May 27 THE Toxicity of Methylene Blue – Risks You Cannot Afford to Ignore! Guest speaker: Dr. Peter Breggin, MD and Dr. Vliet So many people –both healthcare practitioners and those with no medical background whatsoever—have been lately promoting methylene blue as a remedy for practically every health problem under the sun, that I felt we had a duty to warn about serious toxicity risks to help people have balanced, truthful information with which to make informed decisions.



We are honored to have Dr. Peter Breggin, a nationally known forensic psychiatrist who has spent his more than 50 year-career researching, teaching and testifying in more than 100 court cases about the toxicity of psychiatric medicines. Dr. Breggin and I did a seminar on this subject last year, and then just recently he published an in-depth Substack column with an extensive review of methylene blue and its potentially life-threatening toxicity. This common OTC manmade chemical is extensively promoted in the last few months.



Dr. Vliet’s message: I have been concerned that few people selling and promoting the use of methylene blue ever address the brain toxicity and serious drug interactions with other prescription medicines or with common foods. In fact, many selling methylene blue claim it is “neuroprotective” and “enhances” cognitive function, even though the truth is far from that. You really need to attend live and listen to Dr. Breggin describe the history, neuropharmacology, risks and long term damage that can occur with methylene blue. Those who attend the live event will have an opportunity to ask questions with our speakers.