Join Peter Breggin MD--May 27th for "The Toxicity of Methylene Blue Seminar – Risks You Cannot Afford to Ignore!"
A "Faith over Fear Seminar" from Truth for Health Foundation, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, CEO and President of the Board
Dr. Breggin will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Truth for Health Foundation’s weekly “Faith over Fear Tuesday” seminar. See the following announcement from the Truth for Health Foundation on how to join the meeting this Tuesday evening to hear Dr. Peter Breggin, MD and Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD on this critical health topic!
Note: you must pre-register. Details below:
Faith Over Fear SEMINAR:
JOIN US! EVERY TUESDAY 8 PM ET
Faith Over Fear Seminars in May:
May 27 THE Toxicity of Methylene Blue – Risks You Cannot Afford to Ignore! Guest speaker: Dr. Peter Breggin, MD and Dr. Vliet So many people –both healthcare practitioners and those with no medical background whatsoever—have been lately promoting methylene blue as a remedy for practically every health problem under the sun, that I felt we had a duty to warn about serious toxicity risks to help people have balanced, truthful information with which to make informed decisions.
We are honored to have Dr. Peter Breggin, a nationally known forensic psychiatrist who has spent his more than 50 year-career researching, teaching and testifying in more than 100 court cases about the toxicity of psychiatric medicines. Dr. Breggin and I did a seminar on this subject last year, and then just recently he published an in-depth Substack column with an extensive review of methylene blue and its potentially life-threatening toxicity. This common OTC manmade chemical is extensively promoted in the last few months.
Dr. Vliet’s message: I have been concerned that few people selling and promoting the use of methylene blue ever address the brain toxicity and serious drug interactions with other prescription medicines or with common foods. In fact, many selling methylene blue claim it is “neuroprotective” and “enhances” cognitive function, even though the truth is far from that. You really need to attend live and listen to Dr. Breggin describe the history, neuropharmacology, risks and long term damage that can occur with methylene blue. Those who attend the live event will have an opportunity to ask questions with our speakers.
Faith over Fear Seminar Instructions
You must register in advance for our seminars by clicking on the zoom link below.
Register here and SAVE THE NEW LINK FOR 2025 through June 30 : It is the same each week Jan-June. 8:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/asMzHIEFTFKv38hKMta5UA
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
If you miss the LIVE program, you always access the archive on our website here: https://www.truthforhealth.org/category/news/media-and-podcasts/faith-over-fear/
Also join Dr. Breggin and Dr. Vliet again on June 10th: New Vaccine Policies: the Dirty Secret of Stealth Euthanasia Speakers: Dr. Vliet and Dr. Peter Breggin
In my suspicious mind, I wonder if the dye industry commissioned researchers to come up with a positive use in medicine for their dyes. In turn it will slow the process of taking cool tar dyes out of our food supply and our medical supply. The one that really grabs me is a the Pedialyte formula that is used to treat dehydration in our infants and as an energy drink. I bet the major players in dyes are our pharmaceutical companies around the world. In fact, in the 17 century chemist, extracted dyes from cold tar and that was the beginning of our pharmaceutical companies in Europe.
Hey! Hold on! I am waiting for years of research to negate years of reported, not my facts, positive results. Why not jump on the False Polio, Mump, Tetanus, 17 Baby Overload Shots?
