century chemist, extracted dyes from cold tar and that was the beginning of our pharmaceutical companies in Europe.

Dr.Don Hall
1d

Hey! Hold on! I am waiting for years of research to negate years of reported, not my facts, positive results. Why not jump on the False Polio, Mump, Tetanus, 17 Baby Overload Shots?

What Conditions Are Neurotoxins Used For?

Neurotoxins are routinely used in the treatment of pain and other medical issues. Issues that may be resolved by neurotoxin injections include the following:

Chronic Migraines

Neurotoxin injections are a clinically proven chronic migraine treatment. Chronic migraine is when you have at least 15 headache days a month, with at least eight of those being a migraine headache.

Neurotoxins are not effective at treating other types of headaches, such as tension-type headaches, episodic migraine, and cluster headaches.

The treatment could include several injections in the face and neck. Some individuals may not find relief immediately and may require additional treatments to find relief from migraine symptoms. The benefits of these injections should last for many years.

Neurotoxin injections for migraines offer long-term benefits by reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks, potentially providing sustained relief for patients over time. Additionally, they can improve overall quality of life by minimizing reliance on other medications and interventions.

Back Pain

Studies have shown that treating back pain with the use of neurotoxin injections can result in relief for up to four months.

Neuropathy

Neuropathy (also known as nerve pain) can affect the hands, feet, and legs. Research shows benefits when a neurotoxin injection is administered just under the skin in the affected area.

Arthritis

There are several types of arthritis, each of which has its symptoms. Arthritis affects the joints and can result in chronic pain that is unable to be treated with over-the-counter medications.

Excessive Sweating

Excessive sweating is more than just a nuisance. Individuals with hyperhidrosis can sweat uncontrollably, even in cool temperatures. Neurotoxin has the capability to immobilize the nerve responsible for transmitting the signal to the brain, thus prompting sweating.

